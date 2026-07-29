MCC Changes NEET UG 2026 Counselling Rules: Seat Upgrade and NRI Quota Updates You Must Know

MCC Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), operating under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has unveiled several digital initiatives for the NEET UG 2026 Counselling. These digital improvements have been made to make the admissions for seats of MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing swift, transparent, and student-friendly, thus drastically reducing physical appearances at educational institutes.

As per the new guidelines, if an aspirant is planning to apply for seat upgradation in further counselling rounds, he does not have to appear physically at his allotted college just to perform the admission formalities; the allotment of his seat would be secured on the counselling software. Besides, MCC has made it possible for candidates to resign from their allotted seats in online mode through its portal. If any candidate is applying in the NRI quota for deemed universities, he can upload all his sponsorship and eligibility documents in online mode only. In order to facilitate smooth execution of the digital initiatives, orientation sessions have also been organized by MCC for state medical education authorities and participating medical colleges.