Natives across the southeastern United States have started cleanup bid after Hurricane Isaias, the first Atlantic tropical cyclone of the 2026 season, knocked ashore near Destin, Florida, on Friday. As of October 11, roughly 356,000 customers remain without power in southern Alabama and the northwestern region of Florida, according to data from PowerOutage.com, an independent tracking website. At its peak, the storm slammed out power to nearly 800,000 homes and businesses across the Gulf Coast. Sarah Gatewood, a spokesperson for the utility company Florida Power and Light (FPL), declared that workers from across Florida and more than two dozen other states had mobilised to restore power. At least four deaths have been connected to Isais after it made landfall as a Category 2 storm on the five-tier Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The tempest churned northward into Alabama on Saturday with fierce tropical-storm-force winds before turning into a post-tropical cyclone and tracking further north towards the Appalachians. Previously, Florida was preparing for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, as the system moves across the Gulf of Mexico and could turn into a hurricane before reaching the US Gulf Coast. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a state of emergency across 25 counties, permitting state agencies to mobilise resources and prepare for potential flooding, strong winds and other storm-related hazards. Which Florida Counties Are Under Storm Emergency? The emergency announcement covers Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla and Washington counties.

State officials have begun readying emergency supplies and equipment in areas slated to face the highest risk. Resources being staged include generators, fuel, flood barriers, bottled water, shelf-stable meals, tarps, sandbags and other flood-control items. The preparations are aimed at permitting authorities to react swiftly and properly if conditions degrade. Landfall is forecast for early Saturday morning. Storm Could Strengthen Into Hurricane The system erupted in the Gulf of Mexico and was expected to intensify as it shifted over very warm waters. The National Hurricane Centre forecasted that the storm could become the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season. As of October 7, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph and was moving east-northeast. Forecast models predicted its possible landfall near the northern Gulf Coast, with the Florida Panhandle among the areas being surveyed.

Forecasters have cautioned that the exact track and intensity could change. Even if the centre of the storm does not pass directly over Florida, its consequences could extend well beyond the landfall site. Heavy Rain, Flooding and Strong Winds in These Areas North Florida could witness heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes. The risk of flooding is especially high because parts of the region have recently seen substantial rainfall, leaving soils saturated and boosting the potential for flash flooding. A storm surge is also a pressing issue along vulnerable sections of the Gulf Coast. The amalgamation of high water, rainfall and strong winds could create hazardous conditions for coastal and inland communities. Why Officials Are Preparing Early for Emergency Florida's emergency declaration allows state and local authorities to coordinate resources before the storm's arrival. Officials are urging residents in potentially affected areas to monitor updated forecasts and new instructions from local emergency management agencies.