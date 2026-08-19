Karnataka NEET UG 2026: Check Round 1 Mock Allotment Result; Final Seat Allotment on August 20
Following the release of round 1 mock allotment results, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has reopened the option entry facility for Karnataka NEET UG 2026 counselling. Candidates can modify college preferences at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in until 9:00 AM on August 20, 2026, when the final seat allotment result will also be announced.
The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, Bangalore, conducts the Karnataka NEET counselling process through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. by the release of the Round 1 mock allotment results on August 17, 2026, the authority has reopened the facility for candidates to add, delete, or modify their choice options until 9:00 AM on August 20, 2026. The Karnataka NEET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment result will be announced on August 20. The choice filling link for Karnataka NEET counselling will be provided here.
Karnataka NEET Choice Filling Last Date
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Detail
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Information
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Modification Window (Post-Mock Allotment)
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Reopened following the mock allotment results release, last date on August 20, 2026 (9:00 AM)
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Provisional Result Date
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August 20, 2026
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
How to fill Karnataka NEET Option Entry 2026?
The students can follow the simple steps mentioned below to fill entry option:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Check for the UGNEET option and the 'Option Entry Link.'
- You have to log in using CET Application Number or QR code.
- An OTP will be sent to your registered number.
- Complete the face verification by capturing your photograph.
- Pay the online fee of INR 750 (non-refundable)
- Download and save the payment receipt.
- The UGCET Option Entry link will be activated on the screen.
- Start choosing between college-wise or course-wise entry
- Check for college codes and select your preferred college.
- Check carefully and download the filled options for future reference.
Documents Required for Karnataka NEET Counselling
- NEET Admit Card
- NEET Scorecard
- KEA Application Form (printout)
- Class 10 Marks Card
- Class 12 Marks Card
- Study Certificate
- Transfer Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport-size Photographs
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate
- Rural/Kalyana Karnataka Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
Before you lock your choices, make sure candidates complete the process so they have assigned a seat. Arrange the list of colleges by putting the most preferred ones first. To improve the chances, enter as many college choices as possible. Candidates are required to check the fee structure of the college before a candidate ranks it to confirm.
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
Also Read: AIBE 22 Registration 2026 LIVE: BCI (XXII) Online Application Starts Today
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.