AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 results have already been announced, and the MCC has started the counselling process for MBBS admissions across AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, and other participating institutes. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to AIIMS Guwahati can now check the expected cutoff ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances and make informed choices during counselling.

Also check: AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the Open category is expected to close at 3839 and the ST category is expected to open at 16967.