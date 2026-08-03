JIPMER Puducherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Internal Quota vs Open AIQ Seats Comparison

NEET UG 2026: For Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) college admission, candidates should have a rank close to 40-50 in NEET UG 2026. Based on the previous year's trends, the admission to MBBS seats may vary for different category candidates. We have provided a comprehensive data-filled comparison for Internal Quota and Open AIQ Seats to check the seat availabilities and utilise the reservation under the quota seats.

Candidates can check the NEET UG scorecard and match it with previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared here. By analyzing the data, candidates can estimate the admission possibilities at JIPMER Puducherry. The JIPMER NEET UG cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon on the official neet.nta.nic.in website and also on the MCC counseling portal at mcc.nic.in.