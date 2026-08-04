Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Begins 6 AM Tomorrow At tsmedadm.tsche.in
The Telangana NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule is out. Registrations begin tomorrow, August 5 at 6 am. Candidates can check the application fees, required documents and official notice download link here.
Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, Warangal has released the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule. The registration process will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026, at 6 am. Eligible candidates can register for admission to government and private medical and dental colleges in the state through the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in. The registration window will remain open until August 12, 2026, at 6 pm.
The registration process is a one-time opportunity. Candidates must complete their registration and upload all required documents within the specified period, as no further chance will be provided. After document verification, the university will publish a provisional merit list, which will be prepared based on candidates’ NEET UG 2026 ranks and the prescribed eligibility criteria.
Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Application Fees
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Category
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Registration Fees
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Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) category candidates
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Rs. 4,000
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Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates
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Rs. 3, 200
Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling Scheduled PDF Download Link
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Documents Required For Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling
- NEET UG 2026 Score Card (Mandatory)
- Birth Certificate or Class 10 (SSC) Marks Memo (Mandatory)
- Class 12 (Intermediate) Marks Memo or Qualifying Exam Certificate (Grade Certificate not accepted) (Mandatory)
- Study Certificates for Classes 9 and 10 (Mandatory)
- Study Certificates for Intermediate/Class 11 and 12 (Mandatory)
- Transfer Certificate (TC) from Class 12/Intermediate (Mandatory)
- Community (Caste) Certificate, if applicable
- Minority Certificate (for Muslim candidates applying to Minority Medical Colleges), if applicable
- EWS Income and Asset Certificate (valid for 2026–27), if applicable
- Latest Parental Income Certificate, if applicable
- NCC Certificate, if applicable
- Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) Certificate, if applicable
- Police Martyrs’ Children (PMC) Certificate, if applicable
- SCCL Certificate (for admission to specified colleges), if applicable
- Parent’s Employment Certificate for candidates who studied outside Telangana due to their parent’s government service, if applicable
- Anglo-Indian Certificate, if applicable
- Residence Certificate (for candidates who did not study in an educational institution for the required period), if applicable
- Aadhaar Card
- Recent Passport-Size Photograph
- Candidate’s Specimen Signature
How To Register For NEET UG Counselling?
- Visit the official website tsmedadm.tsche.in.
- On the homepage, click on “NEET UG 2026 counselling registration”.
- Enter your NEET roll number, application number and date of birth.
- Submit the required documents.
- You will be successfully registered for the admission process.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.