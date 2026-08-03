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MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (OUT) at mcc.nic.in LIVE: AIQ and State Quota Registration Begins August 5, Fee, Ranks

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Aug 4, 2026, 16:18 IST

NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule is live and the registration process will begin on August 5, 2206. The counselling process will be held for the 15% AIQ MBBS and BDS seats and 100% of AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating college seats. Catch the live updates below for the MCC NEET UG counselling schedule and admission process. 

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (OUT) at mcc.nic.in LIVE: AIQ and State Quota Registration Begins August 5, Fee, Ranks
MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates (OUT) at mcc.nic.in LIVE: AIQ and State Quota Registration Begins August 5, Fee, Ranks

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG 2026 Counselling registration to begin on August 5, 2026
  • Counselling will be held for 15% AIQ seats and 85% of State Quota seats.
  • Various state NEET counselling processes will begin on August 13, 2026

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET 2026 counselling registration on August 5, 2026. The counselling process will be held for 15% AIQ seats and the 85% state quota seats. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exam 2026 on June 21, 2026, can participate in the counselling process by filling the MCC NEET UG 2026 registration form.

The first step fo the NEET admission 2026 is registration for the counselling process. The process will be conducted for admission to the top medical colleges in India including AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, BHU, etc. Read below to catch the real time updates on the MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling. 

MCC Seat Matrix for NEET UG 2026

Round 1 seat matrix NEET UG 2026 will be released today, i.e. August 4, 2026. The seat matrix will be released on the offiial website of MCC and will mention the vacant seats in MBBS and BDS courses across the universities and medical colleges. Based on the seat matrix, candidates have to choose their colleges and lock their choices once the registration window opens.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial

MCC released a video tutorial for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 process. Candidates can check the video by clicking on the link below:

https://mcc.nic.in/ug-video-tutorials/

Direct Link to Register for NEET UG 2026 Counselling

The direct link to register for the NEET counselling process 2026 will be made live on MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in. Candidates can use their application number and NEET score to register for the counselling process.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

Check the table below to know the complete NEET 2026 counselling schedule and dates for All India Quota:

Events

Dates

Round 1

  

Registrations begin

August 5, 2026

NEET Counselling 2026 last date of registration

August 17, 2026

Last date of joining

August 22, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC

August 23, 2026

Round 2

 August 24, 2026 to September 2, 2026 
Last date of joining September 8, 2026 
Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC September 9, 2026
Round 3 September 10, 2026 to September 18 , 2026
Last date of joining September 26, 2026
Verification of Joined Candidates September 27, 2026
Stray Vacancy   
Registrations September 28, 2026 to October 3, 2026
Last date of joining October 10, 2026
Academic Session Starts September 8, 2026

NEET UG Schedule 2026 for State Quota Seats

Check the table below to know the NEET counselling schedule for state quota seats:

Events

Dates

Round 1

  

Registrations begin

August 13, 2026

NEET Counselling 2026 last date of registration

August 22, 2026

Last date of joining

August 28, 2026

Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC

August 29, 2026

Round 2

 August 31, 2026 to September 8, 2026 
Last date of joining September 14, 2026 
Verification of Joined Candidates Data by MCC September 15, 2026
Round 3 September 16, 2026 to September 26, 2026
Last date of joining October 1, 2026
Verification of Joined Candidates October 2, 2026
Stray Vacancy   
Registrations October 3, 2026 to October 5, 2026
Last date of joining October 10, 2026
Academic Session Starts September 8, 2026

Also Check:

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:18 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling Starts Tomorrow; New Rules In Place

    MCC will start the NEET UG 2026 counselling tomorrow, i.e. August 5, 2026. Candidates participating in the counselling process should know that the process will be completely online as per the new modifications in the NEET process. The process will be conducted in four rounds and students can seek upgrades till Round 3. 

