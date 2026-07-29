MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Check MBBS Registration Expected Dates, Fees, Documents List

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, is expected to release the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 anytime soon and commence the counselling process. Candidates who took the exam on June 21, 2026, and secured a good NEET rank, can participate in the counselling rounds for admission to their preferred colleges. The NEET counselling registration process 2026 will likely begin in the first week of August 2026 for 15% All India Quota MBBS and MDS seats. The counselling process will also cover 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating colleges. Candidates can predict their ranks using Jagran Josh's NEET Rank Predictor. The NEET 2026 admission process will begin as soon as the counselling dates are released. NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted for colleges including AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, etc.
The admissions to the top colleges accepting NEET score will be based on AIR ranks and choices filled by the candidates during the process.
NEET Exam 2026 Overview
Check the table below to get an overview of the NEET exam 2026:
|Features
|NEET 2026 Exam Highlights
|Total registrations
|Over 22.79 lakh candidates
|Number of qualified candidates
|11.21 lakh candidates
|Conducting Body
|Medical Counselling Committee
|Number of seats
|
|NEET Result 2026 Date
|July 16, 2026
|Toppers
|
|Highest marks in NEET 2026
|712 marks out of 720
|Qualified Candidates
|11.21 lakh candidates
|Overall difficulty
|
NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Registration Date
NEET UG 2026 counselling registration date will be announced soon by the Medical Counselling Commission. The NEET counselling registration 2026 is expected to begin in early August 2026. The Re-NEET 2026 result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, along with the release of final answer key.
NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Last Years Trends
Check the table below to know the NEET UG MCC Counselling dates over the years:
|Year
|NEET UG MCC Counselling Dates
|2026
|Yet to be announced
|2025
|July 21, 2025 to October 3, 2025
|2024
|August 14, 2024 to August 29, 2024
|2023
|July 20, 2023 to September 30, 2023
|2022
|October 11, 2022 to December 20, 2022
|2021
|January 19, 2022 to March 26, 2022
Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling
Students should keep the following documents ready for the counselling rounds:
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- Class 10 marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet
- Photo ID proof
- Passport-size photograph of the candidate
- Category certificate
- Domicile certificate
- PwD Certificate
NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade
MCC NEET UG 2026 seat upgrade process has been introduced and it is completely online. This facility allows the canddiates to upgrade the already allotted seat in a particular counselling round for better college or course as per the preference of the candidates in the next round. This is completely dependent on NEET rank, category and available seats.