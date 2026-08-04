NEET UG 2026: Six Students Move Supreme Court Over Alleged OMR Mismatch Ahead Of Counselling

Six NEET UG 2026 aspirants have approached the Supreme Court alleging discrepancies between the answers they marked on their OMR sheets and those uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The plea was mentioned urgently as NEET UG counselling is set to begin on August 5, with the Court agreeing to list the matter for hearing.

The NEET UG 2026 counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent seats is set to begin on August 5. Ahead of the registration process, six students approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleging that the answers shown in the scanned OMR sheets uploaded by the National Testing Agency (NTA) do not match the responses they had marked in the examination. The plea comes as the Supreme Court continues to examine issues related to NEET 2026 following the paper leak controversy. In recent proceedings, the Court has stressed the need for long-term reforms in the functioning of the NTA rather than temporary corrective measures. The students sought an urgent hearing, saying the alleged discrepancies could affect their NEET scores and reduce their chances of securing admission as the counselling process is about to begin.

During the mentioning of the matter, the petitioners’ counsel informed the Bench that the case concerns only six students but requires immediate consideration because counselling is starting. All Six Students Scored Over 600 Marks, Said Counsel The counsel submitted that all six students had scored more than 600 marks in NEET UG 2026. He argued that even a minor error in the OMR sheets could affect their ranks and impact their admission prospects. The petitioners also claimed they had made several attempts to resolve the issue with the NTA. According to the counsel, the students sent multiple emails and even visited the NTA office, but their grievance remained unresolved. “We have sent a number of emails. We even visited the NTA office. The officer directly said, ‘Go to the Supreme Court. We don’t bother about this,’” the counsel told the Bench.