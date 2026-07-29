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MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Check MBBS Registration Expected Dates, Fees, Documents List

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Jul 31, 2026, 17:12 IST

NEET 2026 counselling process is expected to begin in the first week of August 2026. The counselling process will be held for the 15% AIQ MBBS and BDS seats and 100% of AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating college seats. Catch the live updates below for the NEET counselling and admission process. 

NEET 2026 Counselling
NEET 2026 Counselling

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule will be released soon
  • MCC will conduct the NEET Counselling 2026 for 15% AIQ MBBS and BDS seats and 100% of AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating college seats.
  • MCC released new NEET UG 2026 counselling rules which includes one time physical reporting

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee, is expected to release the NEET UG counselling dates 2026 anytime soon and commence the counselling process. Candidates who took the exam on June 21, 2026, and secured a good NEET rank, can participate in the counselling rounds for admission to their preferred colleges. The NEET counselling registration process 2026 will likely begin in the first week of August 2026 for 15% All India Quota MBBS and MDS seats. The counselling process will also cover 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER and other Central Universities and participating colleges. Candidates can predict their ranks using Jagran Josh's NEET Rank Predictor. The NEET 2026 admission process will begin as soon as the counselling dates are released. NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted for colleges including AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, etc. 

The admissions to the top colleges accepting NEET score will be based on AIR ranks and choices filled by the candidates during the process. 

NEET Exam 2026 Overview

Check the table below to get an overview of the NEET exam 2026:

Features NEET 2026 Exam Highlights
Total registrations Over 22.79 lakh candidates
Number of qualified candidates 11.21 lakh candidates
Conducting Body Medical Counselling Committee
Number of seats
  • 15% All India Quota seats
  • 100% Central and Deemed University seats and AIIMS/JIPMER/AFMC/ESIC
  • 85% State Quota Seats
NEET Result 2026 Date July 16, 2026
Toppers
  • Aryan Gupta
  • Panshul Bansal
  • Uplakshya Goyal
  • Ayush Bhalotia
  • Kudale Shravani Krishna
Highest marks in NEET 2026 712 marks out of 720
Qualified Candidates 11.21 lakh candidates
Overall difficulty
  • Physics- Tough
  • Biology- Easy
  • Chemistry- Moderate
  • Overall- Moderate

NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Registration Date

NEET UG 2026 counselling registration date will be announced soon by the Medical Counselling Commission. The NEET counselling registration 2026 is expected to begin in early August 2026. The Re-NEET 2026 result 2026 was announced on July 16, 2026, along with the release of final answer key.

NEET UG MCC Counselling 2026 Last Years Trends

Check the table below to know the NEET UG MCC Counselling dates over the years:

Year NEET UG MCC Counselling Dates
2026 Yet to be announced
2025 July 21, 2025 to October 3, 2025
2024 August 14, 2024 to August 29, 2024
2023 July 20, 2023 to September 30, 2023
2022 October 11, 2022 to December 20, 2022
2021 January 19, 2022 to March 26, 2022

Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling

Students should keep the following documents ready for the counselling rounds:

  • NEET UG 2026 admit card
  • NEET UG 2026 scorecard
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Photo ID proof
  • Passport-size photograph of the candidate
  • Category certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • PwD Certificate

NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade

MCC NEET UG 2026 seat upgrade process has been introduced and it is completely online. This facility allows the canddiates to upgrade the already allotted seat in a particular counselling round for better college or course as per the preference of the candidates in the next round. This is completely dependent on NEET rank, category and available seats. 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 31, 2026, 04:22 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Admission Process

    The MCC admission process will include the following steps through the NEET UG 2026 counselling:

    • Counselling registration
    • Fee payment
    • Admission choice filling and locking
    • Seat Allotment
    • Reporting and joining
  • Jul 31, 2026, 02:22 IST

    Category-Wise NEET Cutoff 2026

    Check the table below to know the category wise NEET cutoff 2026:

    Category NEET 2026 Cutoff
    General 715-213
    OBC, SC, ST 212-177
    UR/EWS PwBD 212 to 194
  • Jul 31, 2026, 01:20 IST

    Mode of NEET UG 2026 Counselling

    NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted in the online mode completely. Candidates have to register on the mcc.ac.in website and upload the documents online. The registration fee and security deposit will also be paid online. This year, MCC has also introduced online seat upgrade. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 23:20 IST

