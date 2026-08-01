Telangana NEET Merit List 2026 Released for 38,021 Candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in
Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the Telangana NEET UG 2026 Merit List featuring 38,021 qualified applicants for MBBS and BDS counselling under the state and management quotas. Listed candidates must verify their credentials, submit grievances if necessary, and complete web option submissions for seat allotment.
Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has released the Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 that includes the state ranks of 38,021 applicants who have qualified the exam. Candidates desiring admissions to undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental (BDS) programmes through 85% State Quota, Management seats in both Government and Private medical/dental colleges in Telangana state can download the entire merit list in PDF form from the official site knruhs.telangana.gov.in.
The merit list that has been prepared systematically based on candidate performance in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exam is the initial and most important step for the online counselling and seat allocation process. Candidates listed in the merit list are advised to cross-check their personal and educational details, such as All India Rank (AIR), State merit rank, category, gender, and local status. After publishing the merit list, KNRUHS will create a redressal forum to address the concerns of the candidates before compiling the rank list. The successful candidates in the Nationalt list will get a chance to participate in the web options submission and choice filling as well as physical document verification process for Round 1 seat allotment.
How to Check the Telangana NEET Rank-Wise List of Qualified Candidates?
To Check the Telangana NEET rank- wise list of qualified candidates, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of KNRUHS by accessing the site through the URL knruhs.telangana.gov.in using your web browser.
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Click on the menu bar and select either admission or notification from there which is available in the home page.
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Locate the option of Telangana NEET UG rank wise list of successful candidates.
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Download the merit list document which will be displayed automatically on your computer screen in PDF format.
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Press the control F button on your keyboard to locate your rank using your roll number/name.
Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: Key Highlights & Overview
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Conducting Authority
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Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal
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Event
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Telangana NEET UG State Rank / Merit List 2026 Release
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Total Qualified Candidates
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38,021
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Courses Offered
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MBBS and BDS
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Admission Quota
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85% State Quota & Private College Management Quota
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Official Website
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.