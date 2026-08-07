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AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 15:45 IST

AIIMS Gorakhpur's NEET UG 2026 cutoff details are crucial for MBBS admissions, with counselling ongoing. Candidates can analyse expected and previous years' opening/closing ranks across categories to assess their admission chances.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 result has been declared, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling process for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS institutes across the country, including AIIMS Gorakhpur. Candidates waiting for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Round 1 cutoff 2026 can analyse the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances before participating in MCC counselling. 

AIIMS Gorakhpur is one of the leading second-generation AIIMS institutions which attracts thousands of NEET aspirants every year due to its quality medical education. The institute offers a limited number of MBBS seats, the cutoff remains highly competitive across all categories. 

Also check: AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026 highlights the category-wise expected opening and closing ranks required for admission to MBBS program under the Open Quota. The expected closing ranks range from 2108 - 2223 for General, 2680 - 2850 for OBC, 3192 - 3406 for EWS, 23097 - 28739 for SC, and 46477 - 52521 for ST candidates. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

721 - 957

2108 - 2223

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

2071 - 2130

2680 - 2850

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

2243 - 2425

3192 - 3406

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

7456 - 10441

23097 - 28739

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

19387 - 23613

46477 - 52521

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table shows the category-wise AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 2089 and the ST category opened at 19387. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

721

2089

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

2096

2654

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

2243

3081

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

7456

21412

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

19387

45366

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The following table highlights the AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks.

Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  •  General: 1112-2063
  • OBC: 2071-2611
  • EWS: 2638-3237
  • SC: 11730-22145
  • ST: 23952-44300

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

General

1112

2063

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

2071

2611

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

2638

3237

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

11730

22145

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

23952

44300

AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table below highlights the AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET 2023 Cutoff. The Open category recorded a cutoff range of 1318–2223, while the ST category recorded a rank range of 33671–52521. 

Course

Quota

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

Open

1318

2223

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

OBC

2308

2850

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

EWS

2563

3406

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

SC

15974

28739

MBBS

Open Seat Quota

ST

33671

52521

Also check: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 15:45 IST

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