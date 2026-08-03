MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET 2026 counselling registration on August 5, 2026. The counselling process will be held for 15% AIQ seats and the 85% state quota seats. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2026 on June 21, 2026, can participate in the counselling process by filling the MCC NEET UG 2026 registration form.

The first step fo the NEET admission 2026 is registration for the counselling process. The process will be conducted for admission to the top medical colleges in India including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, BHU, etc. Read below to catch the real time updates on the MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling.

MCC Seat Matrix for NEET UG 2026

Round 1 seat matrix NEET UG 2026 will be released today, i.e. August 4, 2026. The seat matrix will be released on the offiial website of MCC and will mention the vacant seats in MBBS and BDS courses across the universities and medical colleges. Based on the seat matrix, candidates have to choose their colleges and lock their choices once the registration window opens.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial

MCC released a video tutorial for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 process. Candidates can check the video by clicking on the link below:

https://mcc.nic.in/ug-video-tutorials/

Direct Link to Register for NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The direct link to register for the NEET counselling process 2026 will be made live on MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and NEET score to register for the counselling process.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

Check the table below to know the complete NEET 2026 counselling schedule and dates for All India Quota:

Events Dates Round 1 Registrations begin August 5, 2026 NEET Counselling 2026 last date of registration August 17, 2026 Last date of joining August 22, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC August 23, 2026 Round 2 August 24, 2026 to September 2, 2026 Last date of joining September 8, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC September 9, 2026 Round 3 September 10, 2026 to September 18 , 2026 Last date of joining September 26, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates September 27, 2026 Stray Vacancy Registrations September 28, 2026 to October 3, 2026 Last date of joining October 10, 2026 Academic Session Starts September 8, 2026

NEET UG Schedule 2026 for State Quota Seats

Check the table below to know the NEET counselling schedule for state quota seats:

Events Dates Round 1 Registrations begin August 13, 2026 NEET Counselling 2026 last date of registration August 22, 2026 Last date of joining August 28, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC August 29, 2026 Round 2 August 31, 2026 to September 8, 2026 Last date of joining September 14, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC September 15, 2026 Round 3 September 16, 2026 to September 26, 2026 Last date of joining October 1, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates October 2, 2026 Stray Vacancy Registrations October 3, 2026 to October 5, 2026 Last date of joining October 10, 2026 Academic Session Starts September 8, 2026

Also Check: