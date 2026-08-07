AIIMS Jodhpur Admission 2026: NEET Opening and Closing Rank for Round 1

AIIMS Jodhpur: The opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Jodhpur show the rank range within which Round 1 MBBS seats were secured over recent years. The projected rank requirements for the 2026 session. Opening rank represents the All India Rank, AIR, of the very first candidate who secured a seat in a specific category during Round 1, while closing rank refers to the rank of the last candidate to get admitted in that category. For top medical colleges like AIIMS Jodhpur, General category closing ranks have always stayed under AIR 400, reflecting high competition among top NEET-UG scorers. Reserved categories such as OBC and EWS typically fill their Round 1 seats within ranks 700 to 1,200. Meanwhile, candidates in SC and ST categories have a relatively wider rank window for allotment, with ST closing ranks extending beyond 7,000 to 11,000 depending on the year's applicant pool.

2026 Expected Round 1 Cutoff Ranks The following table provides the NEET UG Counselling, opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur for the 2026 Round 1 admissions. These expectations are based on previous year trends across various categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST. Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 50 - 60 350 - 420 OBC 170 - 240 700 - 850 EWS 230 - 380 800 - 1180 SC 1200 - 1500 4800 - 7200 ST 14000 - 18000 3000 - 11000 2025 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks This table shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2025 Round 1 admissions. The range of ranks students needed to secure for a seat across different categories is tabulated below: Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 55 392 OBC 223 766 EWS 370 1153 SC 1233 6920 ST 1551 7353

Also Read: DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank 2024 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks This table below shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2024 Round 1 admissions. The ranks students needed to secure for a seat in different categories is provided below: Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 56 374 OBC 198 695 EWS 226 805 SC 1257 4912 ST 1763 10281 2023 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks This table shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2023 Round 1 admissions. The range of ranks students needed to secure for different categories Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 106 497 OBC 284 1050 EWS 346 1082 SC 2154 6075 ST 2658 11350

What is the difference between Opening Rank and Closing Rank? Opening Rank: Represents the All India Rank, AIR, of the very first candidate who secured a seat in a specific category during the first round of counseling.

Closing Rank: Refers to the rank of the last candidate to get a seat in that specific category. Do ST category seats have more flexibility than General category seats? Yes, candidates in the ST category have a wider rank window for allotment as compared to the General category. For General Category the competition is high, with closing ranks always staying under AIR 400. For reserved categories it shows much greater difference. The closing ranks for ST candidates have keeps extending into the thousands, reaching as high as 10,281 in 2024 and 11,350 in 2023. When does Round 2 counseling usually start?