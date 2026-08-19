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NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Check Status at mcc.nic.in

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Aug 19, 2026, 12:11 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG 2026 Counselling round 1 result today on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check allocation status, seat allotment status online using their login details.

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment
NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MCC NEET UG 2026 Seat allotment result will be announced on July 19, 2026
  • The result will be announced for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in
  • Candidates will be able to check the NEET UG cutoff 2026 after round 1

MCC NEET UG 2026 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, i.e. August 19, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and locked their choices can check the seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Direct link to download the NEET seat allotment letters will be made available on the official Medical Counselling Committee website. Catch the NEET UG 2026 seat allotment live updates below. 

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 below:

Events

Dates

Last date of registration

August 15, 2026

Last date of choice filling and locking

August 18, 2026

Seat allotment result 2026 (Round 1)

August 19, 2026

Reporting to allotted institute

August 20, 2026 to August 25, 2026

Previous Year NEET Cutoff (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the top medical colleges and previous year NEET cutoff after the Round 1 seat allotment result for General category:

College

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Kasturba Medical College

General

864

52,360

Sri Ramachandra Med. College and Res. Inst.

General

7,027

263,126

SYMBIOSIS MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN PUNE

General

12,004

47,592

Saveetha Dental College

General

14,725

524,471

JSS Medical College

General

15,142

117,000

Dr. DY Patil Medical College

General

18,464

419,526

Amrita School of Medicine Faridabad

General

54,768

283,536

Manipal Tata Medical College

General

30,376

62,440

Sri Ramachandra Dental and Hospt.

General

118,006

526,276

JLN Medical College

General

132,482

416,757

Yenepoya Medical College

General

112,343

281,006

ACS Medical College and Hospital

General

33,108

586,080

MM Inst. Med. and Research

General

34,431

276,229

MGM Medical College

General

37,102

208,996
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 19, 2026, 12:11 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 NEET UG LIVE: Official Website to Check Seat Allotment?

    The NEET UG 2026 seat allotment result will be released on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates have to login using their NEET application number and password to check the detailed result. The website is: www.mcc.nic.in

  • Aug 19, 2026, 12:05 IST

    Details Mentioned on NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result

    MCC NEET seat allotment result 2026 will include the following details:

    • Candidate's NEET Roll Number

    • All India Rank

    • Allotted College

    • MBBS/BDS Course

    • Allotted Category

    • Quota Details

    • Reporting Status

  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:59 IST

    UP NEET Merit List 2026 Expected Today

    UP NEET merit list 2026 will likely be released today after the Round 1 counselling at upneet.gov.in. The merit list will be available after 12 noon. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:51 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 NEET UG: Steps to Download Seat Allotment PDF

    • Visit the official website of MCC, www.mcc.nic.in
    • Click NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link
    • Login using application number and password
    • The NEET seat allotment pdf will appear on the screen which can be downloaded
    • Check and download the seat allotment PDF
  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:36 IST

    NEET Seat Allotment Result 2026 LIVE: Expected AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026

    Check the AIIMS Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026 (expected), category-wise, in the table below:

    Category

    Opening Rank

    Closing Rank

    General

    1

    47 - 48

    OBC

    5 - 6

    186 - 207

    EWS

    15 - 18

    214 - 224

    SC

    17- 34

    644 - 645

    ST

    41 - 59

    1150 - 1406
  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:30 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Government Colleges Participating in Round 1

    Here is the list of NEET government colleges participating in Round 1 counselling: 

    • AIIMS, New Delhi
    • JIPMER PUDUCHERRY
    • AIIMS Mangalagiri
    • AIIMS Guwahati
    • AIIMS, Bibi Nagar
    • AIIMS Bilaspur
    • AIIMS Bathinda
    • AIIMS, Patna
    • AIIMS, Raipur
    • AIIMS, Gorakhpur
    • AIIMS, Kalyani
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Med. College
    • AIIMS Jammu
  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:23 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule

    Events Dates
    NEET Seat allotment result 2026 (Round 1) August 19, 2026
    Reporting to alloted colleges (last date) August 22, 2026
    Verification of joined cadidates August 23, 2026
    Round 2 registration August 25, 2026 to August 29, 2026
    Choice filling and locking August 25, 2026, to August 30, 2026
    Processing of seat allotment August 31, 2026, to September 1, 2026
    Seat Allotment result 2026 (Round 2) September 2, 2026
    Reporting and Joining September 3, 2026, to Septmeber 8, 2026
    Vertification of joined candidates September 9, 2026
  • Aug 19, 2026, 11:06 IST

    Karnataka NEET UG Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released

    Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat allotment result (mock) was released online. The final seat allotment result will be released on August 20. Read the full story here: Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Check Round 1 Mock Allotment Result; Final Seat Allotment on August 20

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:57 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Eligible NRI Candidates List Released

    MCC release the list of eligible NRI candidates for Round 1 on August 18. The candidates who have been considered eligible for conversion of their nationality from Indian to NRI. These candidates will be considered for the NEET UG seat allotment result today.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:34 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Seat Allotment Letter

    MCC will issue the seat allotment letter to the candidates who have been offered seats in NEET UG 2026 Round 1. Candidates will be able to download this from their candidate portal using their login details. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:28 IST

    Manipur NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today

    Candidates who have registered for the Manipur NEET UG counselling 2026, can fill their choices until today. Candidates who have participated in the NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in the state counselling process must complete their registration and submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website of Manipur portal.

