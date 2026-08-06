AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET 2026 result has been announced, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. While waiting for the official ranks to be declared, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Bhubaneswar to estimate their admission chances.
NEET 2026 result has been announced, medical aspirants are now looking forward to the release of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar cutoff 2026 for MBBS admission. The cutoff shows the opening and closing ranks at which seats are allotted to candidates during the counselling process. While the official 2026 cutoff ranks will be available with the counselling results, candidates waiting for the cutoff can check the expected ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to understand the admission trends to assess their chances of securing an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Expected Cutoff Ranks, where the Open category is expected to close between 629 and 706. Check the expected opening and closing rank ranges across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories for MBBS admissions.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open (General)
|
35 - 66
|
629 - 706
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
517 - 676
|
1319 - 1481
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
536 - 980
|
1989 - 2259
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
804 - 998
|
6620 - 7879
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2488 - 3828
|
16190 - 17653
AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 706 and the ST category opened at 2488.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open (General)
|
60
|
706
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
762
|
1481
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1027
|
2259
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
941
|
6034
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
2488
|
14786
AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Given below are the AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks, where the General cutoff opened at 97 and the ST cutoff closed at rank 17557.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open (General)
|
97
|
594
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
640
|
1252
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
1198
|
1790
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
804
|
7879
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
4619
|
17557
AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table lists the AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2023 Cutoff Ranks. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 35-491
- OBC: 517-1017
- EWS: 536-1617
- SC: 1436-6199
- ST: 5995-17653
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General (Open)
|
35
|
491
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
517
|
1017
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
536
|
1617
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
1436
|
6199
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
5995
|
17653
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.