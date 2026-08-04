MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Registration Begins August 5; Check Direct Link, Steps To Apply
The NEET UG 2026 counselling registration will begin tomorrow, August 5, 2026, and continue until August 12 at 3 pm. Candidates will need to enter their NEET Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth, and upload documents such as Class 10 and 12 marksheets, photographs, and other required certificates.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for NEET UG 2026 counselling tomorrow, August 5, 2026. Students who qualified the Re-NEET examination held on June 21 can complete the application process on the official website, mcc.nic.in, using their NEET Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth. Once registered, candidates can log in using their application number and password to fill in their preferred choices of MBBS and BDS colleges across government and private institutions for admission.
The counselling will be held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ), Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing and deemed universities.
What Time Will NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration Start?
It is highly likely that the registration process starts at around 11 am or before 4 pm. Though, the MCC has not announced exact timing, candidates can expect the registrations to begin during the early hours of the day.
How To Register For NEET UG 2026 Counselling?
- Visit the official website mcc.nic.in and click on “NEET UG Counselling 2026” under the “Candidate Activity” section.
- Enter your NEET Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth.
- Upload the required documents, including the NEET UG scorecard, valid photo ID, Class 10 and 12 certificates, photograph, signature, and category/special certificates (if applicable).
- Complete the registration process successfully.
- Log in with your credentials and fill in your preferred college choices.
MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Application Form (To Be Activated)
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Live Updates
Important Details Candidates Should Know For NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration
Candidates participating in the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU and Jamia Millia Islamia), AFMC, ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing counselling process will be required to pay the prescribed registration and security fees. The fee structure is different for deemed universities.
- Registration Fee: UR/EWS candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000, while SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates will need to pay Rs 500.
- Security Fee: UR/EWS candidates must also pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000, while SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates are required to pay Rs 5,000.
- Fee For Deemed Universities: The registration fee for deemed universities is Rs 5,000 for all candidates, while the refundable security fee is Rs 2,00,000.
- Candidates applying for both deemed and other participating institutions will be required to pay only the higher registration and security fee.
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MCC NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Starts
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August 5
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling Ends
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August 12 ( 3 pm), fee payment window closes at 6 pm
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling
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August 6 to August 13 ( 11 am)
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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Choice Locking
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August 12 ( 4 pm) to August 13 ( 11 am)
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MCC Processes Seat Allotment For Round 1
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August 13 to August 16, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Result
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August 17
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Candidates to report to their allotted college
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August 18 to August 22, 2026
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Institutes verify data of joined candidates
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August 23, 2026
MCC Portal Allows Students To Estimate Their Likely Seat
- Visit the MCC official website and navigate to Medical Counselling → Undergraduate (Previous Years) → Composite Allotment List from the homepage.
- Check the previous years’ allotment lists to understand admission trends and likely seat allotments.
- Keep in mind that the previous years’ data is only indicative and does not guarantee allotment for the current year’s counselling.
- Candidates can also access opening and closing ranks, along with course-wise and category-wise cut-offs, from the Downloads section of the MCC website.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.