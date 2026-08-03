JIPMER Puducherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Internal Quota vs Open AIQ Seats Comparison
Candidates can check JIPMER Puducherry NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats. The article contains previous-year trends for internal and open all-India quota seats. Check out the comparison between the two seat types and estimate your admission options at JIPMER.
NEET UG 2026: For Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) college admission, candidates should have a rank close to 40-50 in NEET UG 2026. Based on the previous year's trends, the admission to MBBS seats may vary for different category candidates. We have provided a comprehensive data-filled comparison for Internal Quota and Open AIQ Seats to check the seat availabilities and utilise the reservation under the quota seats.
Candidates can check the NEET UG scorecard and match it with previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared here. By analyzing the data, candidates can estimate the admission possibilities at JIPMER Puducherry. The JIPMER NEET UG cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon on the official neet.nta.nic.in website and also on the MCC counseling portal at mcc.nic.in.
Factors Affecting NEET UG 2026 Closing Ranks
NEET UG Round 1 closing ranks are influenced by several reasons. Majorly because of the number of candidates (registered and appeared), exam paper difficulty, quota seat types, and category reservation.
JIPMER Puducherry Cutoff Ranks 2026: Internal Quota vs Open AIQ Seats Comparison
As per the previous year, seat allocation for general candidates opened at 50, and the last seat was allotted around 256. Taking the general category as a benchmark, other category candidates can check out opening and closing ranks at which Round admission was done for MBBS seat.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
50
|
256
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
109
|
738
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
323
|
1362
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
624
|
3877
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2203
|
6283
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General PwD
|
33869
|
33869
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC PwD
|
1684
|
276622
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS PwD
|
23388
|
479678
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC PwD
|
613527
|
613527
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST PwD
|
1238539
|
1238539
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Internal - Puducherry UT Domicile
|
General
|
1029
|
13607
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Internal - Puducherry UT Domicile
|
OBC
|
2801
|
41317
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Internal - Puducherry UT Domicile
|
SC
|
43451
|
125675
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Internal - Puducherry UT Domicile
|
EWS
|
206602
|
354130
|
JIPMER Puducherry
|
MBBS
|
Internal - Puducherry UT Domicile
|
ST
|
599794
|
599794
NEET UG 2026 opening and closing ranks can be predicted based on percentile-based scores. Candidates from different categories can check category-wise closing ranks to estimate the seat options and seat allocation ranks. The provided data offers open category seat type details, however, candidates can seek admission to different seat types such as All India Quota, State Quota, Central, and Deemed Universities. Each quota category offers different reservation based on the individual policies.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.