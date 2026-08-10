AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

The AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026 will help candidates understand the rank required for admission to the MBBS course at AIIMS Jammu. Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 can check the previous years’ opening and closing ranks to get an idea of their chances of admission. The official cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates can check the expected cutoff along with previous years’ ranks below.

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

AIIMS Jammu NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

Check the AIIMS Jammu Round 1 NEET 2026 opening and closing ranks below. AIIMS Jammu 2026 admissions are expected to start at rank 930 for General category and close at rank 3888.