    Category-wise NEET Cutoff for Karnataka College

    Check the list of top medical colleges and category-wise NEET cutoff in Karnataka:

    College Name Category Closing Rank
    Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute General 1299
    Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute General (HK Borded) 3128
    Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute OBC (3A) 3328
    Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute OBC (3B) 3790
    Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College General 3487
    Mysore Medical College and Research Institute General 4053
    ESI Medical College General 6404
    Mysore Medical College and Research Institute OBC (3B) 6485
         
  • Jul 30, 2026, 20:57 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Expected AIIMS Cutoff 2026

    MCC is yet to announce the schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling. Check below to know the expected AIIMS MBBS cutoff 2026:

    AIIMS Expected Cutoff 2026
    General AIR 1 to 50
    OBC AIR 50 to 215
    EWS AIR 60 to 265
    SC AIR 500 to 1000
    ST AIR 1350 to 1700
  • Jul 30, 2026, 19:43 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: 20 AIIMS MBBS Cutoff 2025

    S.No.

    ALL 20 AIIMS

    UR

    OBC

    EWS

    SC

    ST

    FQ

    Rank

    Score

    Rank

    Score

    Rank

    Score

    Rank

    Score

    Rank

    Score

    Rank

    Score

    1

    AIIMS Delhi

    47

    656

    207

    633

    254

    644

    644

    614

    1405

    1405

    9332

    557

    2

    AIIMS Jodhpur

    392

    623

    766

    612

    1153

    603

    6920

    565

    7835

    561

    -

    3

    AIIMS Bhopal 

    634

    614

    1142

    603

    1582

    596

    7030

    564

    11713

    551

    -

    4

    AIIMS Bhubaneshwar 

    785

    612

    1481

    599

    2259

    590

    6034

    567

    14786

    545

    -

    5

    AIIMS Rishikesh

    816

    611

    1104

    604

    1715

    595

    8240

    560

    23884

    530

    -

    6

    AIIMS Nagpur

    1030

    604

    1520

    598

    2923

    592

    8697

    559

    16192

    542

    -

    7

    AIIMS Raipur 

    1376

    600

    2016

    592

    2631

    586

    96012

    467

    22885

    531

    -

    8

    AIIMS Mangalagiri, Vijaywada

    1357

    600

    2575

    586

    4369

    576

    15552

    543

    31007

    521

    -

    9

    AIIMS Bhatinda

    1798

    594

    2482

    588

    3066

    583

    19371

    537

    42487

    509

    -

    10

    AIIMS Patna

    1939

    592

    2705

    586

    4952

    572

    17167

    540

    111319

    457

    -

    11

    AIIMS Bibi Nagar, Hyderabad 

    1874

    593

    3464

    581

    4225

    576

    17480

    540

    45033

    506

    -

    12

    AIIMS Kalyani

    2276

    590

    3406

    581

    4292

    575

    17433

    540

    48654

    503

    -

    13

    AIIMS Gorakhpur

    2602

    586

    3595

    579

    3355

    582

    31853

    520

    46911

    505

    -

    14

    AIIMS Bilaspur

    2788

    585

    6483

    566

    3957

    577

    30304

    522

    41195

    510

    -

    15

    AIIMS Jammu

    3384

    581

    4085

    577

    4603

    574

    32194

    520

    43200

    508

    -

    16

    AIIMS Rae Bareli 

    3724

    579

    4282

    576

    4501

    574

    34668

    517

    51396

    501

    -

    17

    AIIMS Rajkot

    7712

    562

    11574

    552

    3215

    582

    35068

    516

    48673

    503

    -

    18

    AIIMS Guwahati

    7686

    562

    14765

    545

    5873

    568

    32675

    519

    160051

    427

    -

    19

    AIIMS Deogarh

    9475

    557

    12393

    550

    19161

    537

    36880

    515

    60871

    493

    -

    20

    AIIMS Madurai

    16728

    541

    26016

    527

    19825

    536

    47357

    504

    163006

    425

    -
  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:51 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Previous Year AIIMS MBBS Rank- Round Wise

    Check the table below to know previous year AIIMS cutoff for every round for different categories. 

