AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check the expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Guwahati, along with previous years' opening and closing ranks. This data helps aspirants estimate their admission chances for MBBS courses during counselling.
NEET UG 2026 results have already been announced, and the MCC has started the counselling process for MBBS admissions across AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, and other participating institutes. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to AIIMS Guwahati can now check the expected cutoff ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances and make informed choices during counselling.
Also check: AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026
This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Guwahati NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the Open category is expected to close at 3839 and the ST category is expected to open at 16967.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
509 - 943
|
3537 - 3839
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
3253 - 3510
|
4321 - 4753
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
3227 - 3817
|
5269 - 5522
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
4439 - 14227
|
31335 - 37989
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
16967 - 32847
|
54451 - 54984
AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table shows the NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Guwahati. The Open category recorded an opening and closing rank of 509 and 3453, respectively.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
509
|
3453
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
3253
|
4063
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
3833
|
5310
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
16772
|
30794
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
42264
|
54984
AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table below highlights the NEET 2024 Cutoff for AIIMS Guwahati. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Open: 1538-3476
- OBC: 3668- 4463
- EWS: 3227-5035
- SC: 4439-27801
- ST: 16967-54515
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
1538
|
3476
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
3668
|
4463
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
3227
|
5035
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
4439
|
27801
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
16967
|
54515
AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table displays the AIIMS Guwahati NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks. The Open category closed at 3839 while ST category stood at 53025.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
1136
|
3839
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
3917
|
4753
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
4664
|
5522
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
22548
|
37989
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
33126
|
53025
Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.