AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Managalagiri will be based on the NEET UG ranks. The official cutoff ranks are yet to be released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). Last year the admission opened from 286 to 1357 for open category candidates under MBBS open seat quota. Based on the comprehensive category-wise list shared below, candidates can not only check for previous year trends but also expected opening and closing ranks.

Candidates from categories like General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST can check MBBS seat options at the open seat quota as per the previous year's trends shared below.

AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

Following the AIIMS Mangalagiri previous year cutoff ranks, admission to MBBS for the 2026 session may begin at 221 and close at 1836. The table shares expected opening and closing ranks for different categories. Check to ensure admission to MBBS seats under open seat quota.