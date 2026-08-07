AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks are yet to be released. To estimate the admission options at AIIMS Mangalagiri check the previous year opening and closing ranks. Candidates can find a category-wise list of ranks for admission to MBBS seats on the open seat quota.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Managalagiri will be based on the NEET UG ranks. The official cutoff ranks are yet to be released by the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee). Last year the admission opened from 286 to 1357 for open category candidates under MBBS open seat quota. Based on the comprehensive category-wise list shared below, candidates can not only check for previous year trends but also expected opening and closing ranks.
Candidates from categories like General, OBC, EWS, SC and ST can check MBBS seat options at the open seat quota as per the previous year's trends shared below.
AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
Following the AIIMS Mangalagiri previous year cutoff ranks, admission to MBBS for the 2026 session may begin at 221 and close at 1836. The table shares expected opening and closing ranks for different categories. Check to ensure admission to MBBS seats under open seat quota.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
221 - 273
|
1592 - 1836
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
979 - 1483
|
2854 - 3214
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
532 - 1026
|
3789 - 4369
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
3793 - 5435
|
18693 - 21926
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2135 - 9738.3
|
36399 - 42236
AIIMS Mangalagiri Cutoff 2025 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
During 2025, the admission at AIIMS Mangalagiri for MBBS seats closed at 1357 (open category). While overall admission closed at 31007 rank.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
286
|
1357
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1646
|
2520
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
532
|
4369
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
3960
|
15527
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2135
|
31007
AIIMS Mangalagiri Cutoff 2024 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
As per 2024 NEET UG cutoff ranks, the admission for AIIMS Mangalagiri opened at the 221 rank for open category. While the overall seat allocation closed at 41495.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
Open
|
221
|
1836
|
Open
|
OBC
|
1550
|
3214
|
Open
|
EWS
|
1500
|
3329
|
Open
|
SC
|
8988
|
21926
|
Open
|
ST
|
25480
|
41495
AIIMS Mangalagiri Cutoff 2023 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check NEET UG 2023 cutoff ranks from the table provided below. Admission to the open seat quota, general candidates opened between 322 and 1817. The candidates who have secured the ranks in the range have successfully secured an MBBS seat at the AIIMS Mangalagiri.
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
322
|
1817
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
979
|
3153
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1554
|
3033
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
3793
|
21762
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
5134
|
42236
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.