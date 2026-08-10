AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected and Previous Years' Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to AIIMS Madurai will be based on NEET UG 2026 results. To check admission options at the college, candidates can check for expected opening and closing ranks shared below. The details will help candidates understand the category-wise closing ranks for MBBS seats at the college.
NEET UG 2026: Candidates aiming to take admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai, have to appear for the NEET UG exam to be eligible for the MBBS seats. The prestigious medical college accepts NEET 2026 UG scores. The official results have already been released on July 16, 2026, candidates can register for the counseling process on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) portal.
To check the AIIMS Madurai NEET UG cutoff 2026, candidates can refer to the expected opening and closing ranks shared here, along with previous year ranks for the past three years shared below.
AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2026 Expected Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the previous year's trends, candidates can check the expected AIIMS Madurai NEET UG opening and closing ranks shared below. The table offers category-wise distribution of ranks for General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST candidates. The admission during the Round 1 is expected to begin from 2126 and may close at 4454.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2126 - 2618
|
4007 - 4454
|
OBC
|
3049 - 3157
|
4907 - 5254
|
EWS
|
4496 - 5099
|
6399 - 6549
|
SC
|
19801 - 22815
|
34472 - 40087
|
ST
|
44209 - 48085
|
59391 - 66942
AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the AIIMS Madurai NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for different categories shared below in tables.
AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2025 Opening and Closing Ranks
Last year, the admission to MBBS seats in the open category opened at 2126 for AIIMS, Madurai. Candidates can check the table shared below to find the detailed opening and closing ranks for NEET UG Round 1 admission.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2126
|
3590
|
OBC
|
3064
|
4627
|
EWS
|
5502
|
6467
|
SC
|
19801
|
33807
|
ST
|
45286
|
55735
AIIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2024 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check AIIMS Madurai NEET UG opening and closing ranks for the year 2024 from the table shared below. The admission opened at 3195 (open category) and closed at 4454 rank.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3195
|
4454
|
OBC
|
3049
|
5142
|
EWS
|
4496
|
6186
|
SC
|
23840
|
31837
|
ST
|
44209
|
60451
AIMS Madurai NEET UG Cutoff 2023 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 cutoff ranks, the admission to MBBS seats opened at 2981. For a detailed category-wise ranks refer to the table shared below.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2981
|
4377
|
OBC
|
3551
|
5254
|
EWS
|
4996
|
6549
|
SC
|
28812
|
40087
|
ST
|
60895
|
66942
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.