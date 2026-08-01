NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 Released for AIQ and State Quotas at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the complete NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in for 15% AIQ MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing seats. Round 1 registration opens August 5, 2026. State authorities are managing 85% State Quota seats. Allotments depend on rank, choices, category, and vacancy.
NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the full schedule of NEET UG 2026. Counselling procedure involving 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing admissions through participating institutions. Qualified candidates for the national entrance test are advised to access the admission calendar and information brochure from www.mcc.nic.in.
The online registration and fee payment process for Round 1 will begin from August 5, 2026, while counselling authorities for respective states have begun announcing individual schedules for 85% State Quota admissions. Candidates are required to register themselves online, make payment of fees, choose their institutions and courses, and lock them within specified deadlines. The allocation of seats will depend on the ranks, categories, seat availability, and preference order of candidates.
The counselling schedule for NEET UG 2026 has been released for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling.#NEETUG2026 #NEETCounselling #MCC— NTA NEET UPDATES (@nta_updates) August 1, 2026
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How to Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026?
To Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Follow the steps given below:
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Visit the Medical Counselling Committee website located at mcc.nic.in.
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Navigate to ‘UG Medical’ under the homepage navigation menu.
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Click the registration link and provide your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, and Security PIN.
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Upload the necessary certificates and make the non-refundable payment for registration along with the refundable security deposit.
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Choose your preferences among the available medical/dental colleges along with specialisations.
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Lock down your preferences by the deadline and save the choices slip downloaded for future reference.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule PDF
NEET-UG SCHEDULE-2026: All-India Quota & State Quota
Below mentioned is the complete schedule of the NEET-UG SCHEDULE-2026:
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S.No.
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Schedule for Admission
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All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by MCC
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State Counselling
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Verification of Joined candidates Data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities*
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1
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Ist Round of Counselling
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4th Aug., 2026 to 17th Aug.,2026
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23rd Aug., 2026
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13th Aug., 2026 to 22nd Aug., 2026
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29th Aug., 2026
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2
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Last date of Joining
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22nd Aug., 2026
|
—
|
28th Aug., 2026
|
—
|
3
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2nd round of Counselling
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24th Aug., 2026 to 2nd Sept., 2026
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9th Sept., 2026
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31st Aug., 2026 to 8th Sept., 2026
|
15th Sept., 2026
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4
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Last date of joining
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8th Sept., 2026
|
—
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14th Sept., 2026
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—
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5
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Round-3
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10th Sept., 2026 to 18th Sept., 2026
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27th Sept. 2026
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16th Sept., 2026 to 26th Sept., 2026
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2nd Oct., 2026
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6
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Last date of joining
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26th Sept., 2026
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—
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1st Oct., 2026
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—
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7
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Stray Vacancy
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28th Sept., 2026 to 3rd Oct., 2026
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Data of allotted candidates will be shared by MCC on 3rd Oct., 2026
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3rd Oct., 2026 to 5th Oct., 2026
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—
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8
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Last date of joining
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10th Oct., 2026
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10th Oct., 2026
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9
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Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses
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8th Sept., 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.