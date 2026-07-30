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AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 18:01 IST

NEET UG 2026 scorecard is officially out at neet.nta.nic.in. For Round 1, registration is expected to be closed by August 7, 2026. Meanwhile, students can check their admission options based on previous-year trends and NEET UG scores. Check out the category-wise opening and closing ranks shared below.

AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks
AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Students can check AIIMS Kalyani and AIIMS Gorakhpur's previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate MBBS admission in 2026. The councelling session is expected to be released soon. The admission options can be estimated based on your NEET UG 2026 score. To check the detailed college and category-wise list for MBBS seats, students can check out the tables shared below. 

AIIMS Kalyani 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

Based on the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, students can estimate the admission options for the MBBS 2026 seats. AIIMS, Kalyani offers flexible opening and closing rank. During Round 1 admission last year, seat allocation began at the 754th rank and ended at the 2276th (open category). The admission for overall category candidates under open seat quota ended around the 671008 rank.

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, Kalyani

Open

754

2276

AIIMS, Kalyani

OBC

2295

3406

AIIMS, Kalyani

EWS

2839

4292

AIIMS, Kalyani

SC

4886

17433

AIIMS, Kalyani

ST

30117

48654

AIIMS, Kalyani

Open PwD

241198

262176

AIIMS, Kalyani

OBC PwD

349875

386570

AIIMS, Kalyani

ST PwD

412250

412250

AIIMS, Kalyani

EWS PwD

503151

503151

AIIMS, Kalyani

SC PwD

671008

671008

AIIMS Gorakhpur 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

AIIMS Gorakhpur offers the strict opening and closing rank, as compared to AIIMS Kalyani. Based on the 2025 Round 1 cutoff, candidates can analyse the admission options based on category-wise and open seat quota for MBBS admission.

For open category students the admission began at 721 rank and ended at 2091 offering competitive seats for the MBBS students.

College Name

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

Open

721

2091

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

OBC

2096

2654

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

EWS

2243

3081

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

SC

7456

21412

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

ST

19387

45366

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

Open PwD

258023

294578

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

OBC PwD

314260

338406

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

EWS PwD

396329

396329

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

SC PwD

596639

596639

In accordance with the previous year round 1 opening and closing ranks, AIIMS Gorakhpur offers strict entry ranks, as compared to AIIMS Kalyani. Students preparing for admission to any of the AIIMS medical college can analyze their admission options based on NEET UG scores and previous year trends. However, the seat allocation also depends on the categories and different quotas and reservations. By assessing the 2025 cutoff record, students can get a complete insight for 2026 admission cycle, and will be able to decide college preference be

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 18:01 IST

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