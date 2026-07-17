AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET 2026 results on July 16, 2026 along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the NEET examination can now check their admission status on mcc.nic.in. After the announcement of results, many aspirants are now looking for the cutoff required for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Though, AIIMS MBBS 2026 cutoff ranks will be released after the NEET counselling Round 1. Candidates can check the previous year closing ranks for all 20 AIIMS campuses and the expected NEET 2026 cutoff marks for AIIMS.

NEET AIIMS Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Rank

The table below shows the category wise previous year's NEET closing ranks for all AIIMS campuses. Amongst all the 20 campuses, AIIMS Delhi noticed the most competitive cutoff followed by AIIMS Jodhpur. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have more lenient closing ranks than the General category.