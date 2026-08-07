AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks
AIIMS Kalyani: Admissions to AIIMS Kalyani MBBS are granted via 100% All India Quota through MCC e-counselling. Candidates can evaluate their admission chances by comparing their NEET All India Rank with category-wise round allotments. General seats typically close within AIR 2,400, while detailed opening and closing ranks are accessible on mcc.nic.in.
AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff: The admissions for the MBBS course at AIIMS Kalyani are solely given through the 100% NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) e-counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This is because the MCC releases authentic round-wise seat allocation results, which include the exact opening and closing ranks for all the categories during the ongoing counselling process. Therefore, aspiring medical students can effectively use these benchmark trend results to assess their chances of getting admitted.
Assessing the admission trend results of respective categories for the first and subsequent counselling rounds will enable the students to determine the level of competition and cutoff ranges. In order to increase the chances of being allotted a seat, the applicants should match their NEET All India Rank (AIR) to the historical trends of admissions. Recent trends of MCC show that in order to get an admissions under General category at AIIMS Kalyani, candidates would require an All India Rank within the top 2,400 range. This will help the candidates in forming their preference list with accuracy as they would be able to know all these things about the rounds along with important parameters such as seat availability, institutional preference, and the advantage of INICET. In the end, following the official announcements of the ranks made by MCC is vital for the aspirants.
Also Read: AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks
How To Check The AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff?
To check the AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff 2026, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of MCC that is www.mcc.nic.in to get details and counselling result.
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Navigate to the Undergraduate Medical Counseling section on the home page.
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Choose the particular round allotment result or opening and closing rank link from the candidate service portal.
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Directly download the opening and closing rank PDF file for your particular counseling round on your computer.
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Search within the PDF file using the search tool for AIIMS Kalyani out of all other medical institutions.
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Filter the results based on your particular reservation category to know the opening and closing rank.
AIIMS Kalyani Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
The table below highlights the details of the expected AIIMS Kalyani cutoff 2026.
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff 2026
|
General UR
|
891-3420
|
OBC
|
3245-6406
|
SC
|
17433-30121
|
ST
|
34050-156724
|
EWS
|
2956-5254
AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Opening & Closing Ranks Round 1
In the initial round of counselling, top-ranking candidates secure their seats. The opening and closing AIR benchmarks for Round 1 across various reservation categories are as follows:
|
Category
|
Round 1 Opening Rank
|
Round 1 Closing Rank
|
Expected Safe Score
|
General (UR)
|
754
|
2,276
|
680+ Marks
|
OBC (NCL)
|
2,295
|
3,406
|
665+ Marks
|
EWS
|
2,839
|
4,292
|
660+ Marks
|
SC
|
4,886
|
17,433
|
610+ Marks
|
ST
|
30,117
|
48,654
|
580+ Marks
Round 2 & Round 3: Allotment Rank Variations
Candidates who upgrade or participate in subsequent rounds see slight shifts in closing ranks as seats clear out:
Round 2 Allotment Rank
|
Category
|
Round 2 Opening Rank
|
Round 2 Closing Rank
|
General (UR)
|
2,173
|
2,417
|
OBC (NCL)
|
3,411
|
3,861
|
EWS
|
4,520
|
4,703
|
SC
|
6,920
|
17,680
|
ST
|
55,735
|
58,762
Round 3 (Mop-Up Round) Closing Ranks
|
Category
|
Round 3 Closing Rank
|
General (UR)
|
Seats usually fill up by Round 2 / 2,420
|
OBC (NCL)
|
4,442
|
EWS
|
5,254
|
ST
|
54,614
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.