    Category

    		 Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

    General

    		 3590 5394 7143 16728
    OBC 4627 6456 8617 26016
    EWS 6467 7417 12057 19825
    SC 33807 43997 51471 104477
    ST 55735 63398 70969 163006
    FQ 9332 - - -
  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:18 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Previous AIIMS MBBS Cutoffs

    AIIMS is the top MBBS college in India which accepts NEET scores for admissions. Check below the AIIMS MBBS Cutoff (AIR Closing Rank) over the years:

    Category 2025 2024 2023 2022
    General 16728 25037 21289 11177
    OBC 26016 9299 23606 14836
    EWS 19825 28752 8472 12350
    SC 51471 138065 52252 79328
    ST 163006 168349 159677 118275
    FQ 9332 3419 249584 -
  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:48 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates LIVE: Colleges for 400 to 500 NEET score

    Candidates who have qualified the NEET exam 2026 and are awaiting the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule can check the list of colleges accepting NEET score of 400 to 500:

    College Name

    Course

    Quota Type

    Estimated Cutoff Band

    Amrita School of Medicine

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    460 – 490

    Sri Ramachandra Medical College

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    450 – 490

    JSS Medical College

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    440 – 480

    SRM Medical College & Hospital

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    420 – 470

    Sharda University Medical College

    MBBS

    Private (Open State Merit)

    460 – 500

    Hind Institute of Medical Sciences

    MBBS

    Private (Open State Merit)

    430 – 470

    MGM Medical College

    MBBS

    Private (Management/Mop-up)

    400 – 450

    Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    400 – 430

    Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College

    MBBS

    Deemed / Management

    400 – 430

    Raiganj Government Medical College

    MBBS

    State Quota (SC/ST Category)

    440 – 490

    Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College

    MBBS

    State Quota (SC/ST Category)

    450 – 500

    Burdwan Dental College and Hospital

    BDS

    Government (State Quota)

    460 – 490

    Government Dental College & Hospital

    BDS

    Government (State Quota)

    450 – 480

    Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU

    BAMS

    Central University Quota

    470 – 500

    National Institute of Ayurveda

    BAMS

    Government AYUSH Quota

    		  
  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:10 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Dates LIVE: Can I Opt for Upgrade in Round 2?

    Yes, candidates will be eligible for the seat upgrade if their score matches the cutoff of the participating colleges and there are enough seats available in the preferred colleges. Candidates have to make sure they have the required documents and have paid the fee. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:03 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: How Many Colleges Do I Need to Select in Choice Locking Phase

    Students registering for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process should choose as many colleges as possible during the NEET choice locking facility. This way, they will have higher chances of getting a medical college based on the NEET scores during the seat allotment results. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:51 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Live Updates: Is the Registration Fee Refundable?

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling registration fee can be paid online during the registration process but will not be refunded. In case the student has paid the security deposit, it can be refunded if the student resigns the seat. The application fee varies depending on the category and college. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:47 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Rank Predictor

    NEET UG 2026 exam was conducted on June 21, 2026 and the results were released on July 16, 2026 online. Lakhs of students seek admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursuing courses at the top medical colleges in India. MCC is yet to announce the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule. Check the NEET rank predictor by Jagran Josh below:

    https://www.jagranjosh.com/tools/neet-rank-predictor

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:37 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule LIVE: What is the Counselling Registration Fee?

    The MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling registration fee is as follows:

    Quota / Institution Type

    Category

    Non-Refundable Registration Fee

    Refundable Security Deposit

    Total Payable Amount

    15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities / AIIMS / JIPMER / ESI

    General / EWS

    ₹1,000

    ₹10,000

    ₹11,000

    15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities / AIIMS / JIPMER / ESI

    SC / ST / OBC / PwD

    ₹500

    ₹5,000

    ₹5,500

    Deemed Universities

    All Categories

    ₹5,000

    ₹2,00,000

    ₹2,05,000
  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:05 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule Soon

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule anytime soon. The schedule has been delayed amid the NEET paper leak case and the re-test on June 21, 2026.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:48 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Documents Required for NRI Candidates

    NRI candidates are required to provide the following documents:

    • Copy of sponsored passport along with embassy certificate
    • Sponsorship affidavit, confirming sponsorer's commitment to covering all study expenses throughout the duration of the programme
    • An affidavit with details of the relationship of the student and sponsorer
    • SC/ST certificate in the prescribed format if applicable. This should be issued by the authorized body in English or Hindi. The sub caste should be clearly mentioned on the certificate. 
    • Candidates availaing OBC reservation should have OBC certificate issued by authorized authorities. Such candidates should not fall under the creamy layer category. 
    • Disability certificate if applicable
  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:25 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Steps in NEET MCC Counselling Process

    MCC is yet to announced the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates. The MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling will include the following phases:

    • Registration
    • Choice Filling and Locking
    • Seat Allotment and Reporting
    • Seat Upgradation
  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:01 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Which Documents Are Required?

