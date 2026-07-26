Who is the Owner of Flipkart?

Flipkart is one of the biggest online shopping platforms in India and it is a common question that crosses the mind of many people as to who owns Flipkart?

Well the simple answer is that the company is majority owned by Walmart Inc which is the American retail giant.

The company took a major hold of Flipkart in 2018. Here is everything you need to know about this company including its founders, the Walmart deal, and its current leadership team.

Flipkart Ownership Timeline

Flipkart was founded by two friends Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal. Sachin was born in August 1981 in Chandigarh and studied at IIT Delhi completing his graduation in 2005. Before Flipkart he worked at Amazon for a short period.

Binny Bansal also studied at IIT Delhi and worked at Amazon as well. Here is a simple timeline to help you understand how Flipkart's ownership has changed.