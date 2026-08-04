NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Fee Explained: Category-wise Charges, Security Deposit and Refund Rules

NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration begins tomorrow, August 5, 2026. Check the complete registration fee, refundable security deposit, category-wise charges for AIQ, Central Universities, and Deemed Universities.

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is set to begin NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration from August 5 for admissions to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and other participating institutes. Along with registration, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee and a refundable security deposit, depending on the counselling category they apply for. Many aspirants are confused about the difference between the registration fee and the security deposit. Read the article below to understand the whole process. NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Fee The registration fee varies according to the type of counselling and candidate category. Counselling Category Registration Fee (Non-Refundable) AIQ/Central Universities: General/EWS Rs 1,000 AIQ/Central Universities: SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 500 Deemed Universities (All Categories) Rs 5,000

NOTE: The registration fee is non-refundable, even if a candidate does not receive a seat during counselling. Also Check: NEET UG Counselling 2026 LIVE NEET UG Counselling 2026 Security Deposit Apart from the registration fee, candidates must also pay a security deposit, which is refundable under MCC rules if the candidate follows the counselling guidelines. Counselling Category Refundable Security Deposit AIQ/Central Universities: General/EWS Rs 10,000 AIQ/Central Universities: SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 5,000 Deemed Universities (All Categories) Rs 2,00,000 NOTE: The security deposit is generally refunded after the counselling process if the candidate does not forfeit it by violating counselling rules. Registration Fee vs Security Deposit: What's the Difference? Candidates often confuse these two payments. Here's how they differ:

Registration Fee: Mandatory, non-refundable amount paid to participate in counselling.

Security Deposit: Refundable amount returned after counselling, provided the candidate complies with MCC rules and does not forfeit the seat under applicable conditions. Also Check: NEET Supreme Court Hearing How to Pay the NEET Counselling Fee? Candidates can pay the counselling fee online through the official MCC counselling portal using: Debit Card

Credit Card

Net Banking

UPI (if available on the payment gateway) The payment receipt should be downloaded and saved for future reference during counselling and admission. NEET UG Counselling 2026 The MCC counselling process includes online registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification and reporting at the allotted institute. Admissions are conducted based on NEET UG rank, category, seat availability and candidate preferences. Registration for Round 1 is scheduled to begin on August 5, and candidates are advised to complete the process within the given timeline.