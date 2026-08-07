AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 results are now available, aspirants seeking admission to AIIMS Raipur are eagerly awaiting the release of the official Round 1 cutoff ranks. The AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026 will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the NEET UG counselling rounds and will determine the opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions. While the official cutoff is yet to be released, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to evaluate their admission prospects and make better decisions during the choice-filling process.

Also check: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

This table highlights the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the General category is anticipated to close at 1235 and the ST category is expected to open at 15940.