MCC NEET UG 2026 Admission Process: Check Step-by-Step Guide to Register and Enter Choices for Allotment
Medical Counselling Committee will commence the NEET UG counselling registration and choice filling process on August 4, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete the registration and choice filling process as per the schedule at mcc.nic.in.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to commence the NEET UG 2026 admission process. As per the schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment Registration/Payment will begin on August 5, 2026. Candidates eligible to participate in the online counselling process must visit the official counselling portal to register and apply.
MCC conducts the counselling process for admissions to the 15% All India Quota seats. To participate in the counselling process, students are required to first register through the link provided. After completing the registration, candidates must enter the choices for the allotment round. Following the release of the allotment result, candidates must report to the allotted colleges for admission and document verification.
MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 registration and fee payment link will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The Minister of Health has provided a video assistance explaining the detailed admission procedure for the NEET UG counselling process.
For Live Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2026 Click Here
Counselling Schedule - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial Official Notification - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling Video Tutorials - Click Here
NEET UG 2026 Admission Process
The NEET UG counselling process is divided into three sections - Registration, Choice Filling, and Choice Locking. Candidates are first required to register for the counselling process through the registration link on the official website. Following the registration process, students can select the choice of colleges for allotment. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Candidates are also advised to make sure they lock the choices before the lock window closes.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration and Fee Payment Process
The first step in the NEET UG counselling 2026 process is registration. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the counselling round.
Registration
-
To complete the registration process, students are first required to visit the official counselling website and click on the registration link
-
Enter the email ID and mobile number to register
-
Complete the verification with OTP
-
Enter personal details, academic details, and bank information
-
Upload the scanned copies of documents
-
Submit the registration fee
-
Review all details and click on submit
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling and Choice Locking Process
The choice filling and choice locking process is an important step for the counselling procedure. During the choice filling and choice locking process, students are required to enter their choice of course and college for allotment. It must be noted that students need to enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. If a candidate does not lock the choices until the deadline, the choices entered will be locked automatically. After the choices are locked, there is no room for rearranging the choices.
NEET UG 2026 Seat Allotment Process
The NEET UG counselling seat allotment process is conducted after the choice filling. After locking the choices, the seat allotment process will commence. Students will be allotted seats based on their NEET Rank, availability of seats, average NEET score, number of applicants and their individual category.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 के सीट आवंटन (Seat Allotment) प्रक्रिया को बेहतर ढंग से समझने के लिए ये चरणबद्ध मार्गदर्शी वीडियो देखें। इन वीडियो में छात्र-अनुकूल काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया को सरल और स्पष्ट तरीके से समझाया गया है, ताकि अभ्यर्थी सीट आवंटन प्रक्रिया को आसानी और आत्मविश्वास… pic.twitter.com/VACZEJVC6w— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 1, 2026
Once the allotment result is out, students can visit the official counselling portal and log in with their credentials to check their allotment status. Students are required to log in and verify the OTP, after which they can check their allotment status.
Students allotted seats must accept the allotment and download the provisional allotment letter. Students are also required to upload the documents for verification and report to the allotted institutes for the verification and admission formalities. Reporting for each round will be done under a specific timeline. Students who wish to upgrade to the next counselling round can choose the option when checking their allotment status.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.