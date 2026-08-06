AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2026 result has been declared, and candidates aspiring to secure admission to AIIMS Bhopal are now waiting for the release of the official counselling cutoff. The AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026 will be published during the MCC Counselling rounds and will include category-wise opening and closing ranks. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff and previous years’ trends to estimate their admission chances. AIIMS Bhopal is one of India’s leading government medical institutes and attracts thousands of top NEET rank holders every year. Due to its excellent academics, modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and affordable MBBS fee structure, the institute witnesses highly competitive cutoffs across all categories. AIIMS Bhopal NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal Expected Cutoff Ranks. Check the expected opening and closing rank ranges across General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories for the upcoming MBBS admissions. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 79 - 124 527 - 558 EWS 289 - 307 1337 - 1582 OBC 210 - 266 1122 - 1265 SC 902 - 1011 6287 - 7030 ST 3280 - 6255 13124 - 15645 AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 524 and the ST category opened at 6596. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 148 524 EWS 289 1582 OBC 295 1142 SC 902 7030 ST 6596 11713

AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category opened at 79 and the ST category closed at 15645. Check the official opening and closing ranks across General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories for that academic year. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 79 510 EWS 339 1013 OBC 210 992 SC 1056 5850 ST 7671 15645 AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks This table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2023 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category opened at 133 and the ST category closed at 12872. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 133 558 EWS 303 1209 OBC 279 1265 SC 1217 5087 ST 3280 12872