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AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 14:16 IST

NTA has announced the NEET 2026 results. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s and expected 2026 cutoffs for all the AIIMS campuses. Analyse the closing ranks carefully  to find the best AIIMS institute for your rank. 

AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling
AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET 2026 results on July 16, 2026 along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the NEET examination can now check their admission status on mcc.nic.in. After the announcement of results, many aspirants are now looking for the cutoff required for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Though, AIIMS MBBS 2026 cutoff ranks will be released after the NEET counselling Round 1. Candidates can check the previous year closing ranks for all 20 AIIMS campuses and the expected NEET 2026 cutoff marks for AIIMS.

NEET AIIMS Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Rank

The table below shows the category wise previous year's NEET closing ranks for all AIIMS campuses. Amongst all the 20 campuses, AIIMS Delhi noticed the most competitive cutoff followed by AIIMS Jodhpur. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have more lenient closing ranks than the General category. 

College

General

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

AIIMS, New Delhi

47

254

206

644

1405

AIIMS, Jodhpur

392

1153

766

6920

7353

AIIMS, Bhopal

524

1582

1142

7030

11713

AIIMS, Rishikesh

685

1540

1077

8240

11475

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

706

2259

1481

6034

14786

AIIMS, Nagpur

862

1885

1520

8326

16192

AIIMS, Raipur

1235

2621

1914

12231

22885

AIIMS, Mangalagiri

1357

4369

2520

15527

31007

AIIMS, Patna

1528

2988

2132

14209

28862

AIIMS, Bathinda

1732

2999

2369

19176

36036

AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad)

1782

3956

2894

16647

39391

AIIMS, Rajkot

1997

3215

2998

21306

39706

AIIMS, Gorakhpur

2091

3081

2654

21412

45366

AIIMS, Bilaspur

2183

3630

2959

20587

40476

AIIMS, Kalyani

2276

4292

3406

17433

48654

AIIMS, Rai Bareli

2600

3646

3279

23301

41778

AIIMS, Deoghar

3164

4493

3784

28136

51396

AIIMS, Guwahati

3177

5310

4063

30794

54984

AIIMS, Jammu

3384

4603

4085

32194

43200

AIIMS, Madurai

3590

6467

4627

33807

55735

NEET AIIMS Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

This table highlights the expected AIIMS 2026 cutoffs for all campuses. Candidates with a rank between 40-55 have higher chances of securing admission at AIIMS Delhi. Whereas campuses like AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Jammu, and AIIMS Madurai have more lenient cutoffs than all the top IITs. 

AIIMS College

General

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

AIIMS New Delhi

44 - 56

232 - 268

198 - 238

628 - 684

1372 - 1468

AIIMS Jodhpur

376 - 418

1098 - 1216

736 - 824

6768 - 7215

7186 - 7812

AIIMS Bhopal

508 - 562

1492 - 1648

1094 - 1218

6884 - 7426

11472 - 12218

AIIMS Rishikesh

648 - 728

1442 - 1598

982 - 1148

7986 - 8538

11128 - 11942

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

682 - 758

2186 - 2348

1436 - 1568

5862 - 6318

14418 - 15176

AIIMS Nagpur

826 - 934

1792 - 1948

1442 - 1608

8068 - 8724

15742 - 16528

AIIMS Raipur

1216 - 1318

2536 - 2688

1846 - 1992

11824 - 12468

22486 - 23472

AIIMS Mangalagiri

1312 - 1448

4192 - 4496

2398 - 2592

15024 - 15986

30486 - 31972

AIIMS Patna

1442 - 1618

2826 - 3098

2042 - 2198

13786 - 14684

27942 - 29486

AIIMS Bathinda

1642 - 1812

2868 - 3092

2238 - 2446

18472 - 19486

34928 - 36482

AIIMS Bibinagar

1694 - 1912

3786 - 4124

2728 - 2996

15942 - 16986

38382 - 39946

AIIMS Rajkot

1886 - 2118

3072 - 3328

2826 - 3114

20386 - 21972

38842 - 40486

AIIMS Gorakhpur

1988 - 2216

2968 - 3218

2524 - 2792

20324 - 21948

44382 - 46128

AIIMS Bilaspur

2086 - 2324

3382 - 3716

2828 - 3064

19872 - 21084

39786 - 41472

AIIMS Kalyani

2188 - 2418

3976 - 4428

3268 - 3614

16842 - 17986

47386 - 50124

AIIMS Rae Bareli

2486 - 2768

3478 - 3816

3042 - 3328

22418 - 24072

40286 - 42618

AIIMS Deoghar

2984 - 3318

4186 - 4618

3568 - 4016

26842 - 28986

49842 - 52186

AIIMS Guwahati

3028 - 3416

4968 - 5428

3886 - 4324

29384 - 31518

53386 - 55142

AIIMS Jammu

3186 - 3528

4286 - 4824

3986 - 4318

30284 - 33172

41846 - 44128

AIIMS Madurai

3384 - 3718

6086 - 6618

4386 - 4818

32384 - 34618

54386 - 56248

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 13:54 IST

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