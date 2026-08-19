GMERS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening And Closing Ranks
GMERS Medical Colleges: GMERS medical colleges in Gujarat offer MBBS admissions based on NEET UG scores via 15% All India Quota and 85% State Quota (Government, Management, and NRI). Government Quota seats are highly competitive due to subsidized fees. Cutoffs vary across rounds, influenced by paper difficulty, applicant volume, quotas, and college location.
GMERS Medical Colleges: GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society) medical colleges are extremely important intermediaries in bridging government colleges and private medical colleges in Gujarat, existing on a semi-autonomous public and private basis. Admission of students to MBBS in GMERS medical colleges is done purely based on the merit of NEET UG marks scored by candidates, with admission done on two main quotas – 15% All India Quota (AIQ) done centrally through MCC and 85% State Quota done locally through ACPUGMEC. The quota of 85% State Quota is further broken down to three categories namely; Government Quota (GQ), Management Quota (MQ), and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota (NQ).
Government Quota (GQ) is the most competitive quota due to heavily subsidized fees charged by GMERS. The Management Quota (MQ) carries a higher fee and provides an alternative means for state domiciles with merit ranks. The Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Quota is specifically for NRI candidates or their dependent sponsored candidates. This unique quota system ensures GMERS colleges like GMERS Sola, Gandhinagar, Gotri, and Valsad to maintain high education standards.
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in
GMERS NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Cutoff
Below mentioned are the GMERS NEET UG Cutoff 2026:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
9264 - 10743
|
14601 - 16056
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
10311 - 12109
|
17015 - 17327
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15775 - 18280
|
18280 - 18908
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
86794 - 90678
|
91582 - 93826
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
105094 - 111632
|
114329 - 118121
GMERS NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Past Years Cutoffs
Below mentioned are the GMERS NEET UG cutoffs for the 2023, 2024 and the year of 2025:
|
2023
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
13297
|
13870
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
12654
|
16417
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
15775
|
15775
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
90070
|
93157
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
105218
|
116971
|
2024
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
9264
|
12664
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
10311
|
16894
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
18908
|
18908
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
86794
|
86794
|
2025
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
10609
|
16056
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
12970
|
17327
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
18907
|
18907
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
93252
|
93826
|
GMERS Medical College, Morbi
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
118121
|
118121
Management Quota (MQ) Cutoff Ranks
The management quotas in GMERS colleges normally get filled from ranks 1,20,000 to 1,60,000 in the case of Open category candidates:
-
GMERS Dharpur Patan (MQ): Closes around 1,58,849
-
AIRGMERS Valsad (MQ): Closes around 1,31,874 AIR
-
GMERS Junagadh (MQ): Closes around 1,33,972 AIR
Factors Influencing GMERS Medical College NEET UG Cutoff
-
Difficulty of the NEET paper results in low scores for candidates and therefore less stringent closing ranks at GMERS institutions in the seat allotment process.
-
An increase in the total number of qualified NEET candidates causes increased competition and therefore makes the closing ranks for GMERS seats become stringent.
-
An increase in seats or annual variations within GMERS institutions increases the intake and therefore the closing ranks are extended in the following counselling sessions.
-
The distribution of GMERS seats into Government, Management, and NRI quota greatly affects the cutoffs, whereby the Government Quota demands high NEET scores.
-
The category wise reservation of SEBC, EWS, SC, and ST seats affects the merit list and closing ranks of each category.6.Location of Colleges Choice:
-
GMERS institutions located in urban areas such as Sola and Vadodara have closing ranks earlier than GMERS colleges located at new locations like Dharpur Patan.
-
The availability of seats changes from one counselling round to another in ACPUGMEC state counseling; hence there is difference in cutoffs between Round 1, Round 2, and Stray Vacancy.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.