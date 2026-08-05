MS Ramaiah Medical College Admission Guide: MBBS Fee Structure, Opening & Closing Cutoff Ranks
MS Ramaiah Medical College: MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore offers merit-based MBBS, MD/MS, and super-specialty admissions via KEA counseling using NEET scores. Fees and cutoff ranks vary significantly across Government, Private, Management, and NRI quotas. Candidates apply through a six-step online process involving NEET qualification, KEA registration, document verification, option entry, seat allotment, and fee payment.
MS Ramaiah Medical College: M.S. Ramaiah Medical College (MSRMC) Bangalore, one of the leading private medical colleges in Karnataka, is an affiliate college of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Famous for its modern facilities, experienced teaching faculty, and high clinical exposure opportunities, MSRMC is preferred by candidates aspiring for MBBS programmes across the country. MSRMC conducts admissions in its undergraduate medical course based purely on merit, considering candidate NEET UG scores for the entrance test, which is only conducted by the counselling of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).
It is very important for aspirants to be aware of the admission requirements and the college fee structure and NEET cutoff rank because it changes a lot depending upon the seat quota. There are various modes of admission available in MSRMC; Karnataka State Government Quota Seats, Private/Open Merit Seats, Management Quota Seats, and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Seats. Those who are going to apply for government and private merit seats have to qualify for strict closing cutoff ranks, as they face tough competition in terms of high NEET scores.
How To Apply For The MS Ramaiah Medical College Admission?
To Apply For The MS Ramaiah Medical College admission, follow the steps given below:
-
Ensure that you have secured the minimum percentile required for qualification in the NEET UG test.
-
Register yourself online via the KEA website when there are announcements for medical counselling.
-
Take part in the KEA offline or online document verification process to ensure your eligibility.
-
Choose MS Ramaiah Medical College and select the preferred category seats while filling in the options.
-
Get the seat allotment letter once the KEA releases the list according to your ranking.
-
Make the fee payment and appear at the college along with original documents.
MS Ramaiah Medical College Admission 2026: Fee And Eligibility
To know the eligibility and fee structures of MS Ramaiah Medical College, check the table given below:
|
Course
|
Seat Category
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Annual Tuition Fee
|
Total Course Fee
|
MBBS (4.5 Yrs + 1 Yr Internship)
|
Government Quota (SQ)
|
• 10+2: Passed PCB & English with 50% aggregate (40% for SC/ST/OBC)
• NEET UG: Valid score (50th percentile General, 40th percentile SC/ST/OBC)
• Age: Minimum 17 years by Dec 31, 2026
• Domicile: Karnataka Candidates via KEA
|
₹1,57,371 / year
|
₹7.08 Lakhs
|
Private / Open Quota (GMP/OPMQ)
|
• Same academic & NEET UG requirements as above
• Open to Karnataka & non-Karnataka candidates via KEA
|
₹10,00,000 – ₹11,00,000 / year
|
₹45.00 – ₹49.50 Lakhs
|
Management Quota (MQ)
|
• Qualified NEET UG score
• 10+2 pass with required aggregate
|
₹25,15,750 / year
|
₹1.13 Crore
|
NRI Quota
|
• NRI / OCI / PIO status or sponsored candidates
• Qualified NEET UG score
|
₹45,15,750 / year
|
₹2.03 Crore
|
MD / MS (Postgraduate - 3 Years)
|
Government Quota (KEA)
|
• Degree: MBBS degree from an NMC-recognized institution
• Internship: Completed mandatory 1-year internship
• Exam: Valid NEET PG qualifying percentile
• Registration: Registered with State Medical Council / NMC
|
₹3,84,000 – ₹8,08,108 / year (varies by specialty)
|
₹11.5 Lakhs – ₹24.2 Lakhs
|
Private / Management Quota
|
• Same academic & NEET PG qualification requirements
|
₹15,00,000 – ₹45,00,000+ / year (Clinical vs Non-Clinical)
|
₹45 Lakhs – ₹1.35 Crore+
|
DM / M.Ch (Super Specialization - 3 Years)
|
All Categories
|
• Degree: MD / MS or DNB in relevant discipline
• Exam: Valid NEET SS qualifying percentile
|
₹15,00,000 – ₹45,00,000 / year
|
₹45 Lakhs – ₹1.35 Crore
MS Ramaiah Medical College Admission 2026: Opening & Closing Cutoff Ranks
Following are the expected MSRMC and Bangalore NEET UG cut-off ranks for admissions to the 2026 batch, segregated according to the seat reservation and category:
|
Quota Category
|
Sub-Category / Domicile
|
Expected Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Expected Closing Rank (AIR)
|
Target NEET Score (Out of 720)
|
Government Quota (SQ)
|
Karnataka General Merit (GM)
|
10,500
|
2,800
|
625 - 635+
|
Karnataka OBC (2A / 2B / 3A / 3B)
|
12,000
|
18,500
|
610 - 625
|
Karnataka SC / ST
|
45,000
|
95,000
|
510 - 560
|
Private / Open Quota (OPMQ / GMP)
|
General / All India Open Merit
|
42,000
|
65,000
|
540 - 580
|
Karnataka Private Domicile (GMP)
|
38,000
|
55,000
|
555 - 585
|
Management Quota (MQ / Q-Quota)
|
Management / Institutional
|
1,15,000
|
2,80,000
|
320 - 480
|
NRI Quota
|
NRI / NRI Sponsored
|
4,50,000
|
9,50,000+
|
160 - 250 (NEET Qualified)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.