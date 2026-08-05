MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] Round 1 Registration Begins; Choice Filling, Fee at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: The much-awaited NEET UG Counselling process has commenced today, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2026 entrance exam can apply for the online counselling process through the registration link on the official website.

The Medical Counselling Committee conducts the NEET UG 2026 counselling for admissions to 15% All India Quota Seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted, followed by the Online Stray Vacancy Round. A spot admission round will be conducted, subject to the availability of seats. To participate in each counselling round, candidates must complete the registration process. Today, MCC will commence the registrations for the first round of counselling and seat allotment.

MCC Counselling 2026 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

The process for the first round of counselling begins with the registration process. Students participating in the counselling round can check the important dates for the first round here

Activity Date Registration/ Fee Payment August 5, 2026 to August 12, 2026 Choice Filling/ Locking August 6, 2026 to August 13, 2026 Processing of Seat Allotment August 13, 2026 to August 16, 2026 Result August 17, 2026 Reporting/ Joining August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026 Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes August 23, 2026

Official NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

What is the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process?

NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS/ BDS courses. The main process for counselling is as follows

Registration/ Fee Payment

Choice Filling/ Locking

Processing

Allotment

Reporting

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: Fee Payment

The application fee must be submitted along with the forms. The fee can be submitted via various payment modes. Candidates are required to choose a payment mode of their preference when submitting their fees. The fee details are provided below

For Deemed Universities Non-Refundable - Rs. 5000/- (Same for amm candidates) Refundable - Rs. 2,00,000/- For (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing Non-Refundable - Rs. 1000/- (UR/EWS Candidates) Rs. 500/- ( SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD) Refundable - Rs. 10,000/- (UR/EWS) Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST/OBC)

*UR candidate opting for Central Universities/ AFMC/ ESI will pay Rs. 1000/-+ Rs. 10,000= Rs. 11,000 at the time of registration.

Changes introduced for Counselling 2026

A few changes have been introduced to the online counselling process this year. As per the counselling scheme followed till 2025, all the steps of counselling like reporting, upgradation and resignation, required all the candidates to physically report at the allotted institute and complete the admission/ upgradation/ resignation formalities on the portal provided to institutes by MCC. This year, however, a few changes have been introduced. Depending on Willingness for Upgradation, candidates will be divided into two categories:

Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation: Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining

Float Candidates –Willing to Upgrade: They will give their willingness for upgradation and will have to upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically)

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2026