DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Rank, Admission Process
After the release of NEET 2026 result, candidates who are waiting for Round 1 opening and closing ranks can check the previous year’s MBBS cutoff for DY Patil Mumbai and Pune to understand the rank required for admission in 2026.
The NEET UG 2026 results have been declared, and qualified candidates are now eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling process for admission to MBBS programmes. Candidates waiting for the DY Patil MBBS 2026 cutoff can check the previous year’s Round 1 opening and closing ranks to estimate their chances of securing admission. Admission to Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College is granted based on NEET UG ranks through MCC counselling.
Candidates can review the DY Patil MBBS Cutoff 2026, including opening and closing ranks, admission process, eligibility criteria, and previous year’s cutoff trends to help candidates understand the expected admission requirements.
DY Patil NEET Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the previous year’s MBBS Opening and Closing Ranks for DY Patil. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
General: 18464-1095660
General: 54091-875578
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Candidate Category
|
Dr. DY Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai
|
Dr. DY Patil Medical College and Hospt., Pune
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
18464
|
1095660
|
54091
|
875578
|
OBC
|
182553
|
1241642
|
64990
|
394860
|
SC
|
249365
|
414655
|
144980
|
390216
|
EWS
|
248132
|
248132
|
265786
|
326779
DY Patil MBBS Admission Process 2026
Candidates seeking MBBS admission at DY Patil Medical College must complete the following steps:
Step 1: Qualify NEET UG 2026: Appear for NEET UG examination.
Step 2: Register for MCC Counselling: Eligible candidates must register on the MCC counselling portal for Deemed University counselling.
Step 3: Choice Filling: Select Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College as one of the preferred colleges during choice filling.
Step 4: Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted based on:
- NEET UG Rank
- Candidate preferences
- Seat availability
- Reservation norms
Step 5: Reporting to the Institute: Candidates allotted a seat must report to the college with original documents and pay the admission fee to confirm admission.
DY Patil MBBS Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Must have qualified NEET UG 2026.
- Should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English.
- Must secure minimum 50% aggregate in PCB for General category (40% for reserved/PwD categories).
- Must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by MCC and the university.
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.