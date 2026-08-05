NEET UG May Go Computer-Based in Two Stages: Centre Tells Supreme Court, Final Decision Yet to Be Taken
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that a two-stage computer-based NEET UG exam is under active consideration. Check what the affidavit says, proposed reforms, expert panel recommendations, and what it means for NEET aspirants.
The Central Government has informed the Supreme Court that it is actively considering a two-stage, computer-based format for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) as part of a broader overhaul of India's medical entrance examination system. The Centre said that no final decision has been taken yet. Any change in the pattern of the exam will be implemented only after suggestions from a high-powered expert task force and consultations.
The submission was made through the Centre's first detailed affidavit filed before the Supreme Court under the new Union Education Minister in response to petitions seeking structural reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following recent controversies surrounding NEET. The affidavit forms many measures introduced to improve exam security and confidence in the national entrance examination process.
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NEET UG May Shift to a Two-Stage Computer-Based Exam
According to the affidavit, the government is looking at all the possibilities of conducting NEET in two computer-based stages. It would be similar to the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE as NEET is the only major national entrance exam that continues to be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode due to its large number of candidates appearing every year from all over the country.
The Centre stated that any transition to a computer-based format would be introduced only after evaluating the recommendations of the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force, which has been constituted to recommend comprehensive reforms in public examinations. Candidates will also be given adequate advance notice before any new exam pattern is implemented.
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Centre Details Major Reforms to Strengthen NEET Security
In its affidavit, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that a multi-layered security mechanism has already been introduced for NEET examinations.
Among the key measures mentioned are:
- Multiple sets of question papers prepared in advance
- Secure printing and transportation under strict surveillance
- Tamper-proof packaging with electronic security measures
- CCTV monitoring and biometric verification at examination centres
- QR code-based tracking of confidential examination materials
- Enhanced institutional reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA)
Why Is the Centre Considering NEET Reforms?
The Centre's affidavit follows concerns over the conduct of recent NEET examinations and the Supreme Court's direction seeking long-term reforms to safeguard the integrity of national entrance tests. The government said it'll undertake a detailed review of exam processes to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability while stopping future irregularities.
The affidavit also notes that while several national entrance exams have already shifted to computer-based testing, NEET requires careful planning because a large number of candidates appear for it from all over the country whether it be urban and rural regions.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.