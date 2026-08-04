NEET UG 2026: Puducherry State Wise Merit List Released; PDF Available at health.py.gov.in
NEET UG 2026 state merit list for the Union Territory of Puducherry has been released online. Candidates can check the merit list through the link on the official website.
NEET UG Puducherry State Merit List 2026: The NEET UG state Merit List for Puducherry has been issued online. The complete list of rank holders eligible for admission to state medical colleges is available on the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. Candidates interested in applying for admission to medical colleges in Puducherry can check their eligibility through the state merit list PDF.
It must be noted that being included in the NEET UG 2026 merit list does not guarantee admission to an MBBS programme in Puducherry. Candidates are required to participate in the state counselling process to secure admission to the MBBS programme.
State Merit List 2026 - Click Here
Puducherry NEET UG State Merit List 2026
Check below the list of students who have been ranked in the state merit list for Puducherry
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Krishanth Abhinav M
|
670
|
2
|
Praveen A
|
646
|
3
|
Ramaneeshwar A
|
646
|
4
|
Inbashree A D
|
633
|
5
|
V Pranav
|
631
|
6
|
Preetham E
|
630
|
7
|
Vishnupriya S
|
627
|
8
|
Bharath Kumar C
|
625
|
9
|
Kiruthika K
|
620
|
10
|
Roshini Alias Roopavathy
|
616
Steps to Download NEET UG 2026 State Merit List
The Puducherry NEET UG 2026 state merit list is available on the official website. The state merit PDF consists of the list of students who have secured top ranks in their NEET UG Exams eligible to apply for the counselling process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services
Step 2: Click on the UT State Merit List PDF
Step 3: The list of students eligible for admission will be displayed
Step 4: Download the merit list PDF for further reference
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Schedule to be Released Soon
The schedule for admissions to medical colleges in Puducherry will be released soon. As per the state counselling schedule released, the counselling process is scheduled to begin from August 13 to 22, 2026. The verification of joined candidates' data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities will be done by August 29, 2026.
Candidates who wish to get admission to the undergraduate medical courses in medical colleges in Puducherry must participate in the counselling process as per the schedule. Students must make sure they apply for the counselling rounds through the link on the website. The last date of joining for round 1 of counselling is August 28, 2026.
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