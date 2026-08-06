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AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 19:15 IST

NEET 2026 result has been announced, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. While waiting for the official ranks to be declared, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Bhubaneswar to estimate their admission chances.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET 2026 result has been announced, medical aspirants are now looking forward to the release of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar cutoff 2026 for MBBS admission. The cutoff shows the opening and closing ranks at which seats are allotted to candidates during the counselling process. While the official 2026 cutoff ranks will be available with the counselling results, candidates waiting for the cutoff can check the expected ranks and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to understand the admission trends to assess their chances of securing an MBBS seat at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Expected Cutoff Ranks, where the Open category is expected to close between 629 and 706. Check the expected opening and closing rank ranges across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories for MBBS admissions. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open (General)

35 - 66

629 - 706

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

517 - 676

1319 - 1481

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

536 - 980

1989 - 2259

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

804 - 998

6620 - 7879

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

2488 - 3828

16190 - 17653

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the category-wise breakdown of AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 706 and the ST category opened at 2488. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open (General)

60

706

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

762

1481

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1027

2259

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

941

6034

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

2488

14786

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Given below are the AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks, where the General cutoff opened at 97 and the ST cutoff closed at rank 17557. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open (General)

97

594

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

640

1252

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

1198

1790

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

804

7879

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

4619

17557

AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table lists the AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET 2023 Cutoff Ranks. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 35-491
  • OBC: 517-1017
  • EWS: 536-1617
  • SC: 1436-6199
  • ST: 5995-17653

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General (Open)

35

491

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

517

1017

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

536

1617

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

1436

6199

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

5995

17653

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 19:02 IST

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