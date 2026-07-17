NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS Admission Cut-Off 2026, Category-Wise Marks

NEET UG Government Cut-Off: The NEET UG 2026 re-test results are out, with a total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. The counselling process will begin soon, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releasing the counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats and the respective state authorities releasing the state quota schedule. Students aim to secure admission into top government colleges for their MBBS programme. However, the competition remains intense this year also, as 10,160 candidates have scored 600 marks and above, while 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above.

NEET Cut-Off For Government MBBS Admissions

Students must note that the admission cut-off is used to determine a candidate's eligibility for admission into government medical colleges, while the qualifying cut-off measures candidates eligibility to pass the NEET UG examination.