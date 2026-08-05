MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial For Candidates - Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The registration process for NEET UG 2026 counselling will start today, August 5, 2026, on the official website, mcc.nic.in. To help candidates complete the process without confusion, the Ministry of Health has released a detailed video tutorial explaining every stage of the counselling process. The tutorial guides students through registration, choice filling, choice locking, fee payment and other important steps involved in securing admission through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Video Tutorial

According to the video, candidates must log in using their NEET UG 2026 roll number and password after completing the registration process. Once logged in, students will be able to access different sections for checking their seat allotment status, submitting their willingness, uploading documents and downloading the seat allotment letter. The portal also displays the choice filling and locking status, allowing candidates to see the total number of choices available, the number of options filled, remaining choices and whether their preferences have been locked successfully.