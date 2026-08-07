AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks

AIIMS Kalyani NEET UG Cutoff: The admissions for the MBBS course at AIIMS Kalyani are solely given through the 100% NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) e-counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This is because the MCC releases authentic round-wise seat allocation results, which include the exact opening and closing ranks for all the categories during the ongoing counselling process. Therefore, aspiring medical students can effectively use these benchmark trend results to assess their chances of getting admitted.

Assessing the admission trend results of respective categories for the first and subsequent counselling rounds will enable the students to determine the level of competition and cutoff ranges. In order to increase the chances of being allotted a seat, the applicants should match their NEET All India Rank (AIR) to the historical trends of admissions. Recent trends of MCC show that in order to get an admissions under General category at AIIMS Kalyani, candidates would require an All India Rank within the top 2,400 range. This will help the candidates in forming their preference list with accuracy as they would be able to know all these things about the rounds along with important parameters such as seat availability, institutional preference, and the advantage of INICET. In the end, following the official announcements of the ranks made by MCC is vital for the aspirants.