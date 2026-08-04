Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration Begins 6 AM Tomorrow At tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, Warangal has released the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule. The registration process will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026, at 6 am. Eligible candidates can register for admission to government and private medical and dental colleges in the state through the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in. The registration window will remain open until August 12, 2026, at 6 pm.

The registration process is a one-time opportunity. Candidates must complete their registration and upload all required documents within the specified period, as no further chance will be provided. After document verification, the university will publish a provisional merit list, which will be prepared based on candidates’ NEET UG 2026 ranks and the prescribed eligibility criteria.