    Mentioned below is the list of documents required to register for NEET UG 2026 exam:

    • NEET UG 2026 admit card issued by National Testing Agency
    • NEET scorecard 2026
    • Date of Birth Certificate
    • Class 10 marksheet
    • Class 12 marksheet
    • Identity proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, PAN Card
    • Passport Size photographs
    • Domicile certificate
    • Category certificate
  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:43 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: AIQ Seats Reservation Criteria

    Check the table below to know the MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Reservation Criteria for AIQ seats:

    Category AIQ Seat Reservation Criteria
    SC 15%
    PwD 5%
    ST 7.5%
    OBC-NCL 27%
    EWS 10%
  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:24 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Soon; Website To Be Updated

    MCC website will likely be updated soon. There is no official information yet on when the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates will be released but it will soon be available at mcc.ac.in

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:57 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule LIVE: JMI Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who have completed Class 11 and 12 from JMI institutes are eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2026 counselling process for the 47 seats available through MCC NEET counselling. 

    There are 50 BDS seats available in total out of which 47 seats are available through MCC counselling process. 3 seats are available under the institutional quota. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:50 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: DU Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates looking for MBBS admission in Delhi University through NEET 2026 exam must know that only Delhi based students who have cleared Class 11 and 12 are eligible for the 85% seats. 

    NEET participating colleges affiliated to DU are Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:44 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Central Universities for MBBS/BDS Admissions

    All central universities accept NEET scores for MBBS/BDS admissions. Some include:

    • Delhi University
    • Banras Hindu University
    • Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Milia Islamia
    • Aligrah Muslim University
  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:29 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Rounds Explained

    NEET UG 2026 counselling will be conducted for multiple rounds. Check what will happen in each round of MCC NEET Counselling 2026:

    Round 1- Fresh candidate registrations, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting

    Round 2- Fresh candidate registrations, seat upgradation, seat allotment for vacant seats and reporting

    Round 3- Filling vacant seat in mopup round for the seats left after Round 2

    Round 4- This is the stray vacancy round for final seats remaining in participating colleges

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:54 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: New Rules

    Medical Counselling Committee announced the new new rules for NEET UG counselling 2026 yesterday. According to the new rules, there will be a one time physical reporting at the allotted college. Seat upgradation and transparency are the key aspects at the centre of the new reforms. Eligible candidates can resign from their allotted seat through the MCC counselling portal within the given deadline. NRI quota candidates can also get their documents verified online only. 

    Union Home Minister JP Nadda also reviewed the MCC's counselling reforms and shared views on it. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:42 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Ministry of Health Shares MCC Counselling Reforms

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Types of Seats

    MCC conducts the NEET counselling for the following types of seats for UG admissions:

    • 15% All India Quota seats MBBS/BDS seats
    • 100% MBBS/BDS seats of BHU
    • 100% MBBS/BDS seats of AIIMS across India
    • 100% JIPMER seats
    • 100% AMU seats
    • 85% State Quota seats of DU/ IP University
    • 100% Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5% internal quota 
    • 15% IP quota seats of ESIC
  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:38 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Top States With Highest Number of Medical Seats

    Five states in India have the highest number of seats according the MCC Final Seat Matrix. Karnataka remains the top state to have about 15,395 seats for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in top medical colleges in India. Check the list below to know the top states with highest number of medical seats. 

    State

    Number of Seats

    Karnataka

    15,395

    Uttar Pradesh

    14,000

    Tamil Nadu

    13,999

    Maharashtra

    13,099

    Telangana

    10,250
  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:33 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Steps in NEET MCC Counselling Process

    MCC is yet to announced the NEET UG 2026 counselling dates. The MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling will include the following phases:

    1. Registration
    2. Choice Filling and Locking
    3. Seat Allotment and Reporting
    4. Seat Upgradation
  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:57 IST

    MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Union Health Minister Reviews Counselling Schedule

    Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 29, 2026, reviewed the schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats. The counselling schedule will likely be released soon on the official website mcc.nic.in.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:52 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Will Registration Start Today?

