DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank, Admission Process

The NEET UG 2026 results have been declared, and qualified candidates are now eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling process for admission to MBBS programmes. Candidates waiting for the DY Patil MBBS 2026 cutoff can check the previous year’s Round 1 opening and closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing admission. Admission to Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College is granted based on NEET UG ranks through MCC counselling.

Candidates can review the DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026, including opening and closing ranks, admission process, eligibility criteria, and previous year’s cutoff trends to help candidates understand the expected admission requirements.

DY Patil NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks

This table highlights the previous year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks for DY Patil. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):