AIIMS Bilaspur NEET UG Cutoff 2026: Check Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Admission to AIIMS Bilaspur depends on candidates' NEET 2026 UG scores. While the NEET UG counseling registration process is ongoing, candidates can expect the release of Round 1 cutoff ranks soon. The admission relies on opening and closing ranks throughout different stages to allocate MBBS seats. The counseling conducted by

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release round-wise opening and closing ranks for admission to MBBS seats at AIIMS medical colleges across the country. Based on their scores, candidates will be allotted seats as per categories and seat quota options.

Check the expected NEET UG cutoff ranks for AIIMS Bilaspur, along with previous year opening and closing ranks, to estimate the admission chances.