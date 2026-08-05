MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in - Check Direct Link, Steps and More Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC NEET UG Counselling registration has started today, August 5. Students can now apply using their NEET application number, roll number, name, mother's name, date of birth and participate in the round 1 counselling process. Check the direct link to apply here.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration today, August 5. Eligible candidates can now register and submit their preferred choices of colleges and courses for admission to government and private medical colleges across the country. The registration link is available under the “Candidate Activity” section on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check their probable Round 1 seat allotment through the “Composite Allotment List” available on the MCC portal.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Direct Link To Register
The registration process is open for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, all AIIMS, JIPMER, B.Sc. Nursing, and deemed universities.
Step-by-Step Registration Process For MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling
- Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
- Click on “New Registration For UG Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity board."
- Register using your NEET UG roll number, admit card, scorecard and other required details.
- Submit the details to complete the registration.
- Log in using your NEET roll number and password.
- Click on the “Choice Filling” option.
- Select your preferred colleges and courses.
- Once the choice-locking window opens, lock your preferences.
- Seat allotment will be announced as per the Round 1 counselling schedule.
The MCC has also released a video tutorial to help students with the registration process, filling and locking of choices.
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Documents Required For MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- MCC Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Valid Photo ID Proof
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer Certificate
- Recent passport-size photographs
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MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration, Security Fees
The registration and security fees vary depending on the type of institution. The fee structure for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, AIIMS, JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing is different from that of deemed universities.
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Fee Type
|
Amount To Be Paid
|
Registration Fee For UR/EWS candidates
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Rs 1,000
|
Registration Fee For SC/ST/OBC/PwD
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Rs 500
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Registration Fee For Deemed Universities (All Category Candidates)
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Rs 5,000
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Security Fee For UR/EWS candidates
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Rs 10,000 (Refundable)
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Security Fee For SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
Rs 5,000 (Refundable)
|
Security Fee For Deemed Universities
|
Rs 2,00,000 (Refundable)
Apart from registration, the MCC portal also allows candidates to check their likely seat allotment based on previous years’ allotment data. Students can also download opening and closing ranks, along with course-wise and category-wise cut-offs, from the Downloads section of the official website.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule
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Event
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Date
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Starts
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August 5
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Ends
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August 12 ( 3 pm), fee payment window closes at 6 pm
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling
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August 6 to August 13 ( 11 am)
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Locking
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August 12 ( 4 pm) to August 13 ( 11 am)
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MCC Processes Seat Allotment For Round 1
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August 13 to August 16, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Result
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August 17
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Candidates to report to their allotted college
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August 18 to August 22, 2026
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Institutes verify data of joined candidates
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August 23, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.