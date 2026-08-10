AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET UG cutoff ranks are expected to be released soon. For admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS Bilaspur, candidates can check the expected opening and closing NEET UG rank for 2026. Check previous year ranks alongside expected ranks shared below.
Key Points
- Admission to AIIMS Bilaspur for NEET UG 2026 relies on candidates' scores.
- MCC is conducting NEET UG counseling; Round 1 cutoff ranks are expected soon.
- Expected NEET UG 2026 cutoffs and previous years' ranks (2023-2025) are provided.
NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Bilaspur depends on candidates' NEET 2026 UG scores. While the NEET UG counseling registration process is ongoing, candidates can expect the release of Round 1 cutoff ranks soon. The admission relies on opening and closing ranks throughout different stages to allocate MBBS seats. The counseling conducted by
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release round-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS medical colleges across the country. Based on their scores, candidates will be allotted seats as per categories and seat quota options.
Check the expected NEET UG cutoff ranks for AIIMS Bilaspur, along with previous year opening and closing ranks, to estimate the admission chances.
AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year, the expected NEET UG opening and closing are calculated for admission to MBBS seats in 2026. Check the table shared below to find the category-wise expected range.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
621 - 788
|
2372 - 2803
|
OBC
|
2447 - 2537
|
3222 - 3799
|
EWS
|
2334 - 2561
|
3830 - 4059
|
SC
|
8736 - 9652
|
23049 - 28426
|
ST
|
26521 - 27546
|
44055 - 52297
AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff Previous Year
Given below is a list of tables offering previous year opening and closing rank for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS Bilaspur. Check for the year 2023-2025 category-wise distribution shared below.
AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
The admission to AIIMS Bilaspur started at 621 rank during last year. Check the detailed distribution shared in the table:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
621
|
2183
|
OBC
|
2457
|
2959
|
EWS
|
2334
|
3630
|
SC
|
8736
|
20587
|
ST
|
26521
|
40476
AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
During the year 2024, the admission to AIIMS Bilaspur opened at 776 rank (open category). Check the table for detailed category-wise spread.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
776
|
2401
|
OBC
|
2447
|
3276
|
EWS
|
2792
|
4012
|
SC
|
9075
|
23569
|
ST
|
29750
|
44528
AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the NEET UG 2023 cutoff rank, the admission for an MBBS seat under the open seat quota began at 1226 rank (open category). Check the table for a comprehensive list of opening and closing ranks for different categories.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
1226
|
2803
|
OBC
|
2874
|
3799
|
EWS
|
2782
|
4059
|
SC
|
12808
|
28426
|
ST
|
280
|
52297
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.