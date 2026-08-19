GMERS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks

GMERS Medical Colleges: GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) medical colleges are extremely important intermediaries in bridging government colleges and private medical colleges in Gujarat, existing on a semi-autonomous public and private basis. Admission of students to MBBS in GMERS medical colleges is done purely based on the merit of NEET UG marks scored by candidates, with admission done on two main quotas – 15% All India Quota (AIQ) done centrally through MCC and 85% State Quota done locally through ACPUGMEC. The quota of 85% State Quota is further broken down to three categories namely; Government Quota (GQ), Management Quota (MQ), and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota (NQ).

Government Quota (GQ) is the most competitive quota due to heavily subsidized fees charged by GMERS. The Management Quota (MQ) carries a higher fee and provides an alternative means for state domiciles with merit ranks. The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota is specifically for NRI candidates or their dependent sponsored candidates. This unique quota system ensures GMERS colleges like GMERS Sola, Gandhinagar, Gotri, and Valsad to maintain high education standards.