    NEET UG 2026 counselling registration date is yet to be announced. The registration is expected to begin in the first week of August 2026. The counselling registration form will be available on the official MCC website, i.e. mcc.ac.in. Candidates should keep the documents ready required for the registration process including the NEET UG 2026 admit card, NEET UG scorecard 2026, etc. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Participation Mandatory for Admissions to AIQ Seats

    Candidates must participate in the counselling process in order to secure a seat in the AIQ of allotment. Candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges for admission and fee payment. Schedule for the beginning of the academic session will be notified by officials soon. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:10 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Information Required for Registration

    Those who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exam are eligible for counselling for the 15% All India Quota Seats. To participate in the counselling process, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates need to enter the NEET application number date of birth, and upload all necessary documents in the registration process.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:52 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Student Friendly Counselling Reforms Introduced

    In the review meeting conducted by the Union Health Minister, it has been stated that the government is doing everything to make the whole process transparent, merit-based, technology-enabled and student-friendly. The new changes introduced include

    • One-time physical reporting
    • Online document verification
    • Enhanced facilities for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities
  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:50 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: Student Alleges Discrepancy in Scores

    According to reports, a NEET UG 2026 aspirant has moved the Delhi High Court seeking his original IMR answer sheet. The petitioner alleges that his score on the portal has changed thrice within 24 hours of the result being announced. In the petition, it is mentioned that the aspirant had estimated his score at around 620-640 marks based on the official answer key and his own recorded responses. When the result was declared on July 16, his score first showed as 650 marks. After being logged out and re-attempting to log in, the score changed to 500 marks and the next day, it dropped further to 135 marks.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:19 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026: How Many Rounds of Counselling will be Conducted?

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling is conducted for admissions to MBBS/ BDS programmes to 15% All India Quota Seats. A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted, followed by an online stray vacancy and spot admission. Depending on the availability of seats, further counselling rounds will be conducted. Students are advised to keep all their documents ready with them before the registration process begins. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 IST

    NEET UG 2026: Union Minister Reviews NEET UG Counselling Preparedness

    As per reports, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has reviewed the preparedness of the Medical Counselling Committee in conducting the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The minister has stressed the need to create a seamless, transparent and technology-enabled counselling process for medical aspirants. MCC is expected to begin the online counselling process soon. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:40 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: When will MCC Begin the Counselling Process?

    NEET UG 2026 counselling process is set to commence soon. The complete schedule and registration link for the online counselling process will be available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG 2026 entrance exam must participate in the counselling process for admissions to the undergraduate MBBS and BDS programmes

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:49 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: New NRI Document Verification Process

    Candidates under the NRI quota who are seeking admission through NEET UG 2026 counselling can register online for the admission process. Candidates looking for admission in deemed universities can now upload required documents online through MCC website, i.e. mcc.ac.in for easier and transparent verification.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 04:39 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling Reforms 2026: JP Nadda Reviews Preparedness

    With the introduction of many reforms and changes in the NEET counselling process, the government and Medical Counselling Committee is aiming to increase transparency in the admission process. With the reforms in place, candidates will be able to use the freeze and float option online and will not be required to frequently visit the colleges. Candidates looking for NEET UG 2026 seat upgrade will also be able to do the same online including document verification, fee payment, etc. Special emphasis has been put on improving the accessibility for Persons with Benchmark Disability. 

    Government has introduced several technology enabled, student-centric reforms to enhance transparenvy, improve accessibility and make the admission process simpler. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 02:22 IST

    NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026 LIVE: MBBS and BDS Admissions

    NEET counselling process 2026 have some key reforms this year which includes one time physical reporting, online choice filling and locking, and digital processing of seat upgrades. Registration will be done for 15% AIQ seats and 85% state quota seats. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 00:48 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: Resignation of candidates from allotted seats.

    Candidates who qualify for the allotment of seats are allowed to resign from the allotted seats through the online counselling website of the Medical Council of Canada (MCC).

  • Jul 29, 2026, 23:48 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule Soon

    NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule will be announced shortly by MCC. The announcement of the schedule has been postponed due to the paper leak of NEET along with the retest scheduled for June 21. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 22:48 IST

    Anti Paper Leak Bill Passed in Lok Sabha after NEET Protests

    Anti-Paper Leak Bill or the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was cleared in Lok Sabha today. Even when there is no official announcement regarding the NEET counseling schedule 2026, the recent development has made thousands of candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the dates hopeful of a better admission process in future.

