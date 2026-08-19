Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply

The Manipur NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling process will close today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in the state counselling process must complete their registration and submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website of Manipur portal.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur, is conducting the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes. The official counselling portal states that Round 1 registration is open from August 13 to August 19, 2026.

Manipur NEET Counselling 2026: Key Highlights