CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 17:27 IST

AIIMS Raipur NEET UG 2026 aspirants are waiting for the official Round 1 cutoff ranks for MBBS admissions. Candidates can review expected and previous years' opening and closing ranks to assess their admission prospects.

AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 results are now available, aspirants seeking admission to AIIMS Raipur are eagerly awaiting the release of the official Round 1 cutoff ranks. The AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026 will be announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during the NEET UG counselling rounds and will determine the opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions. While the official cutoff is yet to be released, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to evaluate their admission prospects and make better decisions during the choice-filling process.

Also check: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

This table highlights the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Raipur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026, where the General category is anticipated to close at 1235 and the ST category is expected to open at 15940.

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

450 - 613

1205 - 1235

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1195 - 1238

1922 - 1961

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1721 - 1817

2427 - 2621

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

6720 - 7504

12158 - 12473

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

15940 - 16441

25504 - 29531

AIIMS Raipur NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Raipur NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category cutoff closed at 1235 and the ST category opened at 16242. 

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

710

1235

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1279

1914

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1901

2621

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

7197

12231

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

16242

22885

AIIMS Raipur NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Raipur. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 450-1174
  • OBC: 1195-1910
  • EWS: 1721-2132
  • SC: 8541-12473
  • ST: 15940-29531

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

450

1174

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1195

1910

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1721

2132

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

8541

12473

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

15940

29531

AIIMS Raipur NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table highlights the NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks for AIIMS Raipur. Candidates can check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 618-1180
  • OBC: 1202-1961
  • EWS: 1752-2386
  • SC: 6720-11503
  • ST: 17690-26011

College Name

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

618

1180

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

1202

1961

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1752

2386

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

6720

11503

AIIMS Raipur

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

17690

26011

Also check: AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 17:21 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News