    However, there are many doubts among aspirants about the new admission process through this bill.

     

  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:48 IST

    MCC NEET 2026 Counselling LIVE: Registration Fee

    Quota / Institution Type

    Category

    Non-Refundable Registration Fee

    Refundable Security Deposit

    Total Payable Amount

    15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities / AIIMS / JIPMER / ESI

    General / EWS

    ₹1,000

    ₹10,000

    ₹11,000

    15% All India Quota (AIQ) / Central Universities / AIIMS / JIPMER / ESI

    SC / ST / OBC / PwD

    ₹500

    ₹5,000

    ₹5,500

    Deemed Universities

    All Categories

    ₹5,000

    ₹2,00,000

    ₹2,05,000
  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:48 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Where to Register?

    Students who have ranked in the NEET UG 2026 examination which was conducted on June 21, 2026 can apply for the NEET Counselling 2026. Candidates should fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying. This will be provided by the Medical Counselling Committee for All India Quota. The application process for the same will be an online process conducted on the website of MCC i.e. mcc.nic.in. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:38 IST

    NEET 2026 Counselling Live: Official Website

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:55 IST

    NEET 2026 Counselling LIVE: Top AIIMS Accepting NEET Scores

    Check the table below to know the top AIIMS accepting NEET scores in India:

    AIIMS in India

    NIRF Rank 2025

    Closing Rank 2025

    Closing Rank 2024

    AIIMS Delhi

    1

    47

    47

    AIIMS Jodhpur

    19

    392

    374

    AIIMS Rishikesh

    13

    816

    731

    AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

    14

    785

    655

    AIIMS Bhopal

    25

    634

    510

    AIIMS Patna

    27

    1939

    1476

    AIIMS Raipur

    31

    1376

    1180

    AIIMS Nagpur

    -

    1030

    953

    AIIMS Bathinda

    -

    1798

    1609

    AIIMS Madhurai

    -

    16728

    18812
  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:27 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule LIVE: Top Medical Colleges in India NIRF Ranking

    Check the table below to know the top NEET colleges in India along with their NIRF rankings:

    Name of College

    Rank

    AIIMS, New Delhi

    1

    PGIMER, Chandigarh

    2

    Christian Medical College

    3

    JIPMER

    4

    Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    5

    Banaras Hindu University

    6

    National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

    7

    King George’s Medical University

    8

    Amrita Vishwa Vidypeetham

    9

    Kasturba Medical College

    10

    Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

    11

    Dr. DY Patil Vidyaeeth

    12

    AIIMS Rishikesh

    13

    AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

    14

    Siksha O Anusandhan

    15

    Madras Medical College

    16

    Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology

    17

    SRM Institute of Science and Technology

    18

    AIIMS Jodhpur

    19

    Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research

    20
  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:55 IST

    Anti Paper Leak Bill Passed in Lok Sabha after NEET Protests

    Anti Paper Leak Bill or the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill has been passed in Lok Sabha today. While the NEET counselling schedule 2026 is yet to be released, the development brings relief to lakhs of candidates awaiting the dates raising hopes for a more secure and transparent admission process. 

    The bill has also sparked debate among aspirants that whether the new law will strengthen the admission process. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:48 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE: KEA Shares MCC Reforms, Says Registration To Begin Shortly

    KEA has posted an update on its X handle sharing the MCC NEET reforms for UG and PG courses and mentioned that the NEET counselling schedule 2026 will be released soon along with the registration form. 

    MCC conducts the counselling process for 85% State Quota seats. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:26 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule Soon

    MCC is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule anytime soon. The schedule has been delayed amid the NEET paper leak case and the re-test on June 21. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:12 IST

    Assam NEET 2026 Merit List

    Directorate of Medical Education Assam will soon be publishing the Assam NEET merit list 2026 on the official website of dme.assam.gov.in. The rank list will be available in the PDF format for the candidates who secured a rank in NEET exam 2026. Candidates looking for MBBS and BDS admissions in medical colleges in Assam can participate in the counselling process for State Quota seats. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 17:02 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Who Should Opt for a NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade?

    Students who have received an MBBS seat but want a higher ranked college can opt for a seat upgrade. Also, if someone wants to move from a private college to a government college can apply for an upgrade.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:51 IST

    Who Gets the NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade?

