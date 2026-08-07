AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Raipur NEET UG 2026 aspirants are waiting for the official Round 1 cutoff ranks for MBBS admissions. Candidates can review expected and previous years' opening and closing ranks to assess their admission prospects.
NEET UG 2026 results are now available, aspirants seeking admission to AIIMS Raipur are eagerly awaiting the release of the official Round 1 cutoff ranks. The AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026 will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the NEET UG counselling rounds and will determine the opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions. While the official cutoff is yet to be released, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to evaluate their admission prospects and make better decisions during the choice-filling process.
Also check: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026
This table highlights the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the General category is anticipated to close at 1235 and the ST category is expected to open at 15940.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
450 - 613
|
1205 - 1235
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1195 - 1238
|
1922 - 1961
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1721 - 1817
|
2427 - 2621
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6720 - 7504
|
12158 - 12473
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
15940 - 16441
|
25504 - 29531
AIIMS Raipur NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Raipur NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category cutoff closed at 1235 and the ST category opened at 16242.
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
710
|
1235
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1279
|
1914
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1901
|
2621
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
7197
|
12231
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
16242
|
22885
AIIMS Raipur NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Raipur. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 450-1174
- OBC: 1195-1910
- EWS: 1721-2132
- SC: 8541-12473
- ST: 15940-29531
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
450
|
1174
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1195
|
1910
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1721
|
2132
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
8541
|
12473
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
15940
|
29531
AIIMS Raipur NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Raipur. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 618-1180
- OBC: 1202-1961
- EWS: 1752-2386
- SC: 6720-11503
- ST: 17690-26011
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
618
|
1180
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
1202
|
1961
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1752
|
2386
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
6720
|
11503
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
17690
|
26011
Also check: AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.