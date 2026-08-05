MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial For Candidates - Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET Counselling 2026: NEET UG 2026 counselling registration starts today, August 5 at mcc.nic.in. The Ministry of Health has also released a step-by-step video tutorial explaining registration, choice filling, choice locking, document upload, fee payment and the admission process after seat allotment.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The registration process for NEET UG 2026 counselling will start today, August 5, 2026, on the official website, mcc.nic.in. To help candidates complete the process without confusion, the Ministry of Health has released a detailed video tutorial explaining every stage of the counselling process. The tutorial guides students through registration, choice filling, choice locking, fee payment and other important steps involved in securing admission through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
MCC NEET UG 2026 Counselling Video Tutorial
According to the video, candidates must log in using their NEET UG 2026 roll number and password after completing the registration process. Once logged in, students will be able to access different sections for checking their seat allotment status, submitting their willingness, uploading documents and downloading the seat allotment letter. The portal also displays the choice filling and locking status, allowing candidates to see the total number of choices available, the number of options filled, remaining choices and whether their preferences have been locked successfully.
Watch these step-by-step tutorial videos, developed as advance guidance for candidates to help them understand the seat allotment process under MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026. The tutorials explain the new student-friendly counselling process, enabling candidates to navigate the… pic.twitter.com/UCCXz6qhQ8— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 3, 2026
Documents Required for NEET UG 2026 Counselling
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- MCC Seat Allotment Letter
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Class 12 Marksheet
- Valid Photo ID Proof
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer Certificate
- Recent Passport-size Photographs
How to Register for NEET UG 2026 Counselling?
- Visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in
- Click on “NEET UG Counselling 2026” under the Candidate Activity section.
- Complete the registration by entering the required details.
- Log in using your NEET UG roll number and password.
- Fill and arrange your preferred colleges and courses.
- Pay the counselling fee and lock your choices before the deadline.
- Wait for the seat allotment result.
- If allotted a seat, either accept and report to the allotted institute or choose the Float option to participate in the next counselling round.
What After NEET UG 2026 Counselling Registration?
After completing registration and choice filling, candidates should carefully review all the preferences entered before locking them. Once the choice locking window closes, MCC will process the allotment based on candidates’ NEET rank, preferences, seat availability and reservation criteria. Students allotted a seat must download their allotment letter from the portal and report to the assigned college within the prescribed timeline along with the required original documents for verification and admission.
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