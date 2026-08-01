Telangana NEET Merit List 2026 Released for 38,021 Candidates at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Telangana NEET Merit List 2026: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, has released the Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 that includes the state ranks of 38,021 applicants who have qualified the exam. Candidates desiring admissions to undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental (BDS) programmes through 85% State Quota, Management seats in both Government and Private medical/dental colleges in Telangana state can download the entire merit list in PDF form from the official site knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

The merit list that has been prepared systematically based on candidate performance in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exam is the initial and most important step for the online counselling and seat allocation process. Candidates listed in the merit list are advised to cross-check their personal and educational details, such as All India Rank (AIR), State merit rank, category, gender, and local status. After publishing the merit list, KNRUHS will create a redressal forum to address the concerns of the candidates before compiling the rank list. The successful candidates in the Nationalt list will get a chance to participate in the web options submission and choice filling as well as physical document verification process for Round 1 seat allotment.