    According to the latest modifications, other than the online process, candidates belonging to NRI category also have to upload the documents online and are not required to visit the college for upgrades. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:34 IST

    KEA NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule

    KEA released the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule online at the official website. Candidates who are eligible can register till August 5, 2026, by 11 AM. Candidates are eligible for Medical, Dental and Ayush Admissions. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:50 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Telengana NEET Schedule OUT

    Telengana NEET counselling schedule 2026 has been released by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) ahead of the MCC registrations. The registration process for Telengana NEET will begin tomorrow, i.e. Auguust 5 at 6 AM. The last date to register is August 12, 2026. The notice read that the rest of the details will be shared on the official website, i.e. www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in

    Read the full story here Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Begins 6 AM Tomorrow At tsmedadm.tsche.in

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:35 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Stages of the Process

    Candidates should note that the NEET UG 2026 counselling process includes the following stages:

    • Register and pay the fees
    • Choice filling and locking
    • Seat allotment
    • Report to the allotted medical colleges
    • Re allotment rounds for vacant seats
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:19 IST

    Scope of MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling will be held on August 5, 2026, for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing, plus 100% seats in central/deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, and AFMC.

    There will be four rounds total: AIQ round 1, round 2, round 3, and a stray vacancy round, with upgradation only allowed up to round 3

    The counselling will also be conducted for 85% of State Quota seats and the last date to register is August 22, 2026. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:15 IST

    Do I Need to Register Separately for All States?

    Yes, candidates who are planning to register for State Quota seats should register for each state counselling separately to get the MBBS/BDS admissions. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 exam can register for the counselling process. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:39 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: How to Register

    To register for the NEET UG 2026 counselling, follow the steps mentioned below:

    • Visit the MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
    • Click on New Registration button on homepage
    • Enter the asked details include name, date of birth, category, gender, etc. 
    • Create the login credentials and generate the password
    • Re login and fill the choices according to the preferrence
    • Upload the required documents and pay the non refundable NEET registration fee
    • Download and save the fee receipt and application form
  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:09 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:45 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule was released by the Medical Counselling Committee. Check the table below to know the overall schedule:

    Events Dates
    Registrations begin 05-Aug-2026
    Last date to register 12-Aug-2026
    Choice filling and locking 06-Aug-2026 to 13-Aug-2026
    Seat allotment result 17-Aug-2026
    Reporting to allotted college 18-Aug-2026 to 21-Aug-2026
  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:39 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Puducherry State Wise Merit List OUT

    State wise merit list for NEET UG 2026 has been released today. Puducherry also released its rank list a day before the counselling registrations begin. According to the merit list, Krishanth  Abhinav M secured 670 marks in NEET exam and a rank of AIR 553. He is followed by Praveen A with 646 marks and Ramaneeshwar A with 646 marks and AIR 1756. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:31 IST

    MCC Counselling 2026 LIVE: Seat Matrix NEET UG 2026

    Check below to know the breakdown of seat matrix for NEET UG 2026:

    Institute/University Course Offered Quota Eligibility/ Domicile
    All India Institutes of Medical Sciences MBBS 100% AIIMS Open Seats Open to all candidates who secured a rank in NEET UG 2026
    JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) MBBS All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats Puducherry domicile for State Quota
    Central Universities  MBBS/BDS 100% open and internal seats quota All India Open/AMU & BHU Institutional Quota
    Delhi University  MBBS 15% AIQ or 85% DU Quota 15% AIQ or 85% DU Quota (Class 12 from Delhi)
    Deemed Universities MBBS/BDS 100% Management or NRI Quota Open to all candidates who secured a rank in NEET UG 2026
    IP University MBBS 15% AIQ or 85% IPU Quota 15% AIQ or 85% State Quota (Class 12 from Delhi)

    Also Check: JIPMER Puducherry NEET UG Cutoff 2026

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:01 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration and Choice Filling Form

    Candidates have to visit the official mcc.ac.in website to get the counselling registration form. Candidates have to fill the form with required details and fill in the choices for the preferred colleges and course. Candidates can choose number of colleges under All India Quota and State Quota through the NEET counselling process. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:16 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Do I Need to Visit Colleges?

    NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted in the online mode completely. Candidates have to register on the mcc.nic.in website and upload the documents online. The registration fee and security deposit will also be paid online. This year, MCC has also introduced online seat upgrade as well.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:10 IST

    What is Seat Upgradation in NEET UG Counselling 2026?

