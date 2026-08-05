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MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Round 1 Registration Begins; Choice Filling, Fee at mcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2026, 09:41 IST

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration and fee payment process has commenced. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exams can visit the website mcc.nic.in to register and submit the fee for the counselling round. A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted, followed by an online stray vacancy round. Candidates are also advised to keep all scanned documents ready with them to be uploaded when filling out the application form. The last date to register for round 1 of NEET UG seat allotment 2026 is August 12, 2026. 

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration and fee payment process begin
  • Eligible candidates must register, submit the application form, documents and fee within the given timeline to be eligible for allotment in the first round.
  • NEET UG Round 1 allotment result will be released at mcc.nic.in on August 17, 2026

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: The much-awaited NEET UG Counselling process has commenced today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2026 entrance exam can apply for the online counselling process through the registration link on the official website. 

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET UG 2026 counselling for admissions to 15% All India Quota Seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. 

A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted, followed by the Online Stray Vacancy Round. A spot admission round will be conducted, subject to the availability of seats. To participate in each counselling round, candidates must complete the registration process. Today, MCC will commence the registrations for the first round of counselling and seat allotment. 

MCC Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

The process for the first round of counselling begins with the registration process. Students participating in the counselling round can check the important dates for the first round here

Activity Date
Registration/ Fee Payment August 5, 2026 to August 12, 2026
Choice Filling/ Locking August 6, 2026 to August 13, 2026

Processing of Seat Allotment

 August 13, 2026 to August 16, 2026
Result August 17, 2026
Reporting/ Joining August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026
Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes August 23, 2026

Official NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

What is the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process?

NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS/ BDS courses. The main process for counselling is as follows

  • Registration/ Fee Payment
  • Choice Filling/ Locking
  • Processing
  • Allotment
  • Reporting

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: Fee Payment

The application fee must be submitted along with the forms. The fee can be submitted via various payment modes. Candidates are required to choose a payment mode of their preference when submitting their fees. The fee details are provided below

For Deemed Universities

Non-Refundable - Rs. 5000/- (Same for amm candidates)

Refundable - Rs. 2,00,000/-
For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

Non-Refundable - Rs. 1000/- (UR/EWS Candidates)

Rs. 500/- ( SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD)

Refundable - Rs. 10,000/- (UR/EWS)

Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST/OBC)

*UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Changes introduced for Counselling 2026

A few changes have been introduced to the online counselling process this year.  As per the counselling scheme followed till 2025, all the steps of counselling like reporting, upgradation and resignation, required all the candidates to physically report at the allotted institute and complete the admission/ upgradation/ resignation formalities on the portal provided to institutes by MCC. This year, however, a few changes have been introduced. Depending on Willingness for Upgradation, candidates will be divided into two categories: 

Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation: Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining

Float Candidates –Willing to Upgrade: They will give their willingness for upgradation and will have to upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically)

 Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2026

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:09 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 LIVE: How to use registration and Choice filling form on website

    Candidates will have to log on to the website mcc.nic.in to get registered and then fill in choices. Candidates are advised to go through the list of seats available before attempting to fill in choices online. Candidates are advised to read and understand the user manual for the candidates carefully before registration. MCC has also provided registration guideline video to be followed to help with the registration process.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:54 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026: Instructions for Puducherry Domicile Candidates

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notification for candidates who have applied for admission under Puducherry Internal Quota at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). According to the official notification, candidates whose names are on the official domicile list forwarded by the state authorities are eligible for registration in the JIPMER Internal Quota. Candidates allotted seats in this category are also required to produce their original and valid domicile documents at the time of physical reporting and document verification at the institute.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:43 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Watch Video Tutorial to Register

    MCC has provided a tutorial to help candidates register for the NEET UG Counselling process. Candidates are advised to watch the video tutorial and under the counselling process before registering.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:36 IST

    MCC Counselling LIVE: Register for Round 1 of Counselling

    MCC counselling round 1 registration and choice filling window is now open. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling need to visit the website and register at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:19 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Result on August 17

    Based on the choices entered, the first round seat allotment result for NEET UG 2026 will be issued on August 17, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round must visit the official website mcc.nic.in to check their allotment result and download the allotment letter for the reporting and admission procedure. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:15 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule

