NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, i.e. August 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and locked their choices can check the seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Direct link to download the NEET seat allotment letters will be made available on the official Medical Counselling Committee website. Catch the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment live updates below.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 below:

Events Dates Last date of registration August 15, 2026 Last date of choice filling and locking August 18, 2026 Seat allotment result 2026 (Round 1) August 19, 2026 Reporting to allotted institute August 20, 2026 to August 25, 2026

Previous Year NEET Cutoff (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the top medical colleges and previous year NEET cutoff after the Round 1 seat allotment result for General category: