AIIMS Gorakhpur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 result has been declared, and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the counselling process for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS institutes across the country, including AIIMS Gorakhpur. Candidates waiting for the AIIMS Gorakhpur Round 1 cutoff 2026 can analyse the expected cutoff and previous years’ opening and closing ranks to estimate their admission chances before participating in MCC counselling.

AIIMS Gorakhpur is one of the leading second-generation AIIMS institutions which attracts thousands of NEET aspirants every year due to its quality medical education. The institute offers a limited number of MBBS seats, the cutoff remains highly competitive across all categories.

Also check: AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks