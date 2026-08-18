MH CET LLB 5-Year Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today for Round 1 at llb5cap25.mahacet.org
MH CET Law 2026: The Maharashtra State CET Cell is releasing the MH CET Law 5-Year Integrated LLB CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM at llb5cap25.mahacet.org. Allotted candidates must choose 'Freeze' or 'Betterment', pay the acceptance fee, and physically report to institutions between August 19 and 21, 2026.
MH CET Law 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the MH CET Law 5-Year Integrated LLB CAP Round 1 Seat Allocation Result 2026 on August 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM through the official admission website (llb5cap25.mahacet.org). Students who have appeared in the CAP choice filling process can check their allotted college through the candidate login panel by using their application number and password.
After the announcement of the seat allotment result, candidates who are allotted any seat may opt for either 'Freeze' to lock the seat by paying the compulsory seat acceptance fee or 'Betterment', to participate in the next rounds. For those students who want to freeze their Round 1 seat should report themselves physically in their respective law institute during the period from August 19 to August 21, 2026 with all their original academic documents and identification documents. The law institutes will then upload the admitted candidate list by August 22, 2026.
How to Download Maharashtra Law 5 Year CAP 2026 Seat Allotment?
To download the Maharashtra Law 5 Year CAP 2026 Seat allotment follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of the Maharashtra CET Cell CAP portal which is available at the following website address llb5cap25.mahacet.org
-
Go to the 'Candidate Login' or 'Check Allotment Status' link present on the homepage of the portal.
-
Enter the MAH CET Application ID number along with your account password in the input box.
-
After submitting your details you will be logged into your portal dashboard and will see the name of your allotted law college for round one.
-
Now select any of the two options such as 'Freeze' or 'Betterment' and make the payment of seat acceptance fees.
-
Download the provisional allotment letter in pdf format and take its print out.
Maharashtra Law 5 Year CAP 2026 Seat Allotment: Important Dates
|
Particulars
|
Dates / Timings
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Release
|
August 18, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|
College Reporting & Seat Confirmation
|
August 19 to August 21, 2026
|
College Upload of Admitted Candidates
|
August 22, 2026
Also Read:
AIBE Registration Begins Tomorrow: Apply Online for All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com
Bengaluru’s Clarence High School Suspends Offline Classes as Over 500 Students Fall Sick, H1N1 Cases Confirmed
SLAT 2027 Exam Date OUT; Registration, Pattern, Important Details
Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Dates and Steps to Apply
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.