AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming to take admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, have to appear for the NEET UG exam to be eligible for the MBBS seats. The prestigious medical college accepts NEET 2026 UG scores. The official results have already been released on July 16, 2026, candidates can register for the counseling process on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) portal.

To check the AIIMS Madurai NEET UG cutoff 2026, candidates can refer to the expected opening and closing ranks shared here, along with previous year ranks for the past three years shared below.

AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks

As per the previous year's trends, candidates can check the expected AIIMS Madurai NEET UG opening and closing ranks shared below. The table offers category-wise distribution of ranks for General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates. The admission during the Round 1 is expected to begin from 2126 and may close at 4454.