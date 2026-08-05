MCC Issues Instructions for Puducherry Domicile Candidates Applying to JIPMER Internal Quota

MCC Notice: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), working under the aegis of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has issued an important notification in relation to candidates who have applied for admission under Puducherry Internal Quota at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Issued on 5th August 2026, this notification has come in wake of official communication received by the DGHS from the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry dated 4th August 2026.

As per the new guidelines, candidates whose names figure on the official domicile list forwarded by the state authorities are alone eligible for registration in the JIPMER Internal Quota. Moreover, the candidates who have been allotted seats in this category are required to produce their original and valid domicile documents at the time of physical reporting and document verification at the institute. The MCC has issued a strong caveat in this regard that failure to produce valid domicile documents at the time of joining physically would lead to automatic cancellation of the seat allotted to the candidate.