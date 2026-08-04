NEET UG 2026: Puducherry State Wise Merit List Released; PDF Available at health.py.gov.in

NEET UG Puducherry State Merit List 2026: The NEET UG state Merit List for Puducherry has been issued online. The complete list of rank holders eligible for admission to state medical colleges is available on the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. Candidates interested in applying for admission to medical colleges in Puducherry can check their eligibility through the state merit list PDF.

It must be noted that being included in the NEET UG 2026 merit list does not guarantee admission to an MBBS programme in Puducherry. Candidates are required to participate in the state counselling process to secure admission to the MBBS programme.

State Merit List 2026 - Click Here

Puducherry NEET UG State Merit List 2026

Check below the list of students who have been ranked in the state merit list for Puducherry