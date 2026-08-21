Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates Revised Again; Seat Allotment Result on August 27
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 counselling process has been revised. Candidates can check the revised schedule, how to apply at tnmedicalselection.net in the article below.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been revised again. Now, Selection Committee, DMER, will release the seat allotment result on August 25, 2026. The last date to register and fill choices for TN NEET counselling 2026 is August 24, 2026.
Candidates who have qualified NEET exam 2026 can apply for the counselling process at the official website, tnmedicalselection.net. Read the article below to know how to register for TN NEET UG counselling 2026 and important dates.
Also Check: NEET UG 2026 seat allotment Round 1 (OUT)
TN NEET UG 2026 Counselling Important Dates (Round 1)
Check the table below to know the important dates and events of TN NEET UG 2026 counselling:
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Events
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Dates
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Last date of choice locking
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August 24, 2026, by 5 PM
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Processing of Seat Allotment
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August 25, 2026, to August 26, 2026
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Seat Allotment Result (Round 1)
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August 27, 2026
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Downloading Seat Allotment Order
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August 27, 2026 to September 5, 2026
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Last date to report for TN Counselling 2026
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September 5, 2026, 5 PM
How to Register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Counselling?
Follow the process below to know how to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026:
- Go to official TN NEET Medical Selection Committee
- Click on New Registration and login using NEET application number and password
- Enter the personal details, academic details and other required details
- Upload scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the counselling fee and take a print out.
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