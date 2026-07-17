AIIMS Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected, Previous Year Closing Ranks Before Counselling
NTA has announced the NEET 2026 results. Candidates awaiting Round 1 cutoff can check the previous year’s and expected 2026 cutoffs for all the AIIMS campuses. Analyse the closing ranks carefully to find the best AIIMS institute for your rank.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET 2026 results on July 16, 2026 along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the NEET examination can now check their admission status on mcc.nic.in. After the announcement of results, many aspirants are now looking for the cutoff required for admission to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Though, AIIMS MBBS 2026 cutoff ranks will be released after the NEET counselling Round 1. Candidates can check the previous year closing ranks for all 20 AIIMS campuses and the expected NEET 2026 cutoff marks for AIIMS.
NEET AIIMS Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Rank
The table below shows the category wise previous year's NEET closing ranks for all AIIMS campuses. Amongst all the 20 campuses, AIIMS Delhi noticed the most competitive cutoff followed by AIIMS Jodhpur. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have more lenient closing ranks than the General category.
|
College
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
AIIMS, New Delhi
|
47
|
254
|
206
|
644
|
1405
|
AIIMS, Jodhpur
|
392
|
1153
|
766
|
6920
|
7353
|
AIIMS, Bhopal
|
524
|
1582
|
1142
|
7030
|
11713
|
AIIMS, Rishikesh
|
685
|
1540
|
1077
|
8240
|
11475
|
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar
|
706
|
2259
|
1481
|
6034
|
14786
|
AIIMS, Nagpur
|
862
|
1885
|
1520
|
8326
|
16192
|
AIIMS, Raipur
|
1235
|
2621
|
1914
|
12231
|
22885
|
AIIMS, Mangalagiri
|
1357
|
4369
|
2520
|
15527
|
31007
|
AIIMS, Patna
|
1528
|
2988
|
2132
|
14209
|
28862
|
AIIMS, Bathinda
|
1732
|
2999
|
2369
|
19176
|
36036
|
AIIMS, Bibinagar (Hyderabad)
|
1782
|
3956
|
2894
|
16647
|
39391
|
AIIMS, Rajkot
|
1997
|
3215
|
2998
|
21306
|
39706
|
AIIMS, Gorakhpur
|
2091
|
3081
|
2654
|
21412
|
45366
|
AIIMS, Bilaspur
|
2183
|
3630
|
2959
|
20587
|
40476
|
AIIMS, Kalyani
|
2276
|
4292
|
3406
|
17433
|
48654
|
AIIMS, Rai Bareli
|
2600
|
3646
|
3279
|
23301
|
41778
|
AIIMS, Deoghar
|
3164
|
4493
|
3784
|
28136
|
51396
|
AIIMS, Guwahati
|
3177
|
5310
|
4063
|
30794
|
54984
|
AIIMS, Jammu
|
3384
|
4603
|
4085
|
32194
|
43200
|
AIIMS, Madurai
|
3590
|
6467
|
4627
|
33807
|
55735
NEET AIIMS Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks
This table highlights the expected AIIMS 2026 cutoffs for all campuses. Candidates with a rank between 40-55 have higher chances of securing admission at AIIMS Delhi. Whereas campuses like AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Guwahati, AIIMS Jammu, and AIIMS Madurai have more lenient cutoffs than all the top IITs.
|
AIIMS College
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
AIIMS New Delhi
|
44 - 56
|
232 - 268
|
198 - 238
|
628 - 684
|
1372 - 1468
|
AIIMS Jodhpur
|
376 - 418
|
1098 - 1216
|
736 - 824
|
6768 - 7215
|
7186 - 7812
|
AIIMS Bhopal
|
508 - 562
|
1492 - 1648
|
1094 - 1218
|
6884 - 7426
|
11472 - 12218
|
AIIMS Rishikesh
|
648 - 728
|
1442 - 1598
|
982 - 1148
|
7986 - 8538
|
11128 - 11942
|
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
|
682 - 758
|
2186 - 2348
|
1436 - 1568
|
5862 - 6318
|
14418 - 15176
|
AIIMS Nagpur
|
826 - 934
|
1792 - 1948
|
1442 - 1608
|
8068 - 8724
|
15742 - 16528
|
AIIMS Raipur
|
1216 - 1318
|
2536 - 2688
|
1846 - 1992
|
11824 - 12468
|
22486 - 23472
|
AIIMS Mangalagiri
|
1312 - 1448
|
4192 - 4496
|
2398 - 2592
|
15024 - 15986
|
30486 - 31972
|
AIIMS Patna
|
1442 - 1618
|
2826 - 3098
|
2042 - 2198
|
13786 - 14684
|
27942 - 29486
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
1642 - 1812
|
2868 - 3092
|
2238 - 2446
|
18472 - 19486
|
34928 - 36482
|
AIIMS Bibinagar
|
1694 - 1912
|
3786 - 4124
|
2728 - 2996
|
15942 - 16986
|
38382 - 39946
|
AIIMS Rajkot
|
1886 - 2118
|
3072 - 3328
|
2826 - 3114
|
20386 - 21972
|
38842 - 40486
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
1988 - 2216
|
2968 - 3218
|
2524 - 2792
|
20324 - 21948
|
44382 - 46128
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
2086 - 2324
|
3382 - 3716
|
2828 - 3064
|
19872 - 21084
|
39786 - 41472
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
2188 - 2418
|
3976 - 4428
|
3268 - 3614
|
16842 - 17986
|
47386 - 50124
|
AIIMS Rae Bareli
|
2486 - 2768
|
3478 - 3816
|
3042 - 3328
|
22418 - 24072
|
40286 - 42618
|
AIIMS Deoghar
|
2984 - 3318
|
4186 - 4618
|
3568 - 4016
|
26842 - 28986
|
49842 - 52186
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
3028 - 3416
|
4968 - 5428
|
3886 - 4324
|
29384 - 31518
|
53386 - 55142
|
AIIMS Jammu
|
3186 - 3528
|
4286 - 4824
|
3986 - 4318
|
30284 - 33172
|
41846 - 44128
|
AIIMS Madurai
|
3384 - 3718
|
6086 - 6618
|
4386 - 4818
|
32384 - 34618
|
54386 - 56248
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.