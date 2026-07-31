MCC NEET counselling 2026 schedule is expected to be released by this week, likely by August 7, 2026, after Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, reviewed the preparedness of the MCC admission process to ensure a transparent, seamless and technology enabled counselling process. He has also instructed the authorities to carry out the process in an open, student-friendly manner. The NEET counselling dates 2026 will be released on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), i.e. www.mcc.nic.in.

The NEET admission process 2026 will be conducted for 15% AIQ medical seats and 85% state quota seats across the country. This year, the counselling process will be completely online and candidates will be required to register, pay registration fee, and upload required documents online on the candidate portal at MCC website. The documents required for NEET counselling will also be required on the reporting day.