    Students who have filled the choices in a particular round and have secured a seat can surrender the same for a better college or course in the next counselling round. The students do not have to visit the allotted college to get the seat upgraded as the complete process has been digitized. 

    However, the NEET UG 2026 seat will only be upgraded if there is a vacancy in the preferred college or course. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:41 IST

    MCC NEET 2026 Counselling LIVE: Registration Fee

    The MCC NEET counselling fee 2026 for All India Quota and Central Universities seats is as follows:

    General category- INR 1,000 

    SC/ST/OBC/PwD- INR 500

    The counselling registration fees is INR 5,000 for Deemed Universities.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:27 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Seat Upgrade: MCC Introduces Seat Upgrade and Allows Online Seat Resignation

    MCC has introduced the NEET UG 2026 seat upgrade facility. Candidates opting for seat upgradation in round 2 and later do not have to report physically at the allotted centre. They can simply do that online. The process has been digitised in order to make it smoother.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 16:10 IST

    MCC NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Who Can Participate in NEET Counselling?

    Candidates who have qualified in the NEET exam 2026 and secured a rank are eligible to participate in the NEET counselling process. They must meet the minimum marks required in the participating colleges and be of 17 years of age as of December 31. 

    Candidates should also have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry,  Biology/Biotechnology, and English. 

    Eligible candidates can register for NEET counselling process 2026 online at MCC website, i.e. mcc.ac.in. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:54 IST

    How to Register for MCC NEET Counselling 2026?

    The NEET counselling registration 2026 includes the following steps:

    • Register on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, i.e. mcc.ac.in using the NEET login details
    • Pay the counselling registration fee online and security deposit
    • Select the preferred medical college and course in the choice filling step
    • Review the choice filled and details entered and lock the choice before the last date of NEET counselling registration 2026. 
    • Seats will be allotted based on the ranks secured by the candidates and choices filled by them. 
    • Next, candidates have to get their documents verified and pay the admission fee.
    • If they are satisfied with the seats allotted to them, they can report to the respective institutes or they can surrender the allotted seat and apply for upgradation of seats. 
  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:44 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Category Wise Qualified Candidates

    Check the table below to know the category wise candidates who qualified for the NEET UG Counselling process over the years:

    Category

    NEET UG 2024

    NEET UG 2025

    NEET UG 2026

    OBC-NCL

    5,64,611

    5,64,611

    5,12,014

    General (Unreserved)

    3,38,728

    3,38,728

    2,91,133

    Scheduled Caste (SC)

    1,68,873

    1,68,873

    1,59,296

    General-EWS

    1,16,533

    97,085

    95,026

    Scheduled Tribe (ST)

    67,234

    67,234

    63,716

    PwBD (Persons with Disability)

    3,673

    3,673

    3,666

    Total Qualified

    13,16,268

    12,36,531

    11,21,185
  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:30 IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Number of Registered and Qualified Candidates

    About 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam and over 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the NEET UG 2026 exam. Out of this, 2.91 lakh candidates belonged to the General category. 93 percent of the candidates appeared for the NEET exam for the first time this year.
    19 candidates got a score of 700 and above while 1,492 candidates scored above 600.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 15:17 IST

    Tie Breaking Rules for MCC NEET Counselling

    The following is the criteria for breaking the tie:

    • Higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) will be given the first preferrence
    • If tie remains, candidate with higher marks in Chemistry will be ranked higher
    • If tie still persists, higher marks in Physics will be considered
    • Candidates with a lower proportion of incorrect answers across all subjects is given preference, if the tie is still there. 

    MCC will use the NEET UG AIR Rank prepared by National Testing Agency after these tie breaking rules are taken into consideration for the seat allotment process.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 14:16 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Top Colleges Accepting Marks Below 400 in NEET

    Check the list of colleges accepting NEET score of below 400 in India along with tuition fee:

    Institution Name

    Approx. Annual Tuition Fee

    Saveetha Medical College

    ₹25 Lakhs

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)

    ₹19 Lakhs

    MGM Medical College

    ₹22 Lakhs

    Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University

    ₹23 Lakhs

    Dr. DY Patil Medical College

    ₹24 Lakhs

    Saraswati Medical College

    ₹11.5 Lakhs

    Rama Medical College

    ₹12.3 Lakhs

    Index Medical College

    ₹12.0 Lakhs

    Purulia Government Medical College

     
  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:52 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Which States Have Released Schedules?