    Check the schedule for the round 1 of MCC NEET counselling below

    Activity Date
    Registration/ Fee Payment August 5, 2026 to August 12, 2026
    Choice Filling/ Locking August 6, 2026 to August 13, 2026

    Processing of Seat Allotment

    		 August 13, 2026 to August 16, 2026
    Result August 17, 2026
    Reporting/ Joining August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026
    Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes August 23, 2026
  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:08 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 LIVE: Choice Filling Provision from Tomorrow

    The window for students to enter their choices for the NEET UG counselling round will open tomorrow, August 6, 2026. Candidates can enter the choices only after the registration process. Students must make sure they enter the choices in their order of preference for allotment. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:06 IST

    MCC Counselling: When is the Last Date to Register?

    MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 registration process has commenced. The last date for students to register for the first counselling round will be available until August 12, 2026. The choice filling window will open tomorrow, August 6, 2026. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:03 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 Registration Begin for Round 1

    The Medical Counselling Committee has commenced the online registration process for round 1 of counselling. Candidates eligible to apply for the online counselling round are required to visit the official website to register. The round 1 seat matrix for the choice filling process is expected soon. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:59 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 Registration Link ACTIVE

    The NEET UG Round 1 counselling registration process now open. Students can register for the first counselling round at mcc.nic.in. 

    NEET UG Round 1 Registration - Click Here

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:57 IST

    MCC Counselling NEET UG: Is Registration Mandatory for Allotment?

    Yes, registering and entering the choices for each allotment round is mandatory in order to be considered for allotment. Candidates need to make sure they enter the choice for course and colleges in the order of preference for allotment. The choice filling window for round 1 of counselling will open on August 6, 2026. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:40 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Seat Matrix to be Released Shortly

    Along with the registration link, the official seat matrix for round 1 of counselling will be released online. Candidates can enter their course and college choices for allotment based on the seat matrix released. After the reporting of each counselling round, the revised seat matrix for the next counselling round will be issued. Students participating in the counselling process are advised to refer to the seat matrix to make informed choices for the allotment. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:25 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Has the Round 1 Registrations Commenced?

    MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 registration process is set to commence soon. The link to register for the counselling process will be available on the official website soon. Candidates need to submit their applications for the counselling process through the link provided. Students are also required to upload scanned documents and submit the application fee.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:10 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026b LIVE: Video Tutorials Out for Candidates

    MCC has provided video tutorials to guide students through the NEET UG counselling process. The NEET counselling process includes Registration, Choice Filling, Seat Processing, Allotment, reporting, and Joining. 

    MCC NEET UG Counselling Video Tutorial - Click Here

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:42 IST

    MCC Counselling LIVE: When is the Registration Expected to Begin

    According to the official schedule, the registration process for MCC round 1 counselling will commence on August 5, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the counselling process can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to apply. Candidates participating in each counselling round are required to register and enter the choices separately. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:26 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026: Registration Link to be Activated Soon

    The MCC NEET UG counselling registration link for round 1 is expected to begin soon. Candidates who have cleared the exam can register for the first counselling round through the link available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official counselling portal to register and apply for the counselling process.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:16 IST

    NEET UG 2026: NEET UG May Go Computer-Based in Two Stages

    The Central Government has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering a two-stage, computer-based format for the NEET-UG exams as part of a broader overhaul of India's medical entrance examination system. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:00 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: When and where this Security Deposit will be refunded?

    Security amount will be refunded only after the completion of all rounds of Counselling. MCC will notify about the completion counselling on their portal “www.mcc.nic.in”. The Financial Custodian will initiate the refund of security deposit within 15 days of such notification and complete within 30 days of such notification.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:29 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Registrations to Start Soon

    NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 registration process is set to commence today, August 5, 2026. Candidates applying for the counselling process can submit their registration and documents through the link available at mcc.nic.in. The link to register will be activated soon on the official website.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:06 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Puducherry State Merit List Released

    The state merit list for NEET UG counselling 2026 for Puducherry has been issued on the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Puducherry website. Students whose names are mentioned in the merit list can participate in the counselling round. 

