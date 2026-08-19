NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET UG 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, i.e. August 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and locked their choices can check the seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Direct link to download the NEET seat allotment letters will be made available on the official Medical Counselling Committee website. Catch the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment live updates below.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)
Check the table below to know the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date of registration
|
August 15, 2026
|
Last date of choice filling and locking
|
August 18, 2026
|
Seat allotment result 2026 (Round 1)
|
August 19, 2026
|
Reporting to allotted institute
|
August 20, 2026 to August 25, 2026
Previous Year NEET Cutoff (Round 1)
|
College
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Kasturba Medical College
|
General
|
864
|
52,360
|
Sri Ramachandra Med. College and Res. Inst.
|
General
|
7,027
|
263,126
|
SYMBIOSIS MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN PUNE
|
General
|
12,004
|
47,592
|
Saveetha Dental College
|
General
|
14,725
|
524,471
|
JSS Medical College
|
General
|
15,142
|
117,000
|
Dr. DY Patil Medical College
|
General
|
18,464
|
419,526
|
Amrita School of Medicine Faridabad
|
General
|
54,768
|
283,536
|
Manipal Tata Medical College
|
General
|
30,376
|
62,440
|
Sri Ramachandra Dental and Hospt.
|
General
|
118,006
|
526,276
|
JLN Medical College
|
General
|
132,482
|
416,757
|
Yenepoya Medical College
|
General
|
112,343
|
281,006
|
ACS Medical College and Hospital
|
General
|
33,108
|
586,080
|
MM Inst. Med. and Research
|
General
|
34,431
|
276,229
|
MGM Medical College
|
General
|
37,102
|
208,996