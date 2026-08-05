MS Ramaiah Medical College Admission Guide: MBBS Fee Structure, Opening & Closing Cutoff Ranks

MS Ramaiah Medical College: M.S. Ramaiah Medical College (MSRMC) Bangalore, one of the leading private medical colleges in Karnataka, is an affiliate college of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Famous for its modern facilities, experienced teaching faculty, and high clinical exposure opportunities, MSRMC is preferred by candidates aspiring for MBBS programmes across the country. MSRMC conducts admissions in its undergraduate medical course based purely on merit, considering candidate NEET UG scores for the entrance test, which is only conducted by the counselling of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

It is very important for aspirants to be aware of the admission requirements and the college fee structure and NEET cutoff rank because it changes a lot depending upon the seat quota. There are various modes of admission available in MSRMC; Karnataka State Government Quota Seats, Private/Open Merit Seats, Management Quota Seats, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Seats. Those who are going to apply for government and private merit seats have to qualify for strict closing cutoff ranks, as they face tough competition in terms of high NEET scores.