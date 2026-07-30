AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks
NEET UG 2026 scorecard is officially out at neet.nta.nic.in. For Round 1, registration is expected to be closed by August 7, 2026. Meanwhile, students can check their admission options based on previous-year trends and NEET UG scores. Check out the category-wise opening and closing ranks shared below.
NEET UG 2026 Admission: Students can check AIIMS Kalyani and AIIMS Gorakhpur's previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate MBBS admission in 2026. The councelling session is expected to be released soon. The admission options can be estimated based on your NEET UG 2026 score. To check the detailed college and category-wise list for MBBS seats, students can check out the tables shared below.
AIIMS Kalyani 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks
Based on the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, students can estimate the admission options for the MBBS 2026 seats. AIIMS, Kalyani offers flexible opening and closing rank. During Round 1 admission last year, seat allocation began at the 754th rank and ended at the 2276th (open category). The admission for overall category candidates under open seat quota ended around the 671008 rank.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
Open
|
754
|
2276
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
OBC
|
2295
|
3406
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
EWS
|
2839
|
4292
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
SC
|
4886
|
17433
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
ST
|
30117
|
48654
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
Open PwD
|
241198
|
262176
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
OBC PwD
|
349875
|
386570
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
ST PwD
|
412250
|
412250
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
EWS PwD
|
503151
|
503151
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
SC PwD
|
671008
|
671008
AIIMS Gorakhpur 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks
AIIMS Gorakhpur offers the strict opening and closing rank, as compared to AIIMS Kalyani. Based on the 2025 Round 1 cutoff, candidates can analyse the admission options based on category-wise and open seat quota for MBBS admission.
For open category students the admission began at 721 rank and ended at 2091 offering competitive seats for the MBBS students.
|
College Name
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
Open
|
721
|
2091
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
OBC
|
2096
|
2654
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
EWS
|
2243
|
3081
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
SC
|
7456
|
21412
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
ST
|
19387
|
45366
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
Open PwD
|
258023
|
294578
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
OBC PwD
|
314260
|
338406
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
EWS PwD
|
396329
|
396329
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
SC PwD
|
596639
|
596639
In accordance with the previous year round 1 opening and closing ranks, AIIMS Gorakhpur offers strict entry ranks, as compared to AIIMS Kalyani. Students preparing for admission to any of the AIIMS medical college can analyze their admission options based on NEET UG scores and previous year trends. However, the seat allocation also depends on the categories and different quotas and reservations. By assessing the 2025 cutoff record, students can get a complete insight for 2026 admission cycle, and will be able to decide college preference be
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