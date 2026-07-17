NEET 2026 Result: Government MBBS Admission Cut-Off 2026, Category-Wise Marks
NEET Cut-Off: Students can check the NEET UG cut-off for admission into government MBBS programmes here. Over 10,000 students have secured more than 600 marks this year.
NEET UG Government Cut-Off: The NEET UG 2026 re-test results are out, with a total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. The counselling process will begin soon, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) releasing the counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats and the respective state authorities releasing the state quota schedule. Students aim to secure admission into top government colleges for their MBBS programme. However, the competition remains intense this year also, as 10,160 candidates have scored 600 marks and above, while 1,492 candidates scored 650 marks and above.
NEET Cut-Off For Government MBBS Admissions
Students must note that the admission cut-off is used to determine a candidate's eligibility for admission into government medical colleges, while the qualifying cut-off measures candidates eligibility to pass the NEET UG examination.
|
Category
|
Marks Range
|
General (UR)
|
550 – 600+
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
530 – 590
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
520 – 580
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
420 – 490
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
400 – 480
NEET 2026: What Colleges, Including AIIMS You Get With 600 Marks
NEET Marks vs Rank 2026: Check Expected Colleges for the 400-500 Score Band
NEET UG Category-Wise Qualifying Marks
Candidates belonging to Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must secure a minimum of 50 percentile to qualify, while other category candidates require between 40 and 50 percentile to qualify the NEET UG examination. Check the official cut-off marks released by NTA here.
|
Category
|
Appeared Candidates
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (UR/EWS)
|
9,96,935
|
715-213
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
81,111
|
212-177
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
29,947
|
212-177
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
12,452
|
212-177
|
UR/EWS & PwBD
|
480
|
212-194
|
OBC & PwBD
|
185
|
193-177
|
SC & PwBD
|
64
|
193-177
|
ST & PwBD
|
11
|
191-177
NEET State-Wise Toppers
|
NEET Rank
|
Percentile
|
Candidate Name
|
State
|
1398
|
99.92530
|
SANKALP SANDEEP NAIK
|
Foreign
|
1442
|
99.92530
|
MUHAMMAD AYAAN YUSUF KOLNAD
|
Foreign
|
8339
|
99.58183
|
DHRUV TRIPATHI
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
36
|
99.99790
|
NAMALA PRERANA
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
8673
|
99.55378
|
LIRIK ETE
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
133
|
99.99310
|
SHUBH PRASAD
|
ASSAM
|
4
|
99.99965
|
AYUSH BHALOTIA
|
BIHAR
|
6
|
99.99965
|
RIYA RANJAN
|
BIHAR
|
44
|
99.99770
|
MADHVAN MAHAJAN
|
CHANDIGARH (UT)
|
117
|
99.99310
|
SHIPRAK GOYAL
|
CHHATTISGARH
The NEET UG counselling process will begin soon, with MCC likely to release the schedule today or tomorrow, July 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.