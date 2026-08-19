MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:07 IST

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling and registration ends August 19. Check merit list date, choice filling steps, counselling schedule and official website here.

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Last Date Today; Check Registration, Dates and Steps to Apply
Register for Result Updates

The Manipur NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling process will close today, August 19, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the NEET UG 2026 and wish to participate in the state counselling process must complete their registration and submit their preferred colleges and courses through the official website of Manipur portal. 

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur, is conducting the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes. The official counselling portal states that Round 1 registration is open from August 13 to August 19, 2026.

Manipur NEET Counselling 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

Directorate of Health Services, Manipur

Counselling

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026

Round

Round 1

Courses

MBBS, BDS and other UG medical courses

Registration begins

August 13, 2026

Registration and choice filling last date

August 19, 2026

Merit list

August 21, 2026

Mode

Online

Official counselling portal

manipurmc.mn.gov.in

How to Fill Manipur NEET UG Choices 2026?

  1. Visit the official website: manipurmc.mn.gov.in
  2. Click on the NEET UG Medical e-Counselling 2026-27 section
  3. Complete the registration using the required details
  4. Log in to the counselling portal
  5. Open the choice-filling facility
  6. Select the preferred MBBS and BDS colleges and courses
  7. Arrange the choices in the desired order of preference
  8. Review all choices carefully
  9. Submit the choices before the deadline
  10. Save or download the confirmation page for future reference.

Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK

Documents Required for Manipur NEET Counselling 2026

  • NEET UG 2026 scorecard
  • NEET UG 2026 admit card
  • Class 10 certificate and marksheet
  • Class 12 certificate and marksheet
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Domicile certificate, if applicable
  • Category certificate, if applicable
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Other documents specified by the Manipur counselling authority

Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:22 IST

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