Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates Revised Again; Seat Allotment Result on August 27

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been revised again. Now, Selection Committee, DMER, will release the seat allotment result on August 25, 2026. The last date to register and fill choices for TN NEET counselling 2026 is August 24, 2026.

Candidates who have qualified NEET exam 2026 can apply for the counselling process at the official website, tnmedicalselection.net. Read the article below to know how to register for TN NEET UG counselling 2026 and important dates.

Also Check: NEET UG 2026 seat allotment Round 1 (OUT)

TN NEET UG 2026 Counselling Important Dates (Round 1)

Check the table below to know the important dates and events of TN NEET UG 2026 counselling: