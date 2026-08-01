CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 Released for AIQ and State Quotas at mcc.nic.in

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 1, 2026, 20:41 IST

NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the complete NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule on mcc.nic.in for 15% AIQ MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing seats. Round 1 registration opens August 5, 2026. State authorities are managing 85% State Quota seats. Allotments depend on rank, choices, category, and vacancy.

NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 Released for AIQ and State Quotas at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 Released for AIQ and State Quotas at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the full schedule of NEET UG 2026. Counselling procedure involving 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing admissions through participating institutions. Qualified candidates for the national entrance test are advised to access the admission calendar and information brochure from www.mcc.nic.in. 

The online registration and fee payment process for Round 1 will begin from August 5, 2026, while counselling authorities for respective states have begun announcing individual schedules for 85% State Quota admissions. Candidates are required to register themselves online, make payment of fees, choose their institutions and courses, and lock them within specified deadlines. The allocation of seats will depend on the ranks, categories, seat availability, and preference order of candidates.

How to Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026?

To Register for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the Medical Counselling Committee website located at mcc.nic.in.

  • Navigate to ‘UG Medical’ under the homepage navigation menu.

  • Click the registration link and provide your NEET UG Roll Number, Application Number, and Security PIN.

  • Upload the necessary certificates and make the non-refundable payment for registration along with the refundable security deposit.

  • Choose your preferences among the available medical/dental colleges along with specialisations.

  • Lock down your preferences by the deadline and save the choices slip downloaded for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule PDF

NEET-UG SCHEDULE-2026: All-India Quota & State Quota 

Below mentioned is the complete schedule of the NEET-UG SCHEDULE-2026:

S.No.

Schedule for Admission

All India Quota/ Deemed & Central Universities

Verification of Joined candidates Data by MCC

State Counselling

Verification of Joined candidates Data by state DMEs/ State Counselling Authorities*

1

Ist Round of Counselling

4th Aug., 2026 to 17th Aug.,2026

23rd Aug., 2026

13th Aug., 2026 to 22nd Aug., 2026

29th Aug., 2026

2

Last date of Joining

22nd Aug., 2026

28th Aug., 2026

3

2nd round of Counselling

24th Aug., 2026 to 2nd Sept., 2026

9th Sept., 2026

31st Aug., 2026 to 8th Sept., 2026

15th Sept., 2026

4

Last date of joining

8th Sept., 2026

14th Sept., 2026

5

Round-3

10th Sept., 2026 to 18th Sept., 2026

27th Sept. 2026

16th Sept., 2026 to 26th Sept., 2026

2nd Oct., 2026

6

Last date of joining

26th Sept., 2026

1st Oct., 2026

7

Stray Vacancy

28th Sept., 2026 to 3rd Oct., 2026

Data of allotted candidates will be shared by MCC on 3rd Oct., 2026

3rd Oct., 2026 to 5th Oct., 2026

8

Last date of joining

10th Oct., 2026

  

10th Oct., 2026

  

9

Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses

8th Sept., 2026

      


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 1, 2026, 19:53 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News