    As of now, no state has yet released the NEET counselling schedule for the 85% state quota seats. Most states are waiting for the Medical Counselling Committee to release the All India Quota counselling schedule. In West Bengal, the merit list activity has started but the complete dates are yet to be released.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:32 IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Can I Apply For All India Quota and State Quota Both

    Yes, every candidate can apply for the AIQ and state quota together. Infact, students must apply for both quotas to maximize their chances of getting a seat in the top medical colleges in India. But, students have to register separately for each college and participate in the individual counselling processes. Candidates will also be required to pay the registration fee for all the counselling processes they register for. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:24 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Key Changes

    The following key changes have been made by MCC for the NEET counselling this year:

    No physical reporting at the centres: The complete NEET counselling process 2026 will be held online. Candidates do not have to visit the NEET centres for admission formalities

    Online Seat Registration: Candidates have to register for the counselling process online after the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule is out. Eligible candidates can resign online within the deadline

    Online Document Upload: Candidates belonging to all categories have to upload the documents online including the ones belonging to the NRI category

    MCC will be conducting training sessions for the faculty across states to acquaint them with the new process changes. Also, the students will be provided the complete information about the available seats and participating colleges. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 13:05 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Top 20 Colleges Accepting NEET

    Here is the list of top 20 colleges acccepting NEET scores 2026:

    S.No Name of the College
    1 AIIMS New Delhi
    2 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital (VMMC)
    3 JIPMER Puducherry
    4 Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC)
    5 AIIMS Jodhpur
    6 AIIMS Bhubaneswar
    7 Government Medical College, Surat
    8 AIIMS Rajkot
    9 Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
    10 Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh
    11 AIIMS Nagpur
    12 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
    13 AIIMS Bhopal
    14 King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
    15 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
    16 University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Delhi
    17 B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
    18 AIIMS Rishikesh
    19 Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), Varanasi
    20 Madras Medical College, Chennai
  • Jul 29, 2026, 12:49 IST

    NEET Counselling 2026 LIVE: Top AIIMS Accepting NEET Scores

    Here is the list of top 10 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, opening and closing ranks in 2025:

    AIIMS Opening Rank Closing Rank
    AIIMS, New Delhi 1 47
    AIIMS, Jodhpur 55 392
    AIIMS, Bhubaneswar 60 706
    AIIMS, Rajkot 93 1997
    AIIMS, Bhopal 148 524
    AIIMS, Nagpur 136 862
    AIIMS, Mangalagiri 286 1357
    AIIMS, Rishikesh 304 685
    AIIMS, Guwahati 509 3177
    AIIMS, Bilaspur 621 2183
  • Jul 29, 2026, 12:35 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Will the MCC Notice Come Today?

    MCC has released some major changes in the NEET counselling process for UG and PG courses for this academic session. So the MCC NEET counselling notice is unlikely today but it is expected to be released anytime soon. The notice and schedule will be updated on the mcc.ac.in website. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 IST

    Has MCC Delayed the NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule?

    Everyday thousands of students are refereshing the MCC website, awaiting the NEET Counselling Schedule 2026. The dates were expected to release in the last week of July 2026, but they are still awaited. 

    The Re-NEET exam has moved the counselling and admission cycle which has resulted in the revision of result date to July 16. Since the counselling process can begin only after the ranks are finalized, the process has been delayed. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 11:43 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC's New Rules for Counselling

    Ahead of the announcement of NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule, MCC has released new rules and major changes. The changes are applicable to UG and PG admissions in the current academic year. The new changes introduced include:

    • Simplifying Admission Process
    • Reduction of Physical Paper Work
    • More Transparent Counselling System
    • Upgraded Seats
  • Jul 29, 2026, 11:38 IST

    NEET UG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Where to Register?

    Candidates who have secured a rank in the NEET UG 2026 exam held on June 21, 2026, can register for the NEET counselling process 2026. Candidates need to meet the eligibility criteria before applying. It will be prescribed by Medical Counselling Committee for All India Quota. The registration process will be an online one conducted through the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 11:30 IST

    When Will NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Be Released?

    The NEET UG 2026 counselling is expected to begin in the first week of August 2026 at mcc.nic.in. Candidates should keep a check on the updates on official MCC and NMC website.

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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