    Seat upgradation process allows the candidates to keep the current allotted seats and still wait for the better seats in the preferred college. Earlier, students had to physically report at the allotted college to complete admission formalities before participating in subsequent rounds. But now, according to the new reforms, no physical reporting is required. Selecting "Upgrade" or "Willing to Upgrade" keeps the seat secure in the system while candidates can participate in next rounds.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:48 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: States With Highest Medical Seats

    Karnataka has the highest number of medical seats in colleges offering MBBS, BDS, MSc Nursuing programmes. Some of the top medical government colleges in Karnataka through NEET include Bangalore Medical College, Mysore Medical College, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, etc. Check the table below to know the state wise medical seats:

    State

    Number of Seats

    Karnataka

    15,395

    Uttar Pradesh

    14,000

    Tamil Nadu

    13,999

    Maharashtra

    13,099

    Telangana

    10,250
  • Aug 4, 2026, 08:18 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Flow of Events

    NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 registration will commence tomorrow. The process for admission is given below

    • Registration
    • Choice filling
    • Seat allotment by MCC
    • Freeze candidate is a candidate who does not want to upgrade and retain the seat allotted to him/her
    • Float Candidate is a candidate who gives willingness for upgradation for next round through online mode only
    • Necessary one time upload of clear soft copy of documents on MCC portal
    • Will have to Report Physically to allotted Institute for admission
    • Wants to join State allotted seat, candidate will have to surrender AIQ seat. Submit resignation at the AIQ admitted Institute.
  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:37 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration: How Many Rounds of Counselling?

    NEET UG Counselling registration is set to commence tomorrow, August 5, 2026. Those who have cleared their UG entrance can submit their applications from tomorrow onwards. A total of three counselling rounds will be conducted, followed by an online stray vacancy round and the spot admission round to fill out vacant seats. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:13 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents to be Submitted

    When submitting the applications, candidates are required to upload scanned documents for the verification process. The list of documents is provided below

    NEET UG Admit Card

    NEET UG Rank Card

    Class 10 Marksheets and Certificate

    Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate

    Valid ID proof

    Category Documents

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:54 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registrations Begin on August 5

    The link for eligible candidates to register for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process will be available on the official website soon. According to the schedule, the link will be available from August 5, 2026. Candidates eligible for the counselling round must submit their registration and application at mcc.nic.in. The registration process is mandatory for candidates to participate in the counselling process. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:28 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Registration 2026: When will Registration Link Open

    The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET UG counselling on August 5, 2026. Those who have cleared their NEET UG Exams will be able to register for the counselling procedure through the link available on the official website. Only those who have cleared their entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling round.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:01 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Begins Tomorrow

    The NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration process for round 1 of seat allotment will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for NEET Exams and are eligible for the counselling process can visit the official portal to register for the counselling rounds. Along with the registration, candidates also need to submit the scanned copies of the documents and the application fee. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 04:41 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: What is AIIMS Reservation Policy

    The reservation policy at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences is as follows:

    • SC- 15%
    • ST- 7.5%
    • OBC- 27%
    • EWS- 10%
    • PwD- 5%
    • Foreign National Seats
  • Aug 4, 2026, 03:29 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Open Free Domicile Seats

    The open domicile free seats include:

    • 15% All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States,
    • 100% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN
    • AIIMS Open seats- 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India
    • JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal)
    • AMU Open
    • 15% All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)
    • Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia)
    • 15% All India Quota Seats of ESIC
  • Aug 4, 2026, 02:13 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Documents Required for Registration

    Candidates would require the following documents for the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration:

    • NEET scorecard
    • NEET UG admit card issued by NTA
    • Allotment letter issued by MCC
    • Photo ID proof
    • Category and Transfer Certificate
    • Passport size photograph

    Check the complete list of NEET UG 2026 documents required for registration

  • Aug 4, 2026, 00:18 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Major Changes in 2026 Process

    Following changes have been introduced this year for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process:

