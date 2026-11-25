UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026: यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक रिजल्ट जारी, मेरिट लिस्ट Pdf डाउनलोड करें
UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026: यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के विभिन्न पदों का परिणाम जारी कर दिया गया है। जो उम्मीदवार 7 और 8 सितंबर की परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे, वे नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से मेरिट लिस्ट PDF डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026: उत्तर प्रदेश सहकारी संस्थागत सेवामंडल ने यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक का रिजल्ट जारी किया है। विभिन्न पदों के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन 7 और 8 सितंबर, 2026 को किया गया था। जो उम्मीदवार परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे, वे मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक ने असिस्टेंट, कैशियर, क्लेरिकल स्टाफ पदों के लिए परिणाम जारी किया है। रिजल्ट पीडीएफ फॉर्मेंट में जारी किया गया है।
UPCISB UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026: रिजल्ट जारी
UP कोऑपरेटिव इंस्टिट्यूशनल सर्विस बोर्ड ने असिस्टेंट/कैशियर (बैंकिंग असिस्टेंट)/क्लेरिकल स्टाफ पोस्ट के लिए फाइनल सिलेक्शन लिस्ट अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट upcisb.up.gov.in पर अपलोड कर दी है। रिजल्ट PDF में 15 डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोऑपरेटिव बैंकों की डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वाइज मेरिट लिस्ट है।
UPCISB UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026 Download link
उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर अपनी मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक रिजल्ट 2026
UP Cooperative Bank Result 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक रिजल्ट 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप को फॉलो करें:
स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट upcisb.upsdc.gov.in पर जाएं।
स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, यूपी कोऑपरेटिव बैंक रिजल्ट 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 3 अब असिस्टेंट/कैशियर (बैंकिंग असिस्टेंट)/क्लेरिकल स्टाफ फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
स्टेप 4 अब रिजल्ट और मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
स्टेप 5 अपना रोल नंबर सर्च करें।
स्टेप 6 रिजल्ट पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें।
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026 Out: जेएनवीएसटी कक्षा 6 एडमिट कार्ड जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करें
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.