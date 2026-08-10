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AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 17:56 IST

Admission to AIIMS Madurai will be based on NEET UG 2026 results. To check admission options at the college, candidates can check for expected opening and closing ranks shared below. The details will help candidates understand the category-wise closing ranks for MBBS seats at the college. 

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming to take admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, have to appear for the NEET UG exam to be eligible for the MBBS seats. The prestigious medical college accepts NEET 2026 UG scores. The official results have already been released on July 16, 2026, candidates can register for the counseling process on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) portal. 

To check the AIIMS Madurai NEET UG cutoff 2026, candidates can refer to the expected opening and closing ranks shared here, along with previous year ranks for the past three years shared below. 

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the previous year's trends, candidates can check the expected AIIMS Madurai NEET UG opening and closing ranks shared below. The table offers category-wise distribution of ranks for General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates. The admission during the Round 1 is expected to begin from 2126 and may close at 4454. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2126 - 2618

4007 - 4454

OBC

3049 - 3157

4907 - 5254

EWS

4496 - 5099

6399 - 6549

SC

19801 - 22815

34472 - 40087

ST

44209 - 48085

59391 - 66942

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the AIIMS Madurai NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for different categories shared below in tables. 

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Last year, the admission to MBBS seats in the open category opened at 2126 for AIIMS, Madurai. Candidates can check the table shared below to find the detailed opening and closing ranks for NEET UG Round 1 admission. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2126

3590

OBC

3064

4627

EWS

5502

6467

SC

19801

33807

ST

45286

55735

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check AIIMS Madurai NEET UG opening and closing ranks for the year 2024 from the table shared below. The admission opened at 3195 (open category) and closed at 4454 rank. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3195

4454

OBC

3049

5142

EWS

4496

6186

SC

23840

31837

ST

44209

60451

AIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission to MBBS seats opened at 2981. For a detailed category-wise ranks refer to the table shared below. 

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2981

4377

OBC

3551

5254

EWS

4996

6549

SC

28812

40087

ST

60895

66942

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 17:56 IST

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