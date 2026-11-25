TNRD Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has released the official short notice for the Village Panchayat Secretary (Sachiv) Recruitment 2026. This is a great chance for candidates who have passed the 10th class and want a stable government job in Tamil Nadu. Village Panchayat Secretaries play an important role in running the day-to-day work of village panchayats. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps given in the detailed notification PDF. In this article, we have shared all the key details, including vacancies, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, important dates, and the steps to apply. Read on for more.

TNRD Village Panchayat Sachiv Notification 2026 PDF

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has released a short notice PDF for the Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026 on its official website, tnrd.tn.gov.in. The notification is based on the official order dated 20 November 2026. It gives the basic details of the recruitment, including the application dates, qualifications, and the online application process. The detailed notification is yet to be released, so candidates should keep checking the official website for updates. Aspirants should read the notification carefully before applying and confirm eligibility, age limit, and selection process in the final PDF.