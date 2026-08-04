NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC to Examine Centre’s Affidavit on Question Paper Security and NTA Safeguards

The Supreme Court is set to examine the Centre’s affidavit explaining the security mechanisms adopted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG, including safeguards followed from the printing of question papers to their delivery at examination centres. The matter is being heard amid ongoing petitions seeking stronger reforms in the conduct of NEET and greater accountability from the National Testing Agency, NTA.

The Centre informed the apex court that it intends to place on record the complete process involved in handling NEET question papers and the measures implemented to prevent leaks and other examination irregularities.

Why is the Supreme Court Hearing the Matter?

The petitions before the Supreme Court stem over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for detailed reforms in the functioning of the NTA. Petitioners have sought stricter safeguards to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in one of India's largest medical entrance examinations.