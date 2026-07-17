Students Report Higher Scores Following NEET UG Re-Test; AIR 4’s Score Rises From 695 To 710 Marks

Students who appeared for the NEET UG re-examination on June 21 have reported an increase in marks by up to 15. The AIR 4 holder Ayush Balotia said his score improved from 695 to 710 marks. The Re-test was held following the cancellation of the main examination due to a paper leak.

NEET UG Marks Increase: Several students who took the re-test for NEET UG examination on June 21, following the cancellation of the main examination, have reported an increase in marks, according to news agency IANS. The re-test results were declared on July 16, 2026 with 11.21 lakh candidates passing the examination out of the nearly 20 lakh appeared candidates. Students said the re-examination has turned out to be “more favourable” for them, resulting in a “significant improvement” in their scores. This year, 19 candidates have secured more than 700 marks. AIR 4’s Score Increases By 15 Marks The All Indian Rank (AIR) 4 achiever Ayush Balotia, said he had scored 695 marks in the main examination, held on May 3, 2026, while in the NEET UG re-examination, he scored 710. Ayush said that he used to study for six hours and for another two to two and an hour after having dinner at a mess.

"My coaching classes used to be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. After that, I would go to the mess for dinner, then study for around two to two-and-a-half hours. After that, I would check my phone for a while and then go to sleep," he told IANS. Kartik Chaudhary’s Score Jumps From 700 to 705 Kartik Chaudhary, who secured AIR 16, said his score increased from 700 to 705 marks and said the earlier paper was a little easier. "In the first exam, I had scored 700, and this time I scored 705. With the 705, I got AIR 16, which is a very good rank. Though the earlier paper was a little easier, this paper was of a slightly better level, and whatever I studied over the last two years reflected in my 705 marks this time," he said. Kartik, on his preparation for the NEET UG examination, said he used to study at night for around seven hours- "from 9:30 -10 p.m. till 4:30 - 5 a.m".

"Then I slept till around 12:30 p.m. and attended coaching classes from 2 p.m.," he said while mentioning that he prepared for the exam from Rajasthan's Kota. Kritika Jain’s Marks Decline, Rank Improves Kritika Jain, who secured AIR 18 in re-NEET, said her marks were reduced from 705 to 701 in the re-neet ug examination, but her AIR improved. “I was expecting a lower rank because the paper was easy and many students had scored high marks. But as soon as re-NEET was announced, I felt I could improve my rank. Although my marks were reduced to 701 in the re-examination, my rank improved," she told IANS. “My Rank Improved”, Says Gunjan Gunjan said her score improved by five marks and the Re-NEET 2026 indeed worked in her favour. Gunjan, who secured AIR 52, said: "I scored 695 out of 720. In the first exam, I scored 690, and this time my score improved to 695. Yes, re-NEET worked in my favour. My rank improved."