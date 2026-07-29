MCC Changes NEET UG 2026 Counselling Rules: Seat Upgrade and NRI Quota Updates You Must Know
MCC Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced digital reforms for NEET UG 2026 counselling to reduce physical college visits. Candidates no longer need to report in person for seat upgradation, as seats remain secured online. Additionally, seat resignations and NRI quota document verification are now fully online via mcc.nic.in.
MCC Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has unveiled several digital initiatives for the NEET UG 2026 Counselling. These digital improvements have been made to make the admissions for seats of MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing swift, transparent, and student-friendly, thus drastically reducing physical appearances at educational institutes.
As per the new guidelines, if an aspirant is planning to apply for seat upgradation in further counselling rounds, he does not have to appear physically at his allotted college just to perform the admission formalities; the allotment of his seat would be secured on the counselling software. Besides, MCC has made it possible for candidates to resign from their allotted seats in online mode through its portal. If any candidate is applying in the NRI quota for deemed universities, he can upload all his sponsorship and eligibility documents in online mode only. In order to facilitate smooth execution of the digital initiatives, orientation sessions have also been organized by MCC for state medical education authorities and participating medical colleges.
MCC Counselling Rules: Key Highlights
Below mentioned are the Key highlights of the revised MCC Counselling Rules:
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Rule
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Earlier Guidelines
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Updated Rules for NEET UG 2026
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Seat Upgradation
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Mandatory physical reporting at the allotted college to complete admission formalities before participating in subsequent rounds.
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No physical reporting required. Selecting "Upgrade" or "Willing to Upgrade" keeps your seat secured in the system while you participate in next rounds.
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Seat Resignation / Withdrawal
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Candidates had to physically visit the college to submit original resignation documents.
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100% Online. Resignation requests can be submitted directly through the official MCC portal within the designated timeframe.
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NRI Quota Verification
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Manual offline submission or additional physical coordination for NRI conversion and verification.
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Online Document Upload. Applicants can upload sponsorship and relationship documents directly on the portal.
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Fee & Seat Matrix Visibility
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Institutional fee structures were sometimes published late or inconsistently.
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Mandatory Pre-Disclosure. MCC has directed states and institutes to provide updated seat and fee information in advance.
What Candidates Should Do Next?
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Scan all original NEET UG score cards, Class 10 / 12 certificates, category certificates, and IDs in pdf form so that they can be uploaded online.
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Prior to Choice filling ensure you have studied the fee structures and bonding details available on mcc.nic.in and also on state DME website.
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If you are allotted a seat in Round 1 and would like to contest Round 2 for better choice without visiting college, then choose the 'Upgrade' button online.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.