AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET 2026 result has been released, candidates are now waiting for the Round 1 cutoff. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the previous years’ trends and expected 2026 cutoff for AIIMS Bhopal to estimate their admission chances.
The NEET UG 2026 result has been declared, and candidates aspiring to secure admission to AIIMS Bhopal are now waiting for the release of the official counselling cutoff. The AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026 will be published during the MCC Counselling rounds and will include category-wise opening and closing ranks. Until the official ranks are announced, candidates can refer to the expected cutoff and previous years’ trends to estimate their admission chances.
AIIMS Bhopal is one of India’s leading government medical institutes and attracts thousands of top NEET rank holders every year. Due to its excellent academics, modern infrastructure, experienced faculty, and affordable MBBS fee structure, the institute witnesses highly competitive cutoffs across all categories.
AIIMS Bhopal NEET Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal Expected Cutoff Ranks. Check the expected opening and closing rank ranges across General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories for the upcoming MBBS admissions.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
79 - 124
|
527 - 558
|
EWS
|
289 - 307
|
1337 - 1582
|
OBC
|
210 - 266
|
1122 - 1265
|
SC
|
902 - 1011
|
6287 - 7030
|
ST
|
3280 - 6255
|
13124 - 15645
AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2025 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category closed at 524 and the ST category opened at 6596.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
148
|
524
|
EWS
|
289
|
1582
|
OBC
|
295
|
1142
|
SC
|
902
|
7030
|
ST
|
6596
|
11713
AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
The following table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2024 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category opened at 79 and the ST category closed at 15645. Check the official opening and closing ranks across General, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST categories for that academic year.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
79
|
510
|
EWS
|
339
|
1013
|
OBC
|
210
|
992
|
SC
|
1056
|
5850
|
ST
|
7671
|
15645
AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the detailed breakdown of AIIMS Bhopal NEET 2023 Cutoff Ranks, where the General category opened at 133 and the ST category closed at 12872.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
133
|
558
|
EWS
|
303
|
1209
|
OBC
|
279
|
1265
|
SC
|
1217
|
5087
|
ST
|
3280
|
12872
Factors Affecting AIIMS Bhopal Cutoff 2026
Given below are the several factors that influence the AIIMS Bhopal MBBS cutoff every:
- Total number of candidates qualifying NEET UG
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Number of MBBS seats available
- Category-wise reservation
- Candidate preferences during counselling
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.