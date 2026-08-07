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AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 18:14 IST

Candidates can check the expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Guwahati, along with previous years' opening and closing ranks. This data helps aspirants estimate their admission chances for MBBS courses during counselling.

AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 results have already been announced, and the MCC has started the counselling process for MBBS admissions across AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, and other participating institutes. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to AIIMS Guwahati can now check the expected cutoff ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances and make informed choices during counselling. 

Also check: AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the Open category is expected to close at 3839 and the ST category is expected to open at 16967. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open

509 - 943

3537 - 3839

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

3253 - 3510

4321 - 4753

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

3227 - 3817

5269 - 5522

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

4439 - 14227

31335 - 37989

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

16967 - 32847

54451 - 54984

AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table shows the NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Guwahati. The Open category recorded an opening and closing rank of 509 and 3453, respectively.

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open

509

3453

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

3253

4063

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

3833

5310

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

16772

30794

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

42264

54984

AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table below highlights the NEET 2024 Cutoff for AIIMS Guwahati. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • Open: 1538-3476
  • OBC: 3668- 4463
  • EWS: 3227-5035
  • SC: 4439-27801
  • ST: 16967-54515

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open

1538

3476

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

3668

4463

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

3227

5035

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

4439

27801

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

16967

54515

AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table displays the AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks. The Open category closed at 3839 while ST category stood at 53025.

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open

1136

3839

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

3917

4753

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

4664

5522

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

22548

37989

AIIMS Guwahati

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

33126

53025

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 18:14 IST

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