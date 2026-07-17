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NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS Admission Cut-Off 2026, Category-Wise Marks

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 10:43 IST

NEET Cut-Off: Students can check the NEET UG cut-off for admission into government MBBS programmes here. Over 10,000 students have secured more than 600 marks this year. 

NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS Admission Cut-Off 2026, Category-Wise Marks
NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS Admission Cut-Off 2026, Category-Wise Marks
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 NEET UG Government Cut-Off: The NEET UG 2026 re-test results are out, with a total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. The counselling process will begin soon, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releasing the counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats and the respective state authorities releasing the state quota schedule. Students aim to secure admission into top government colleges for their MBBS programme. However, the competition remains intense this year also, as 10,160 candidates have scored 600 marks and above, while 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above. 

NEET Cut-Off For Government MBBS Admissions

Students must note that the admission cut-off is used to determine a candidate's eligibility for admission into government medical colleges, while the qualifying cut-off measures candidates eligibility to pass the NEET UG examination. 

Category 

Marks Range

General (UR) 

550 – 600+ 

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

530 – 590 

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

520 – 580 

Scheduled Caste (SC) 

420 – 490 

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 

400 – 480 

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NEET UG Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

Candidates belonging to Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must secure a minimum of 50 percentile to qualify, while other category candidates require between 40 and 50 percentile to qualify the NEET UG examination. Check the official cut-off marks released by NTA here. 

Category

Appeared Candidates

Cut-Off Marks

Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (UR/EWS)

9,96,935 

715-213

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

81,111 

212-177 

Scheduled Caste (SC)

29,947 

212-177 

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

12,452 

212-177 

UR/EWS & PwBD 

480 

212-194

OBC & PwBD 

185 

193-177

SC & PwBD 

64 

193-177

ST & PwBD 

11

191-177 

NEET State-Wise Toppers

NEET Rank 

Percentile 

Candidate Name 

State

1398

99.92530

SANKALP SANDEEP NAIK

Foreign

1442

99.92530

MUHAMMAD AYAAN YUSUF KOLNAD

Foreign

8339

99.58183

DHRUV TRIPATHI

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

36

99.99790

NAMALA PRERANA

ANDHRA PRADESH

8673

99.55378

LIRIK ETE

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

133

99.99310

SHUBH PRASAD

ASSAM

4

99.99965

AYUSH BHALOTIA

BIHAR

6

99.99965

RIYA RANJAN

BIHAR

44

99.99770

MADHVAN MAHAJAN

CHANDIGARH (UT)

117

99.99310

SHIPRAK GOYAL

CHHATTISGARH

The NEET UG counselling process will begin soon, with MCC likely to release the schedule today or tomorrow, July 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:39 IST

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