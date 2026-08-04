MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Registration Begins August 5; Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for NEET UG 2026 counselling tomorrow, August 5, 2026. Students who qualified the Re-NEET examination held on June 21 can complete the application process on the official website, mcc.nic.in, using their NEET Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth. Once registered, candidates can log in using their application number and password to fill in their preferred choices of MBBS and BDS colleges across government and private institutions for admission.

The counselling will be held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ), Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing and deemed universities.