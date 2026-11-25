What Does the Hindu Succession Act Say About Daughters' Inheritance Rights? Lakshmi Venu Takes ₹27,000-Crore TVS Empire Dispute To Court
The TVS family succession battle has reached the Madras High Court, with Lakshmi Venu seeking an equal share in the family's joint assets. Here's what the dispute is about and what Indian inheritance law says about daughters' rights.
TVS succession battle: India has thousands of cases where family feuds ruin reputations. These fights are often over money, land or wills. One such family business dispute is in the spotlight today. The TVS succession battle is heating up and has now started coming into the public eye.
The battle becomes significant when an empire as big as TVS is involved. The TVS Group, one of India's most prominent business empires, is facing a family succession battle. It involves a substantial amount of money and high stakes.
On November 25, 2026, Dr. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan, approached the Madras High Court. This marks the first formal submission by Dr. Lakshmi seeking a formal partition of the family's joint assets and an equal share in its wealth.
With business interests worth thousands of crores involved, the dispute has brought inheritance rights and corporate ownership under scrutiny.
At its heart lies a crucial question: when it comes to family wealth, do daughters have an equal claim to sons?
What Is The TVS Family Succession Dispute?
The TVS family succession battle involves four key members of the Venu Srinivasan family:
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Lakshmi Venu (Claimant): Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton and Vice Chairperson of TAFE, she is seeking a formal division of the family's joint assets and an equal share in its wealth.
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Mallika Srinivasan (Supporting Lakshmi): Lakshmi's mother and Chairperson and Managing Director of TAFE, supports her daughter's demand, maintaining that daughters and sons should have equal inheritance rights.
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Venu Srinivasan (Respondent): TVS Chairman Emeritus and family patriarch, maintains that the family's businesses and assets have already been divided through earlier arrangements.
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Sudarshan Venu (Respondent): Venu Srinivasan's son and Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, he is on the opposing side of the legal dispute, which centres on the validity of the earlier family settlement.
At the center of the disagreement: One side is seeking a formal division of family wealth, while the other maintains that the division has already been completed.
What Does The Hindu Succession Act Say About Daughter's Inheritance Rights?
This has been, and continues to be, a major battle. In a patriarchal society like ours, the issue becomes even more significant. Women have been fighting for equal rights for generations.
With the 2005 amendment and several legal battles that followed, women began securing greater recognition of their inheritance rights. Equal rights in family wealth are important, and this issue is now at the centre of the TVS family dispute. Let's look at what the law says.
Under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, amended in 2005, daughters have equal inheritance rights as sons. Key provisions include:
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Property type / Rule
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Daughter's legal rights
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Ancestral property
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Equal coparcenary rights by birth under Section 6.
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Self-acquired property
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Equal share if a parent dies without a Will; a valid Will can determine distribution.
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Mother's property
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Equal inheritance rights as sons.
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Marriage
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Marriage does not affect inheritance or coparcenary rights.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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