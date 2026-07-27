MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: Check Expected Dates, Required Documents Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule: The MCC NEET UG counselling schedule will be released shortly on the official website mcc.nic.in, as per the official announcement by the council. The registrations may start in the first week of August, 2026. Check complete schedule here.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to commence the NEET UG 2026 counselling process in the coming days. The complete schedule for the counselling rounds is expected anytime now, for All India Quota (AIQ) 15 per cent seats. Students who passed the Re-NEET held on June 21, 2026 must participate in the counselling process for admission into their preferred government and private medical colleges across India. The counselling schedule for the remaining 85 per cent seats will be released by the respective state authorities. The official MCC counselling website has notified students that the schedule will be released shortly and advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates, notifications and announcements. Check the schedule here.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Expected Counselling Schedule The MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule for the AIQ 15 per cent seats is expected shortly, with registrations for round 1 of the allotment process starting in the first week of August and the result likely being declared by August 20, 2026. Activity Expected Date MCC NEET UG 2026 Schedule Release Out Shortly (Official Announcement) Registration Starts For NEET UG Round 1 Counselling By First Week of August, 2026 NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result Out By Mid-August, 2026 College Reporting Date For Students Who Accept Round 1 Allotted Seats By End of August, 2026 NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Date By Mid-September, 2026 NEET UG Round 3 Counselling Date By September End Counselling Round For Vacant Seats October, 2026

When Will MCC Release NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule? MCC is likely to release the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule shortly with registrations likely starting around August 7, 2026. Students will be able to download the 2026 counselling schedule for AIQ 15 per cent seat quota on the official website of the committee mcc.nic.in. Also Check|NEET 2026 Counselling Schedule LIVE Updates: Registration Dates, Fees, Documents Required Anti-Paper Leak Bill: What Happened, What Happens Next, and What Students Should Expect The Union Cabinet, on July 24, 2026, approved the anti-paper leak bill to curb irregularities and malpractices, including paper leaks in public examinations such as NEET and TET. What Happened, Why Was It Introduced? The anti-paper leak bill comes in the wake of student protests over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and several other parts of the country. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for stricter measures to safeguard the integrity of public examinations.

What Is Happening Today? Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh is set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament today, July 27, during the second week of the Monsoon Session. What Should Students Expect? The bill will introduce stricter penalties for those involved in paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations. It proposes increasing the minimum jail term from three years to five years, with imprisonment extending up to 10 years in serious cases. Offenders may also face fines of up to ₹10 crore. For students, the legislation is aimed at strengthening the security and credibility of public examinations, while acting as a stronger deterrent against future paper leaks and examination-related malpractices.

Check Participating Institutes Details On MCC Portal For NEET UG 2026 Students can check the details of the institutes that will be participating in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process via MCC’s online portal. They can search about the institute and its offered programme based on its type, that is, whether it comes under Central University, Deemed University. The online portal also shares details of AIIMS, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and specifically for B.Sc Nursing NEET UG institutes. To check the details of institutes participating in the NEET UG counselling process, visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on “Participating Institute Details NEET UG 2026” under the “ Important Link” section. Select the type of institute and then the institute and the programme. Click on “Submit” and the details will be displayed on the screen for the respective institute.