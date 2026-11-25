TVS succession battle: India has thousands of cases where family feuds ruin reputations. These fights are often over money, land or wills. One such family business dispute is in the spotlight today. The TVS succession battle is heating up and has now started coming into the public eye.

The battle becomes significant when an empire as big as TVS is involved. The TVS Group, one of India's most prominent business empires, is facing a family succession battle. It involves a substantial amount of money and high stakes.

On November 25, 2026, Dr. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan, approached the Madras High Court. This marks the first formal submission by Dr. Lakshmi seeking a formal partition of the family's joint assets and an equal share in its wealth.

With business interests worth thousands of crores involved, the dispute has brought inheritance rights and corporate ownership under scrutiny.