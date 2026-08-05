MCC Issues Instructions for Puducherry Domicile Candidates Applying to JIPMER Internal Quota
MCC Notice: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) mandates that only candidates listed in the official Puducherry domicile list issued by the UT Health Directorate can register for JIPMER’s internal quota (Puducherry/Karaikal). Candidates must produce valid domicile proof during physical joining, failing which their allotted seats will be cancelled immediately.
MCC Notice: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), working under the aegis of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has issued an important notification in relation to candidates who have applied for admission under Puducherry Internal Quota at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Issued on 5th August 2026, this notification has come in wake of official communication received by the DGHS from the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry dated 4th August 2026.
As per the new guidelines, candidates whose names figure on the official domicile list forwarded by the state authorities are alone eligible for registration in the JIPMER Internal Quota. Moreover, the candidates who have been allotted seats in this category are required to produce their original and valid domicile documents at the time of physical reporting and document verification at the institute. The MCC has issued a strong caveat in this regard that failure to produce valid domicile documents at the time of joining physically would lead to automatic cancellation of the seat allotted to the candidate.
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MCC Instructions for Puducherry Domicile Candidates: Highlights
Below mentioned are the key highlights related to the MCC Instructions for Puducherry Domicile Candidates:
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Feature
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Details
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Issuing Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), DGHS, Govt. of India
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Notice Reference No.
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Ref. U-11011/07/2026-MEC
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Issue Date
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August 5, 2026
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Target Institution
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JIPMER Puducherry & JIPMER Karaikal
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Target Quota
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Puducherry Internal / UT Resident Quota
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Official Portal
What Candidates Need to Do?
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Verification of Name Status: Before making choices in the MCC Portal, make sure that your name is on the list of merit order of domicile certificates from the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare for the state of Puducherry.
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Original Certificate: Make sure to have the latest certificates of domicile/residence of the state of Puducherry.
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Report Ready: All original credentials are ready for verification.
Key Directives Issued by MCC
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Eligibility Limit: Candidates can register themselves for JIPMER internal quota only if they appear in the official list of Puducherry domicile candidates.
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Issue of Official List: The list of Puducherry domicile candidates is officially released by UT Directorate of Health Services.
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Physical Verification Requirement: Shortlisted candidates need to produce domicile certificates physically while joining physically at the college.
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Seat Cancellation: If there is no valid proof of domicile available in the physical document verification, then the seat will be cancelled immediately.
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Double Campuses: These are the strict criteria that apply for both the campuses of Puducherry and Karaikal.
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Verification before Registration: Candidates need to check their names on the official list of the state before registration on the portal of MCC.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.