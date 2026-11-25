TNRD Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Check Eligibility & Vacancy Details Here
TNRD Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has announced Village Panchayat Secretary (Sachiv) recruitment for 10th pass candidates who studied Tamil. Online applications run from 4 to 18 December 2026 at tnrd.tn.gov.in. Vacancies are yet to be announced. Check this article for more information.
Key Points
- TNRD released a short notice for Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026.
- Online applications open 4 Dec 2026; last date to apply is 18 Dec 2026.
- Candidates must be 10th pass; Interviews/Exams scheduled for 19-21 Jan 2027.
TNRD Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has released the official short notice for the Village Panchayat Secretary (Sachiv) Recruitment 2026. This is a great chance for candidates who have passed the 10th class and want a stable government job in Tamil Nadu. Village Panchayat Secretaries play an important role in running the day-to-day work of village panchayats. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps given in the detailed notification PDF. In this article, we have shared all the key details, including vacancies, eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process, important dates, and the steps to apply. Read on for more.
TNRD Village Panchayat Sachiv Notification 2026 PDF
The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has released a short notice PDF for the Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026 on its official website, tnrd.tn.gov.in. The notification is based on the official order dated 20 November 2026. It gives the basic details of the recruitment, including the application dates, qualifications, and the online application process. The detailed notification is yet to be released, so candidates should keep checking the official website for updates. Aspirants should read the notification carefully before applying and confirm eligibility, age limit, and selection process in the final PDF.
Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Before the full details, here is a quick snapshot of the recruitment. Candidates can use it to check the key dates, qualifications, and application mode at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD)
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Post Name
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Village Panchayat Secretary (கிராம ஊராட்சி செயலர்)
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Advertisement Reference
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71176/2023/EP.2
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Job Location
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Across Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai)
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Total Vacancies
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Not officially stated in the short notice (District-wise vacancies to be released separately)
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Educational Qualification
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10th Pass (SSLC), with Tamil studied as a language
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Minimum Age Limit
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18 years (upper age limit & category-wise relaxations per Tamil Nadu Government norms)
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Salary / Pay Scale
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Pay Level-2 (₹15,900 – ₹58,500 per month)
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Application Fee
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• General & Backward Class (BC / MBC / DNC): ₹100
• SC / ST / PwD: ₹50 (or exempted per detailed district notice)
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Application Mode
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Online only
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Notification Date
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25 November 2026(Newspaper Short Notice)
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Online Application Starts
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4 December 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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18 December 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Scrutiny & Shortlist Preparation
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23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 December 2026
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Call Letter Release Date
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5 January 2027
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Interview / Exam Dates
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19 to 21 January 2027(Scheduled as Interview per official schedule; final results on 25 January 2027)
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Selection Process
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Application Scrutiny, Shortlisting, Personal Interview, and Certificate/Document Verification
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Official Website
TNRD Village Panchayat Secretary Vacancy 2026
The number of vacancies for the 2026 recruitment has not been officially announced yet. The short notice only confirms that posts will be filled across Tamil Nadu, excluding Chennai, and the detailed notification with district-wise numbers is still to come. Candidates should keep checking tnrd.tn.gov.in for the final list.
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Particulars
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Details
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Post Name
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Village Panchayat Secretary
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Department
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Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Tamil Nadu
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Total Vacancies
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To be announced
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Districts
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All Tamil Nadu districts except Chennai
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District-wise List
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Will be released with the detailed notification
In the Previous Recruitment Trend: The last Village Panchayat Secretary drive, in October 2025, was for 1,483 posts across 37 districts. Madurai had the most posts (69), followed by Villupuram (60) and Kancheepuram (55). The 2026 numbers may differ, so don't present these as 2026 vacancies.
TNRD Village Panchayat Sachiv Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates must meet the following conditions before applying. The final criteria will be in the detailed notification, so please check it once it is released.
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Nationality: Candidate must be a citizen of India.
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Educational Qualification: Must have passed 10th standard (SSLC).
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Language: Must have studied Tamil up to at least 8th standard.
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Minimum Age: 18 years.
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Maximum Age: One Tamil source gives 35/37/40 years by category. This is from a single source, so confirm it in the official PDF.
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Application Mode: Online only, at tnrd.tn.gov.in.
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Other Conditions: Candidates must also meet the additional conditions in the official notification
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com