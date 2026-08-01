NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 Released for AIQ and State Quotas at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the full schedule of NEET UG 2026. Counselling procedure involving 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing admissions through participating institutions. Qualified candidates for the national entrance test are advised to access the admission calendar and information brochure from www.mcc.nic.in.

The online registration and fee payment process for Round 1 will begin from August 5, 2026, while counselling authorities for respective states have begun announcing individual schedules for 85% State Quota admissions. Candidates are required to register themselves online, make payment of fees, choose their institutions and courses, and lock them within specified deadlines. The allocation of seats will depend on the ranks, categories, seat availability, and preference order of candidates.