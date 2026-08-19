Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling and registration ends August 19. Check merit list date, choice filling steps, counselling schedule and official website here.
The Manipur NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling process will close today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in the state counselling process must complete their registration and submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website of Manipur portal.
The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur, is conducting the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes. The official counselling portal states that Round 1 registration is open from August 13 to August 19, 2026.
Manipur NEET Counselling 2026: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling authority
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Directorate of Health Services, Manipur
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Counselling
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Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Round
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Round 1
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Courses
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MBBS, BDS and other UG medical courses
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Registration begins
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August 13, 2026
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Registration and choice filling last date
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August 19, 2026
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Merit list
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August 21, 2026
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Mode
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Online
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Official counselling portal
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manipurmc.mn.gov.in
How to Fill Manipur NEET UG Choices 2026?
- Visit the official website: manipurmc.mn.gov.in
- Click on the NEET UG Medical e-Counselling 2026-27 section
- Complete the registration using the required details
- Log in to the counselling portal
- Open the choice-filling facility
- Select the preferred MBBS and BDS colleges and courses
- Arrange the choices in the desired order of preference
- Review all choices carefully
- Submit the choices before the deadline
- Save or download the confirmation page for future reference.
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK
Documents Required for Manipur NEET Counselling 2026
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Class 10 certificate and marksheet
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- Valid photo ID proof
- Domicile certificate, if applicable
- Category certificate, if applicable
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified by the Manipur counselling authority
Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.