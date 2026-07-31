MCC NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule By This Week? Documents Required Before Registrations Open
NEET 2026 counselling schedule is expected to release on August 7, 2026. Check the complete list of documents required before the MCC registration window opens.
MCC NEET counselling 2026 schedule is expected to be released by this week, likely by August 7, 2026, after Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, reviewed the preparedness of the MCC admission process to ensure a transparent, seamless and technology enabled counselling process. He has also instructed the authorities to carry out the process in an open, student-friendly manner. The NEET counselling dates 2026 will be released on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), i.e. www.mcc.nic.in.
The NEET admission process 2026 will be conducted for 15% AIQ medical seats and 85% state quota seats across the country. This year, the counselling process will be completely online and candidates will be required to register, pay registration fee, and upload required documents online on the candidate portal at MCC website. The documents required for NEET counselling will also be required on the reporting day.
Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling
NEET counselling process involves various phases and rounds and candidates are required to upload all the relevant documents in the prescribed format and size for verification. These documents are important to confirm their eligibility to avail the seat in the medical college. The documents required for NEET are:
- NEET scorecard 2026: The scorecard issued by the National Testing Agency needs to be uploaded during the registration process. Candidates should have a scanned copy and a printout of the scorecard. NEET UG 2026 scorecard will indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam.
- NEET admit card 2026: The hall ticket or admit card is the proof that the student appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam and is an important document which carries the roll number, photograph and exam centre details of the candidate.
- Allotment letter issued by MCC: Candidates will also be required to submit the allotment letter shared by MCC or the state counselling board. This letter will indicate the provisional seat allotment status and confirmation of a seat and course in the allocated college.
- Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets: Candidates need to have a scanned copy of the Class 10 and 12 marksheet or school passing certificates. The marksheets must indicate the marks obtained by the student in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and English. The marks will decide the eligibility of the candidate for NEET counselling.
- Photo Id Proof: A scanned copy of the photo ID proof issued by the Government of India is mandatory for admissions. These can include either one among PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving License, etc.
- Category Certificate: If the candidate belongs to a reserved category, he/she has to present a category certificate during the MCC counselling process and upload the same in the NEET application form. It is important for the candidate seeking reservation benefits.
- Transfer Certificate: Candidates have to present the transfer certificate issued by the school of the candidate from the last attended school to indicate that the student has passed Class 12 and left the school.
- Passport-size photographs: Students should have soft copy of coloured passport size photographs of the candidate. Candidates should have 8 passport size photograph physical copies as well. The photograph should ideally match the one in the admit card. It should not be older than 4 months and clear.
Also Read: MCC introduces new NEET Counselling Rules; Seat Upgrade, NRI Quota Updates
Documents Required on Reporting Day for NEET Admissions
Candidates should have the following documents on the day of reporting to the allotted college after the NEET counselling process is over. Check the list below:
- Original and photocopy of self attested documents mentioned above, i.e.
- Class 10 and 12 marksheet
- NEET UG scorecard
- NEET admit card
- Category certificate
- Photo ID proof
- Transfer certificate
- 8 passport size photographs with a white background
According to the NEET verification documents list 2026, rank, and preferences filled by the candidate, seats will be allocated in the medical colleges and admissions will be given to them.
Documents Required for NEET Counselling 2026: Things to Remember
Candidates filling the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration form should keep the following things in mind during the registration process and document upload:
- Candidates should have all the scanned and original documents required
- All the documents should be neatly organized and arranged in a folder or file
- The photocopies of the documents should be self attested
- Keep track of the MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule, verification details, and other notifications.
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