    NEET UG State Merit List 2026, Puducherry - Click Here

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:45 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: ROUND-1 (AIQ/ Central Institutes/ University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER/ Deemed University/ AMU

    Main Counselling Registration, which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only to the account from which payment has been made)

    Exercising of choices and locking of choices during choice filling/ locking window to be done as per the schedule

    Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

    Publication of result of Round-1 on MCC website

    Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round-1 for candidates who do not want upgradation. (FREEZE CANDIDATES)

    Candidates who want to upgrade their seat in Round-2 can give their willingness for upgradation online. (FLOAT CANDIDATES) Such candidates do not need to physically report at the allotted college

    All the candidates, whether Freeze or Float, have to mandatorily submit the scanned copies of their documents online on the MCC portal by logging into their account.

    If a registered candidate is not allotted a seat, he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:32 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Reservation Policy

    The reservation policy of the Central Government is followed:

    S.C.- 15%

    S.T.- 7.5%

    O.B.C.- 27% (Non-Creamy Layer) in Central List

    PwD- 5% Horizontal Reservation as per INC norms.

    EWS- 10%

    CW seats- there may be certain seats reserved for CW candidates in certain Central Nursing Institutes for which the candidates are advised to check the eligibility conditions from the website of those Institutes(Only for Delhi region)

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:20 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Changes introduced for Counselling 2026

    Depending on Willingness for Upgradation, candidates will be divided into two categories: 

    Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation: Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining

    Float Candidates –Willing to Upgrade: They will give their willingness for upgradation and will have to upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically)


  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:59 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: How Many Rounds of Counselling will be Conducted?

    NEET UG counselling 2026 will be conducted in three main rounds and an online stray vacancy round to fill vacant seats. After each counselling round, students are required to register and enter new choices for the seat allotment round. Choices can vary based on the seat matrix which will be updated after each counselling round reporting is completed. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:42 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026: When was Result Announced?

    NEET UG re-test was conducted on June 21, 2026, and the result was announced on July 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the re-test can download their scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. The copy of the scorecard must be uploaded along with other documents in the application form. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their rank, marks, category, availability of seats in opted colleges and the average number of applicants. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:33 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Live: Application Fee

    When applying for the counselling round, students are required to submit a non-refundable and refundable application fee. The category-wise fee details are provided below

    For Deemed Universities

    Non-Refundable - Rs. 5000/- (Same for amm candidates)

    Refundable - Rs. 2,00,000/-

    For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing

    Non-Refundable - Rs. 1000/- (UR/EWS Candidates)

    Rs. 500/- ( SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD)

    Refundable - Rs. 10,000/- (UR/EWS)

    Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST/OBC)
  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:25 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration Process

    NEET UG counselling 2026 online registration process for round 1 of allotment begins today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply

    Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on New Registration

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and mobile number

    Step 4: Complete the OTP verification process

    Step 5: Fill out the application form

    Step 6: Submit the documents for verification

    Step 7: Submit the application fee

    Step 8: Save and click on submit

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:16 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: What is the Counselling Process?

    MCC conducts NEET UG counselling 2026 for admissions to the MDDS/ BDS courses. Students applying for the counselling round are required to clear the NEET UG entrance exam with the minimum required marks. Allotment will be conducted based on the marks and rank scored. The counselling process for NEET is as follows 

    • Registration/ Fee Payment

    • Choice Filling/ Locking

    • Processing

    • Allotment

    • Reporting

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:13 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Important Dates

    A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted. The schedule for the first round of counselling is given below

    Activity

    Date

    Registration/ Fee Payment

    August 5, 2026 to August 12, 2026

    Choice Filling/ Locking

    August 6, 2026 to August 13, 2026

    Processing of Seat Allotment

    August 13, 2026 to August 16, 2026

    Result

    August 17, 2026

    Reporting/ Joining

    August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026

    Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes

    August 23, 2026
  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:11 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Official Website for Round 1 Registratrion

    Candidates are required to register for each counselling round separately. The link to register for NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment will be activated today, August 5, 2026. Students are advised to keep all necessary details ready with them for the registration and fee submission process. NEET UG Counselling 2026 round 1 registration link will be available at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 07:09 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration to Begin Today

    The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG Counselling process today, August 5, 2026. The registration link will be activated shortly on the official website. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exam can register for the counselling process through the link on the official website - mcc.nic.in. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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