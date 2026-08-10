AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
This article details the AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026, providing expected opening and closing ranks for various categories. Aspiring MBBS candidates can also check the previous years' NEET UG ranks from 2023 to 2025.
The AIIMS Jammu NEET Cutoff 2026 will help candidates understand the rank required for admission to the MBBS course at AIIMS Jammu. Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2026 can check the previous years’ opening and closing ranks to get an idea of their chances of admission. The official cutoff will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) during NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates can check the expected cutoff along with previous years’ ranks below.
Also check: AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Jammu NEET UG Expected Cutoff 2026
Check the AIIMS Jammu Round 1 NEET 2026 opening and closing ranks below. AIIMS Jammu 2026 admissions are expected to start at rank 930 for General category and close at rank 3888.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
930 -1267
|
3606 - 3888
|
OBC
|
2976 -3421
|
4375 - 4812
|
EWS
|
3918 -4017
|
4912 - 5259
|
SC
|
9805 -12588
|
3268 - 37424
|
ST
|
14131 -25094
|
46623 - 64664
AIIMS Jammu NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Jammu NEET 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks, where the General category opened at 930 and closed at 3384.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
930
|
3384
|
OBC
|
2976
|
4085
|
EWS
|
3918
|
4603
|
SC
|
9805
|
32194
|
ST
|
14131
|
43200
AIIMS Jammu NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table lists the category-wise AIIMS Jammu NEET 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- General: 1472-3787
- OBC: 3666-4567
- EWS: 4152-5197
- SC: 11343-30320
- ST: 22689-40302
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1472
|
3787
|
OBC
|
3666
|
4567
|
EWS
|
4152
|
5197
|
SC
|
11343
|
30320
|
ST
|
22689
|
40302
AIIMS Jammu NEET 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
This table lists the AIIMS Jammu NEET 2023 category-wise ranks. General category admissions opened at 1803 and closed at 3888, while OBC admissions started at 4168 and ended at 4812.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1803
|
3888
|
OBC
|
4168
|
4812
|
EWS
|
4062
|
5259
|
SC
|
21414
|
37424
|
ST
|
56109
|
64664
Also check: AIIMS Guwahati Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Expected and Previous Years Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.