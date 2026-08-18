MH CET LLB 5-Year Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today for Round 1 at llb5cap25.mahacet.org

MH CET Law 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the MH CET Law 5-Year Integrated LLB CAP Round 1 Seat Allocation Result 2026 on August 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM through the official admission website (llb5cap25.mahacet.org). Students who have appeared in the CAP choice filling process can check their allotted college through the candidate login panel by using their application number and password.

After the announcement of the seat allotment result, candidates who are allotted any seat may opt for either 'Freeze' to lock the seat by paying the compulsory seat acceptance fee or 'Betterment', to participate in the next rounds. For those students who want to freeze their Round 1 seat should report themselves physically in their respective law institute during the period from August 19 to August 21, 2026 with all their original academic documents and identification documents. The law institutes will then upload the admitted candidate list by August 22, 2026.