MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in - Check Direct Link, Steps and More Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration today, August 5. Eligible candidates can now register and submit their preferred choices of colleges and courses for admission to government and private medical colleges across the country. The registration link is available under the “Candidate Activity” section on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check their probable Round 1 seat allotment through the “Composite Allotment List” available on the MCC portal.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Direct Link To Register

The registration process is open for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, all AIIMS, JIPMER, B.Sc. Nursing, and deemed universities.