    No physical reporting at the centres: The complete NEET counselling process 2026 will be held online. Candidates do not have to visit the NEET centres for admission formalities

    Online Seat Registration: Candidates have to register for the counselling process online after the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule is out. Eligible candidates can resign online within the deadline

    Online Document Upload: Candidates belonging to all categories have to upload the documents online including the ones belonging to the NRI category

    MCC will be conducting training sessions for the faculty across states to acquaint them with the new process changes. Also, the students will be provided the complete information about the available seats and participating colleges

  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:31 IST

    Top AIIMS Accepting NEET UG 2026 Scores: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

    AIIMS Opening Rank Closing Rank
    AIIMS, New Delhi 1 47
    AIIMS, Jodhpur 55 392
    AIIMS, Bhubaneswar 60 706
    AIIMS, Rajkot 93 1997
    AIIMS, Bhopal 148 524
    AIIMS, Nagpur 136 862
    AIIMS, Mangalagiri 286 1357
    AIIMS, Rishikesh 304 685
    AIIMS, Guwahati 509 3177
    AIIMS, Bilaspur 621 2183
  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:09 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026 LIVE: Can I Apply for Both Government and Deemed Universities?

    Yes, candidates can apply for both govt. and deemed university through the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. As per the policy, candidates have to pay the higher fee for the Deemed University. For these universties, candidates have to pay INR 5000 as the registration fee plus INR 2,00,000 as the security amount. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:03 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Registration Fees for AIQ Seats and Central Universities

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling fees for (15% All India Quota)/ Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi)/AFMC& ESI/ All AIIMS/ JIPMER/B.Sc. Nursing is as follows:

    Category NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration Refundable Security
    Unreserved/ EWS candidates INR 1000 INR 10000
    SC/ST/OBC INR 500 INR 5000
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:56 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Stray Round Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Registration

    		 28-Sep-2026 to 30-Sep-2026 up to 3.00 PM

    Choice Filling & Choice Locking 

    		 28-Sep-2026 to 30-Sep-2026 up to 11.00 PM

    Seat Allotment Result

    		 03-Oct-2026

    Institute reporting

    		 04-Oct-2026 to 10-Oct-2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:50 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Round 3 Schedule

    Given below is the complete schedule for Round 3 NEET counselling 2026:

    Event

    Date

    Registration

    		 11-Sep-2026 to 15-Sep-2026 up to 3:00 PM

    Choice Filling & Choice Locking 

    		 11-Sep-2026 to 16-Sep-2026 up to 11:00 AM

    Seat Allotment Result

    		 18-Sep-2026

    Institute reporting

    		 19-Sep-2026 to 26-Sep-2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:45 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Round 2 Dates

    Check the dates below for Round 2 of NEET UG 2026 counselling by MCC:

    Event

    Date

    Registration

    		 25-Aug-2026 to 29-Aug-2026 up to 3:00 PM

    Choice Filling & Choice Locking 

    		 25-Aug-2026 to 30-Aug-2026 up to 11:00 PM

    Seat Allotment Result

    		 02-Sep-2026

    Institute reporting

    		 03-Sep-2026 to 08-Sep-2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:38 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

    Check the table below to know the NEET UG 2026 Counselling dates for round 1:

    Event

    Date

    Registration

    		 05-Aug-2026 to 12-Aug-2026 up to 3:00 PM

    Choice Filling & Choice Locking 

    		 06-Aug-2026 to 13-Aug-2026 upto 11:00 AM 

    Seat Allotment Result

    		 17-Aug-2026

    Institute reporting

    		 18-Aug-2026 to 22-Aug-2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:32 IST

    MCC NET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Official Website of Register

    Candidates who have secured a rank in the NEET UG 2026 exam held on June 21, 2026, can register for the NEET counselling process 2026. They need to meet the eligibility criteria before applying. It is prescribed by Medical Counselling Committee for All India Quota. The registration process will be an online one conducted through the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 22:16 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration Starts August 5

    MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling registration will begin on August 5, 2026. Candidates have to register online using their email ID and NEET UG 2026 roll number and scores. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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