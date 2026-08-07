AIIMS Jodhpur Admission 2026: NEET Opening and Closing Rank for Round 1
Looking for the NEET 2026 Round 1 cutoff for AIIMS Jodhpur, Check out our detailed article for the opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions across General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST categories based on previous year trends.
AIIMS Jodhpur: The opening and closing ranks for AIIMS Jodhpur show the rank range within which Round 1 MBBS seats were secured over recent years. The projected rank requirements for the 2026 session. Opening rank represents the All India Rank, AIR, of the very first candidate who secured a seat in a specific category during Round 1, while closing rank refers to the rank of the last candidate to get admitted in that category.
For top medical colleges like AIIMS Jodhpur, General category closing ranks have always stayed under AIR 400, reflecting high competition among top NEET-UG scorers. Reserved categories such as OBC and EWS typically fill their Round 1 seats within ranks 700 to 1,200. Meanwhile, candidates in SC and ST categories have a relatively wider rank window for allotment, with ST closing ranks extending beyond 7,000 to 11,000 depending on the year's applicant pool.
2026 Expected Round 1 Cutoff Ranks
The following table provides the NEET UG Counselling, opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur for the 2026 Round 1 admissions. These expectations are based on previous year trends across various categories, including General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST.
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
50 - 60
|
350 - 420
|
OBC
|
170 - 240
|
700 - 850
|
EWS
|
230 - 380
|
800 - 1180
|
SC
|
1200 - 1500
|
4800 - 7200
|
ST
|
14000 - 18000
|
3000 - 11000
2025 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks
This table shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2025 Round 1 admissions. The range of ranks students needed to secure for a seat across different categories is tabulated below:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
55
|
392
|
OBC
|
223
|
766
|
EWS
|
370
|
1153
|
SC
|
1233
|
6920
|
ST
|
1551
|
7353
Also Read: DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank
2024 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks
This table below shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2024 Round 1 admissions. The ranks students needed to secure for a seat in different categories is provided below:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
56
|
374
|
OBC
|
198
|
695
|
EWS
|
226
|
805
|
SC
|
1257
|
4912
|
ST
|
1763
|
10281
2023 Round 1 Cutoff Ranks
This table shows the opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at AIIMS Jodhpur during the 2023 Round 1 admissions. The range of ranks students needed to secure for different categories
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
106
|
497
|
OBC
|
284
|
1050
|
EWS
|
346
|
1082
|
SC
|
2154
|
6075
|
ST
|
2658
|
11350
What is the difference between Opening Rank and Closing Rank?
- Opening Rank: Represents the All India Rank, AIR, of the very first candidate who secured a seat in a specific category during the first round of counseling.
- Closing Rank: Refers to the rank of the last candidate to get a seat in that specific category.
Do ST category seats have more flexibility than General category seats?
Yes, candidates in the ST category have a wider rank window for allotment as compared to the General category. For General Category the competition is high, with closing ranks always staying under AIR 400. For reserved categories it shows much greater difference. The closing ranks for ST candidates have keeps extending into the thousands, reaching as high as 10,281 in 2024 and 11,350 in 2023.
When does Round 2 counseling usually start?
The Round 2 counselling usually starts after the three-fours weeks of round 1 counselling. It is expected that rAIIMS Jodhpur round 2 counselling can start from late August or September first week. For accurate information candidates should visit the official website or keep themselves updated with official notifications.
Also Read: MS Ramaiah Medical College Fees, Opening and Closing Ranks
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.