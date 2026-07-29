MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Check MBBS Registration Expected Dates, Fees, Documents List

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, is expected to release the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 anytime soon and commence the counselling process. Candidates who took the exam on June 21, 2026, and secured a good NEET rank, can participate in the counselling rounds for admission to their preferred colleges. The NEET counselling registration process 2026 will likely begin in the first week of August 2026 for 15% All India Quota MBBS and MDS seats. The counselling process will also cover 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating colleges. Candidates can predict their ranks using Jagran Josh's NEET Rank Predictor. The NEET 2026 admission process will begin as soon as the counselling dates are released. NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted for colleges including AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, etc.

The admissions to the top colleges accepting NEET score will be based on AIR ranks and choices filled by the candidates during the process.

NEET Exam 2026 Overview

Check the table below to get an overview of the NEET exam 2026:

Features NEET 2026 Exam Highlights Total registrations Over 22.79 lakh candidates Number of qualified candidates 11.21 lakh candidates Conducting Body Medical Counselling Committee Number of seats 15% All India Quota seats

100% Central and Deemed University seats and AIIMS/JIPMER/AFMC/ESIC

85% State Quota Seats NEET Result 2026 Date July 16, 2026 Toppers Aryan Gupta

Panshul Bansal

Uplakshya Goyal

Ayush Bhalotia

Kudale Shravani Krishna Highest marks in NEET 2026 712 marks out of 720 Qualified Candidates 11.21 lakh candidates Overall difficulty Physics- Tough

Biology- Easy

Chemistry- Moderate

Overall- Moderate

NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Registration Date

NEET UG 2026 counselling registration date will be announced soon by the Medical Counselling Commission. The NEET counselling registration 2026 is expected to begin in early August 2026. The Re-NEET 2026 result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, along with the release of final answer key.

NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Last Years Trends

Check the table below to know the NEET UG MCC Counselling dates over the years:

Year NEET UG MCC Counselling Dates 2026 Yet to be announced 2025 July 21, 2025 to October 3, 2025 2024 August 14, 2024 to August 29, 2024 2023 July 20, 2023 to September 30, 2023 2022 October 11, 2022 to December 20, 2022 2021 January 19, 2022 to March 26, 2022

Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Students should keep the following documents ready for the counselling rounds:

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph of the candidate

Category certificate

Domicile certificate

PwD Certificate

NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade

MCC NEET UG 2026 seat upgrade process has been introduced and it is completely online. This facility allows the canddiates to upgrade the already allotted seat in a particular counselling round for better college or course as per the preference of the candidates in the next round. This is completely dependent on NEET rank, category and available seats.