AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Gorakhpur's NEET UG 2026 cutoff details are crucial for MBBS admissions, with counselling ongoing. Candidates can analyse expected and previous years' opening/closing ranks across categories to assess their admission chances.
NEET UG 2026 result has been declared, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling process for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS institutes across the country, including AIIMS Gorakhpur. Candidates waiting for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Round 1 cutoff 2026 can analyse the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances before participating in MCC counselling.
AIIMS Gorakhpur is one of the leading second-generation AIIMS institutions which attracts thousands of NEET aspirants every year due to its quality medical education. The institute offers a limited number of MBBS seats, the cutoff remains highly competitive across all categories.
Also check: AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 highlights the category-wise expected opening and closing ranks required for admission to MBBS program under the Open Quota. The expected closing ranks range from 2108 - 2223 for General, 2680 - 2850 for OBC, 3192 - 3406 for EWS, 23097 - 28739 for SC, and 46477 - 52521 for ST candidates.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
721 - 957
|
2108 - 2223
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2071 - 2130
|
2680 - 2850
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
2243 - 2425
|
3192 - 3406
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
7456 - 10441
|
23097 - 28739
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
19387 - 23613
|
46477 - 52521
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table shows the category-wise AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 2089 and the ST category opened at 19387.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
721
|
2089
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2096
|
2654
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
2243
|
3081
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
7456
|
21412
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
19387
|
45366
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks.
Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 1112-2063
- OBC: 2071-2611
- EWS: 2638-3237
- SC: 11730-22145
- ST: 23952-44300
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
General
|
1112
|
2063
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2071
|
2611
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
2638
|
3237
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
11730
|
22145
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
23952
|
44300
AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table below highlights the AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2023 Cutoff. The Open category recorded a cutoff range of 1318–2223, while the ST category recorded a rank range of 33671–52521.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
Open
|
1318
|
2223
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
OBC
|
2308
|
2850
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
EWS
|
2563
|
3406
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
SC
|
15974
|
28739
|
MBBS
|
Open Seat Quota
|
ST
|
33671
|
52521
Also check: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.