    Read full story here: Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:24 IST

    Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Dates

    Karnatkaa NEET UG mock seat allotment result 2026 was announced on August 17, 2026. After checking the mock allotment result, options can be added, removed, changed or modified on or before August 20, 2026 by 9 AM. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:19 IST

    Will I Be Able to Download NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment PDF?

    Yes, the NEET UG seat allotment result 2026 is released in the form of downloadable PDF format. MCC will publish the PDF at the official website and candidates can check the details through candidate login. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:11 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment LIVE: Float Option

    Using the Float option in MCC NEET UG counselling, candidates can accept the currently alloted seat but still be available for the next counselling round for a preferred college if the seats are available. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 10:04 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment LIVE: What After NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment?

    After the seat allotment result is announced, candidates will be required to report to the allotted college along with the necessary documents. They will also be required to pay the admission fee to confirm their seats.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 09:48 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps to Download Allotment Letter

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the round 1 allotment result for NEET UG 2026 today, August 19, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must download the allotment letter through the link on the official website. To download the allotment letter students need to login with their credentials and click on the allotment status link. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 09:29 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: Where to Download PDF

    The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 allotment result will be announced online soon. The link to check the provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the first round of counselling can download their allotment letter through their individual login. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:55 IST

    NEET UG Round 1 Counselling: Provisional Allotment Result Shortly

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment result today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can download their provisional allotment through the available link. Candidates can also submit grievances on the allotment based on which the final allotment result will be released. Based on the final allotment, candidates can report to the colleges for admissions with required documents.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:40 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: When to Report for Admissions?

    NEET UG allotment result for the first round of counselling will be released online shortly. After the announcement of the result, candidates allotted seats are required to login to their accont to check the allotment status and download the allotment letter. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents from August 20 to 25, 2026

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:25 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Details Mentioned on Allotment Result

    The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates, when downloading the allotment result, need to check the following details

    Candidate name

    Allotted course

    Allotted institution

    NEET Rank

    Category of allotment

  • Aug 19, 2026, 08:08 IST

    Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Round 1 Reporting

    Candidates have to carry the following documents in original along with photocopies to the college to confirm their seats:

    • MCC NEET 2026 seat allotment letter
    • NEET UG 2026 scorecard
    • NEET UG admit card
    • Class 10 certificate and Class 12 marksheet
    • Valid Photo ID proof issued by Government of India
    • Passport size photograph (preferrably the one uploaded during NEET UG registrations)
    • Category certificate, if applicable
    • PwD certificate, if applicable
  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:56 IST

    Rounds of NEET Seat Allotment Process 2026

    There will be three rounds of the NEET seat allotment 2026. Candidates will be allotted seats in stray vacancy round as well after the other three rounds are over. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:41 IST

    NEET 2026 Seat Allotment Result LIVE: Choice Filling Last Date

    Candidates could have filled their choices until August 18, 2026. They had to freeze and lock their choices by this date to be allotted the seat. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:22 IST

    NEET 2026 Seat Allotment for Round 1

    The round 1 of NEET UG seat allotment is conducted for 15% AIQ seats and 85% state quota seats. 100% seats are also covered in deemed universities, central universities, JIPMER, etc.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:15 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Result PDF Shortly

    The Medical Counselling Committee will release the round 1 seat allotment result today, August 19, 2026. The first allotment result PDF will include the details of candidates along with the allotted institution and allotment category. Candidates satisfied with the allotment can confirm the same and download the allotment letter through the link on the website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted institutions with all required documents. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 07:00 IST

    How to Check NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Result

    To check the seat allotment result 2026, candidates can use their login details and follow the steps mentioned below:
    Go to MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in

    • Login using the login details, i.e. application number and password
    • Open the Round 1 seat allotment link
    • Check the allotted medical seats and download the NEET Seat Allotment Letter
    • Finally, take a printout and report to the allotted college with the required documents on the said date.
  • Aug 19, 2026, 06:56 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Seat Allotment Round 1 Result Today

    NEET seat allotment result 2026 will be released today, i.e. August 19, 2026, for the first round. The direct link will be available at the MCC website and can be checked through candidate login. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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