NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC to Examine Centre’s Affidavit on Question Paper Security and NTA Safeguards
The Supreme Court will examine the Centre’s affidavit detailing NEET question paper security measures and reforms adopted by the NTA following the 2026 paper leak controversy.
The Supreme Court is set to examine the Centre’s affidavit explaining the security mechanisms adopted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG, including safeguards followed from the printing of question papers to their delivery at examination centres. The matter is being heard amid ongoing petitions seeking stronger reforms in the conduct of NEET and greater accountability from the National Testing Agency, NTA.
The Centre informed the apex court that it intends to place on record the complete process involved in handling NEET question papers and the measures implemented to prevent leaks and other examination irregularities.
Why is the Supreme Court Hearing the Matter?
The petitions before the Supreme Court stem over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for detailed reforms in the functioning of the NTA. Petitioners have sought stricter safeguards to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in one of India's largest medical entrance examinations.
During the hearing, the Centre requested time to submit a detailed affidavit outlining every stage of the examination process from printing and packaging of question papers to their secure transportation and distribution to candidates.
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Centre to Detail Question Paper Security Measures
According to submissions made before the court, the affidavit will explain:
- The process followed for printing NEET question papers
- Security protocols during packaging and transportation
- Measures to prevent unauthorized access to confidential examination material
- Procedures followed until question papers reach candidates at examination centres
The affidavit is expected to help the Supreme Court assess whether the current safeguards are sufficient to protect the integrity of the examination process.
NTA Highlights Reforms Introduced After NEET Controversy
The National Testing Agency has informed the court that it has implemented a series of reforms following the issues surrounding NEET-UG 2026. These include exam security, improving digital infrastructure, and introducing additional safeguards to lessen the risk of question paper leaks.
Separately, the NTA has also floated a Rs 7.5 crore security tender aimed at enhancing protection of its offices, confidential examination material, personnel, and other critical infrastructure.
What Happens Next?
The Supreme Court is expected to examine the Centre's affidavit during the next hearing before deciding whether any further directions are required regarding NEET question paper security and broader reforms in the examination system.
The outcome of the proceedings could influence future security protocols adopted by the NTA for conducting national-level entrance examinations and may shape additional measures aimed at strengthening public confidence in the examination process.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.