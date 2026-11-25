There’s always a drawer in almost every Indian home where you can find a graveyard of tangled chargers, cracked phones, and dead batteries. Most of us leave them there because we don't know where else they can safely go.

Now one hill district in Kerala has solved that puzzle at scale. Wayanad is officially becoming India's first e-waste free district after clearing 97.26 metric tonnes of discarded electronics in under three months.

If you're tracking current affairs or care about India's mounting trash crisis, here is everything behind this historic shift.

When will Wayanad become First e-Waste Free District of India?

On November 24, 2026, Kerala Agriculture Minister T. Siddique announced that Wayanad has completed its district-wide electronic waste cleanup. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will make the formal declaration on November 27, 2026, at Chandragiri Auditorium in Kalpetta alongside Local Self-Government Minister K. M. Shaji.