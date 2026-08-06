AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET 2026 result has been announced, medical aspirants are now looking forward to the release of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar cutoff 2026 for MBBS admission. The cutoff shows the opening and closing ranks at which seats are allotted to candidates during the counselling process. While the official 2026 cutoff ranks will be available with the counselling results, candidates waiting for the cutoff can check the expected ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to understand the admission trends to assess their chances of securing an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Expected Cutoff Ranks, where the Open category is expected to close between 629 and 706. Check the expected opening and closing rank ranges across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories for MBBS admissions.