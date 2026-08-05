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DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank, Admission Process

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 13:24 IST

After the release of NEET 2026 result, candidates who are waiting for Round 1 opening and closing ranks can check the previous year’s MBBS cutoff for DY Patil Mumbai and Pune to understand the rank required for admission in 2026.

DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank, Admission Process
DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank, Admission Process

The NEET UG 2026 results have been declared, and qualified candidates are now eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling process for admission to MBBS programmes. Candidates waiting for the DY Patil MBBS 2026 cutoff can check the previous year’s Round 1 opening and closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing admission. Admission to Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College is granted based on NEET UG ranks through MCC counselling. 

Candidates can review the DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026, including opening and closing ranks, admission process, eligibility criteria, and previous year’s cutoff trends to help candidates understand the expected admission requirements.

DY Patil NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks

This table highlights the previous year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks for  DY Patil. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

General: 18464-1095660

General: 54091-875578

Candidate Category

Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

18464

1095660

54091

875578

OBC

182553

1241642

64990

394860

SC

249365

414655

144980

390216

EWS

248132

248132

265786

326779

DY Patil MBBS Admission Process 2026

Candidates seeking MBBS admission at DY Patil Medical College must complete the following steps:

Step 1: Qualify NEET UG 2026: Appear for NEET UG examination.

Step 2: Register for MCC Counselling: Eligible candidates must register on the MCC counselling portal for Deemed University counselling.

Step 3: Choice Filling: Select Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College as one of the preferred colleges during choice filling.

Step 4: Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on:

  • NEET UG Rank
  • Candidate preferences
  • Seat availability
  • Reservation norms 

Step 5: Reporting to the Institute: Candidates allotted a seat must report to the college with original documents and pay the admission fee to confirm admission. 

DY Patil MBBS Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

  • Must have qualified NEET UG 2026.
  • Should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English.
  • Must secure minimum 50% aggregate in PCB for General category (40% for reserved/PwD categories). 
  • Must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by MCC and the university. 

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 13:24 IST

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