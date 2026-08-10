CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 15:51 IST

This article details the AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026, providing expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. Aspiring MBBS candidates can also check the previous years' NEET UG ranks from 2023 to 2025.

AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks

The AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026 will help candidates understand the rank required for admission to the MBBS course at AIIMS Jammu. Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 can check the previous years’ opening and closing ranks to get an idea of their chances of admission. The official cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates can check the expected cutoff along with previous years’ ranks below.

Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

AIIMS Jammu NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026

Check the AIIMS Jammu Round 1 NEET 2026 opening and closing ranks below. AIIMS Jammu 2026 admissions are expected to start at rank 930 for General category and close at rank 3888. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

930 -1267

3606 - 3888

OBC

2976 -3421

4375 - 4812

EWS

3918 -4017

4912 - 5259

SC

9805 -12588

3268 - 37424

ST

14131 -25094

46623 - 64664

AIIMS Jammu NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Jammu NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks, where the General category opened at 930 and closed at 3384. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

930

3384

OBC

2976

4085

EWS

3918

4603

SC

9805

32194

ST

14131

43200

AIIMS Jammu NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Jammu NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

  • General: 1472-3787
  • OBC: 3666-4567
  • EWS: 4152-5197
  • SC: 11343-30320
  • ST: 22689-40302

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1472

3787

OBC

3666

4567

EWS

4152

5197

SC

11343

30320

ST

22689

40302

AIIMS Jammu NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

This table lists the AIIMS Jammu NEET 2023 category-wise ranks. General category admissions opened at 1803 and closed at 3888, while OBC admissions started at 4168 and ended at 4812. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1803

3888

OBC

4168

4812

EWS

4062

5259

SC

21414

37424

ST

56109

64664

Also check: AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 14:10 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News