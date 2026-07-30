MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Health Minister Reviews Counselling Schedule, Official Website Shows “Will Update Soon”

The MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule has been reviewed by Union Health Minister for All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent and other seats. The counselling process will start soon on the official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 29, 2026, reviewed the preparations and schedule for NEET UG 2026 counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) and other seats. During the meeting, he stressed that the admission process should be conducted in a fair, transparent, and merit-based manner. Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)’s official website, mcc.nic.in, is displaying a “Will Update Soon” banner, indicating that the counselling schedule is expected to be announced shortly. When Will MCC Start NEET UG 2026 Counselling? The MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2026 counselling process by August 7, 2026, after which candidates will be able to fill in their preferred choices of government and private medical colleges across India. The official counselling schedule is likely to be released by July 31 or during the first week of August. The Round 1 seat allotment result is expected by mid-August, with selected candidates required to report to their allotted colleges before August 31, 2026.

Health Minister Reviews NEET UG 2026 Counselling Process During the review meeting, Jagat Prakash Nadda assessed the counselling schedule, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, grievance redressal system, candidate support services, and coordination with participating institutions. He directed officials to ensure that the counselling process remains transparent, fair, merit-based, and smooth for all candidates. MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Check Complete NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Here Accessibility Measures for PwBD Candidates The number of designated assessment centres for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) has been increased from 16 to 61 across the country. According to the official release, the move is aimed at ensuring equal opportunity while maintaining academic standards, professional competence, and patient safety for candidates under the PwBD category.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Live Simplified Counselling. Fewer Visits. More Convenience.



NEET UG 2026 Counselling has been redesigned to put students first. Key admission formalities can now be completed online, cutting down repeated trips to allotted colleges and making the process faster, smoother, and more… pic.twitter.com/FuVWweJWIB — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 30, 2026 Simplification In Post-Seat Allotment Process The MCC has also introduced changes to simplify the post-seat allotment process. Candidates will now be required to complete one-time physical reporting, one-time verification of original documents, and a one-time payment of admission fees, making the admission process more streamlined and convenient. NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Required Documents For Admission

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Scorecard/Rank Letter

Class 10 and 12 certificate and marksheet

Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence/Passport

Passport-size photographs (likely eight)

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwBD certificate (if applicable) What Does NEET UG 2026 Counselling Comprise? The NEET UG 2026 counselling process allows eligible candidates to apply for their preferred medical colleges and courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The remaining 85 per cent of seats are filled through state counselling conducted by individual states. After submitting their choices, candidates will be allotted seats based on merit, preferences, and seat availability. Those who accept their allotted seat must report to the allotted college for document verification and other admission formalities, including payment of the seat acceptance fee.