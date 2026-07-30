AIIMS Kalyani & AIIMS Gorakhpur NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Students can check AIIMS Kalyani and AIIMS Gorakhpur's previous year opening and closing ranks to estimate MBBS admission in 2026. The councelling session is expected to be released soon. The admission options can be estimated based on your NEET UG 2026 score. To check the detailed college and category-wise list for MBBS seats, students can check out the tables shared below.

AIIMS Kalyani 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Category-Wise Closing Ranks

Based on the previous year Round 1 closing ranks, students can estimate the admission options for the MBBS 2026 seats. AIIMS, Kalyani offers flexible opening and closing rank. During Round 1 admission last year, seat allocation began at the 754th rank and ended at the 2276th (open category). The admission for overall category candidates under open seat quota ended around the 671008 rank.